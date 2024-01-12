Global Meat Extract Market Report 2024: Market to Surpass $9 Billion in 2028 - Long-term Forecast to 2033

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat Extract Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The meat extract market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $6.59 in 2023 to $7 in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The meat extract market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.01 in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.

The expansion observed in the historical period can be attributed to several factors, including an increased demand for ready-to-eat foods, the growing popularity of meaty flavors in various culinary preparations, a rise in the demand for protein-rich food products, the increase in processed foods due to fast-paced lifestyles, and the heightened utilization of meat extract in culinary traditions. These factors collectively contributed to the growth of the meat extract industry during this period.



The projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for natural and clean label products, a rising interest in protein supplements, a growing market for natural food products, an expanding demand for meat extract in the pharmaceutical industry, and an increased utilization of meat extract in pet food products.

Key trends expected in this period include the development of plant-based meat extracts, a focus on clean and transparent labeling, the rise of online retail and direct-to-consumer sales, the adoption of innovative packaging solutions, and a growing interest in gourmet and artisanal meat extract products. These trends reflect evolving consumer preferences and the industry's efforts to cater to changing market demands.



The meat extract market is anticipated to experience growth due to the increasing demand for protein-rich food products and beverages. Protein-rich foods, derived from both plants and animals, serve as sources providing essential amino acids to the body. Meat extract, offering a protein source, is utilized in various processed meals to reduce salt levels while enhancing flavor and nutritional value. A study conducted by Kerry Group in November 2021 revealed that 75% of global consumers expressed willingness to pay more for protein-fortified foods and beverages, highlighting the rising consumer demand that propels the meat extract market's growth.



The upward trend in meat consumption is expected to contribute to the expansion of the meat extract market. As a primary source of protein in human diets, meat consumption, including beef, pork, lamb, poultry, and game meats, has seen a substantial increase. The heightened demand for meat and meat-based products has led to a corresponding increase in the usage of flavor enhancers like meat extracts.

Notably, the combined production of various meats, as reported by the North American Renderers Association in November 2021, experienced a significant year-on-year increase of 22.4%, with mutton, beef, and poultry meat production rising by 5.3%, 3.9%, and 3.8%, respectively. This surge in meat consumption is a key driver behind the meat extract market's growth.



A prominent trend in the meat extract market is the focus on product innovations by major companies in the sector. These innovations involve the development of new methods and procedures for producing meat extract, expanding its applications. For instance, Essentia Protein Solutions introduced C3307 Chicken Flavour in June 2021, offering a higher protein content, lower carbohydrates, and no added salt. This innovation caters to low-sodium applications, providing a robust chicken flavor without compromising on taste.



Companies in the meat extract market are also launching new products such as meat stick flavors to cater to diverse customer preferences, increase sales, and drive revenue growth. Meat stick flavors refer to distinct taste profiles and seasoning combinations designed to enhance the appeal of meat sticks.

Chomps, a US-based meat snack company, introduced two new flavors, Taco Beef and Habanero Beef, in March 2023. Notably, the Habanero Beef stick stands out as the spiciest offering to date, delivering an intense fusion of flavor and heat through a blend of habanero peppers, red pepper, and coriander. These meat sticks are made from grass-fed and finished beef, containing 10 grams of protein, 100 calories, and no sugar.



North America was the largest region in the meat extract market in 2023. The regions covered in the global meat extract market share report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

