Global Maternity Apparel Strategic Business Report 2023: Demand for Organic Maternity Apparel Gathers Momentum

The global market for Maternity Apparel estimated at US$21 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Outerwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Innerwear segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Maternity Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030.



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Maternity Wear: Meeting the Ever-Changing Styles, Preferences, and Fashion Needs of New-Age Mothers

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Transforming Maternity Apparel Market

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Demand for Trendy Maternity Wear on the Rise

Celebrities Drive Maternity Fashion Trends

Comfort Outperforms Price

Designer Wear Segment: Growth Opportunities in Mature Markets

Global Market Outlook

Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

Maternity Wear in Eastern and Western Countries: A Comparative Analysis

Social Stigma Continue to Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Countries

Maternity Apparel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age and their Growing Extravagance Drive Healthy Market Growth

Capturing Interest of the Millennial-Mother: The Focal Point for Maternity Wear Designers

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion

Growing Prominence of Social Media Drive Gains in Online Maternity Wear Retail

Evolution of the Modern Informed Mother

Spike in Online Maternity Apparel Sales

Steady Launch of Innovative Retail Techniques Fuel Demand

Graphene to Revolutionize Maternity Clothing Technology

Plus-Size Maternity Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Latest Clothing Trends for Plus-Sized Women Summarized

Comfortable and Visually Attractive Maternity Wear for Early Stages of Pregnancy: Need of the Hour

Delayed Pregnancies Create New Opportunities

Westernization of Wardrobe Gains Momentum in the Conventional Markets

Maternity Hosiery: A New Horizon

Demand for Organic Maternity Apparel Gathers Momentum

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

Shrinking Family Size Lead to Higher Discretionary Spending

India & China : Important Potential Future Markets

