Global Maternity Apparel Strategic Business Report 2023: Demand for Organic Maternity Apparel Gathers Momentum

The "Maternity Apparel: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Maternity Apparel estimated at US$21 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Outerwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Innerwear segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Maternity Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured) -
- ASOS plc
- Cake Maternity
- Clary and Peg
- Destination Maternity Corporation
- Envie de Fraises SAS
- Isabella Oliver Ltd.
- Mamas & Papas (Retail) Limited
- Mothercare plc
- Ripe Maternity
- Seraphine Ltd.
- The Gap, Inc.
- Thyme Maternity
- Tiffany Rose Ltd.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
202
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$21 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$28.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
3.9 %
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Maternity Wear: Meeting the Ever-Changing Styles, Preferences, and Fashion Needs of New-Age Mothers
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Recent Market Activity
- Transforming Maternity Apparel Market
- Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Demand for Trendy Maternity Wear on the Rise
- Celebrities Drive Maternity Fashion Trends
- Comfort Outperforms Price
- Designer Wear Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth
- Maternity Wear in Eastern and Western Countries: A Comparative Analysis
- Social Stigma Continue to Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Countries
- Maternity Apparel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age and their Growing Extravagance Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Capturing Interest of the Millennial-Mother: The Focal Point for Maternity Wear Designers
- Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
- Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion
- Growing Prominence of Social Media Drive Gains in Online Maternity Wear Retail
- Evolution of the Modern Informed Mother
- Spike in Online Maternity Apparel Sales
- Steady Launch of Innovative Retail Techniques Fuel Demand
- Graphene to Revolutionize Maternity Clothing Technology
- Plus-Size Maternity Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential
- Latest Clothing Trends for Plus-Sized Women Summarized
- Comfortable and Visually Attractive Maternity Wear for Early Stages of Pregnancy: Need of the Hour
- Delayed Pregnancies Create New Opportunities
- Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Momentum in the Conventional Markets
- Maternity Hosiery: A New Horizon
- Demand for Organic Maternity Apparel Gathers Momentum
- Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending
- India & China: Important Potential Future Markets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
