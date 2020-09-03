Global Mattress Industry Report 2020-2021: Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports, Developments, Product Trends, International Trade Flows, Profiles and Addresses of Leading Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Mattress Industry 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world mattress industry provides a comprehensive picture of the global mattress sector, through historical series of basic data (production, consumption, imports and exports), mattress market development up to 2021, product trends, international trade flows, profiles and addresses of the leading mattress manufacturers and information on other key players, including retailers and suppliers.



The aim of this study is to offer a complete overview through a comparative analysis by geographical area, by country and by key player, in order to help the user in understanding the future outlook and the global mattress market potential through an insightful analysis of the main sector's statistics.



The report focuses on the 50 most important countries in the mattress sector and includes international trade of mattress data for further 10 countries, for a total of 60 considered countries.

COVID-19 IMPACT: The publisher is in a continuous process of evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the world mattress sector. The first results are already taken into account in this report. Given the particular circumstances, an update of 2020/2021 mattress consumption forecasts, to be sent in October 2020, is also included in the price of the study.



THE REPORT IS STRUCTURED AS FOLLOWS



An introduction that reviews the most important aspects affecting the global mattress industry during the first half of 2020 and the expected impact on mattress consumption forecasts for the years 2020 and 2021.



An executive summary that provides insights about the most recent developments and changes in terms of the sector's structure (highlighting the major changes in the last ten years), supply (filling materials trends, sustainability issues, bed-in-a-box trend), and retail (e-commerce and contract segments). A description of the global mattress competitive system is also provided.



Part I deals with production, consumption and international trade of mattresses and includes a section of world mattress industry statistics.



Part II consists of 50 country analysis sections including:

Trends in production, consumption, imports and exports of mattresses to 2019

Mattress consumption forecasts 2020-2021

Origin of imports and exports destination (Trading Partners)

Socio-economic indicators

Mattress production by material (available for 24 countries)

Number of mattresses produced (available for 30 countries)

Short profiles of leading manufacturers: company name, group, brands, activity, product portfolio, type of mattresses by materials, employees range, if they sell online, website and other information.

A selection of mattresses retailers (when available)

Part III deals with market players providing detailed profiles of the 32 leading mattresses manufacturers: company information, financial highlights, manufacturing process, distribution system, products, sales performance.



Part IV and Part V contain website addresses of selected mattress industry suppliers (Machinery, Materials -Fabrics, Latex, Polyurethane, Innersprings, Other-, Certification centers and testing laboratories, sector's associations) and full addresses of mattress manufacturing companies mentioned in the report. Overall more than 1700 companies are considered.

Key Topics Covered

METHODOLOGY, INTRODUCTION AND EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Basic data, Product trends, Destination segments

PART I. CONSUMPTION, PRODUCTION AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE OF MATTRESSES



1.1 Consumption and imports of mattresses

Mattress consumption in major markets

Import penetration and opening of major markets

1.2 Production and exports of mattresses

Mattress production in major producing countries

Number of units

Innerspring and non-innerspring mattresses

Major exporting countries. Origin and destination of mattresses

1.3 International trade of mattresses

International trade of mattresses, 60 countries

1.4 Mattress consumption. Scenario

Evolution of world GDP

Mattress market forecasts up to 2021

1.5 World Tables: overview of the world mattress industry, international trade and outlook 2020-2021



PART II. COUNTRY ANALYSIS. For 50 countries:

Argentina , Australia , Austria , Belgium , Brazil , Bulgaria , Canada , Chile , China , Croatia , Czech Republic , Denmark , Estonia , Finland , France , Germany , Greece , Hungary , India , Indonesia , Ireland , Italy , Japan , Kuwait , Latvia , Lithuania , Malaysia , Mexico , Netherlands , Norway , Philippines , Poland , Portugal , Romania , Russia , Saudi Arabia , Serbia, Slovakia , South Africa , South Korea , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , Taiwan ( China ), Thailand , Turkey , United Arab Emirates , United Kingdom , United States , Vietnam

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Serbia, , , , , , , ( ), , , , , , Production, exports, imports and consumption of mattresses

Mattress consumption forecasts 2020-2021

Trading partners

Socio economic indicators

Mattress production by material (when available)

Number of mattresses produced (when available)

Short profiles of leading manufacturers

Mattress retailers (when available)

PART III. THE MAJOR MATTRESSES MANUFACTURERS WORLDWIDE

Detailed Profiles of 32 leading producers of mattresses at a global level

PART IV. MATTRESS INDUSTRY SUPPLIERS

List and websites of over 600 suppliers of Machinery and Materials (Fabrics, Latex foam, Polyurethane foam, Innersprings, Other) for the mattress industry, Certification centres and testing laboratories, Sector's associations

Companies Mentioned

A.H. Beard

Adova Group

Aramis Invest

Boydak

Corsicana

EON Living

Eurocomfort Group

Flex

France Bed Holdings

Harrison Spinks

Hstens Sngar

Healthcare (Mlily)

Herval Mveis e Colches

Hilding Anders

Ikano Industry

Kurlon

Magniflex

Moveis Gazin

Paramount Bed

Pikolin

Recticel Bedding Division

Serta Simmons Bedding

Sheela Foam (Sleepwell)

Silentnight Group

Sinomax

Sleep Number Corporation

Tempur Sealy

Xilinmen Group

Yatas Yatak

Zinus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0d6n9

