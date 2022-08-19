Global Meat Products Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2022: Companies Should Focus on Ready-to-Eat Meals, Offer Plant-based Meat Products, Invest in Robotics Technology

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat Products Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and evaluates the global meat products market. It covers three five-year periods: 2016-2021, termed the historic period, 2021-2026, the forecast period, and 2026-2031 the forecast period.

The global meat products market reached a value of nearly $1,091.4 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% since 2016. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to reach $1,546.0 billion in 2026. The global meat products market is expected to reach $2,094.5 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increased demand for flavored meat products, low interest rates, a rise in disposable income, and emerging markets growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were shortage of labor and geo-political tensions.

Going forward, a rise in global population and continued technology development are expected to be the major drivers of the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the meat products market in the future include carcinogenic effects of processed meat, climate change and global warming, increased preference of poultry and impact of COVID-19.

The meat products market is segmented by type into pork, mutton, beef and other meat products. The beef market was the largest segment of the meat products market segmented by type, accounting for 44.5% of the total in 2021. The pork market is expected to be the fastest growing segment, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.

The meat products market is also segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets market was the largest segment of the meat products market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 50.2% of the total in 2021. The e-commerce market is expected to be the fastest growing segment, at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2021-2026.

The meat products market is also segmented by product type into chilled, frozen and canned/preserved. The canned/preserved market was the largest segment of the meat products market segmented by product type, accounting for 52.7% of the total in 2021. The chilled market is expected to be the fastest growing segment, at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

The meat products market is also segmented by nature into organic and conventional. The conventional market was the largest segment of the meat products market segmented by end-use, accounting for 95.3% of the total in 2021. The organic market is expected to be the fastest growing segment, at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2021-2026.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global meat products market, accounting for 50.8% of the total in 2021. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the meat products market will be Africa and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.2% and 9.0% respectively.

The meat products market is fairly fragmented with a large number of players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 12.69% of the total market in 2021. Major players in the market include JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., WH Group, Marfrig Global Foods S.A., Danish Crown and others.

The top opportunities in the meat products market segmented by type will arise in the pork segment, which will gain $248.6 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the meat products market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment, which will gain $216.4 billion of global annual sales by 2026.

The top opportunities in the meat products market segmented by product type will arise in the canned/preserved segment, which will gain $254.9 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the meat products market by nature will arise in conventional market, which will gain $407.2 billion by 2026. The meat products market size will gain the most in China at $192.6 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the meat products market include investing in robotics technology, considering making new ready-to-eat variants, considering producing plant based alternatives to lessen environmental impact, considering integrating 3D imaging systems, investing in virtual reality to increase the efficiency, considering offering online delivery services, considering artificial intelligence technology to increase productivity of meat processing and quality and safety of the meat product, monitoring developments in cultured meat technology, and exploit transformational opportunities from the developments in nanotechnology in the food industry.

Player adopted strategies include strategic acquisition of emerging, strategic partnership, expanding its product portfolio, through establishment of new processing and facilities, enhancing its operational capabilities, and through investments in new automation technologies.

To take advantage of the opportunities, meat products companies should focus on ready-to-eat meals, offer plant-based meat products, invest in robotics technology, increase the use of 3D imaging systems, focus on nanotechnology in meat production, focus extensively on emerging economies, expand in developed markets, offer competitively priced products, target local retail stores and supermarkets, focus on prime shelf positions in stores, leverage social media, focus on offering meat products through online channels and target health-conscious population.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Meat Products Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

6.3. Segmentation By Distribution Channel

6.4. Segmentation By Product Type

6.5. Segmentation By Nature

7. Meat Products Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. Pork

7.2.2. Mutton

7.2.3. Beef

7.2.4. Other Meat Products

7.3. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

7.3.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

7.3.2. Convenience Stores

7.3.3. E-Commerce

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Market Segmentation By Product Type

7.4.1. Chilled

7.4.2. Frozen

7.4.3. Canned/Preserved

7.5. Market Segmentation By Nature

7.5.1. Organic

7.5.2. Conventional

8. Meat Products Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples

9. Meat Products Market Supply Chain Analysis

9.1. Raw Material Suppliers

9.2. Manufacturers

9.3. Wholesalers/Distributors

9.4. Retailers

9.5. End-Users

10. Meat Products Market Customer Information

10.1. Reduction In Meat Consumption

10.2. Meat-Eating Drops By 17% Over A Decade In The UK

10.3. Canadians To Reduce Meat Consumption

10.4. Americans Reduce Consumption Of Meat

10.5. Consumer Perceptions of Plant-Based and Clean Meat

10.6. Survey On Plant Alternatives To Meat

11. Meat Products Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Robotics And Automation In Meat Processing

11.2. Ready-To-Eat Meals

11.3. Rise in Plant-Based Meat Products

11.4. Use of 3D Imaging Systems

11.5. Virtual reality (VR) In Production

11.6. Online Delivery Of Meat Products

11.7. Developing Artificial Intelligence Technology in Meat Processing

11.8. Cultured Meat

11.9. Nanotechnology in Meat Processing

12. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Meat Products Market

12.1. Demand Fluctuations In Different Countries

12.2. Impact on Pork, Beef And Lamb

12.3. Supply Chain Challenges

12.4. Technological Adoption

12.5. Future Outlook

13. Global Meat Products Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 - 2021, Value ($ Billion)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2016 - 2021

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2016-2021

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 - 2026, 2031F Value ($ Billion)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2021 - 2026

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2021 - 2026

14. Meat Products Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Meat Products Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

14.2. Global Meat Products Market, 2016 - 2026, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Meat Products Market, 2021 - 2026, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Meat Products Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

15.2. Global Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

15.3. Global Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

15.4. Global Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

16. Global Meat Products Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

16.1. Meat Products Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

16.2. Per Capita Average Meat Products Market Expenditure, Global

Companies Mentioned

JBS S.A.

Tyson Foods Inc.

WH Group

Marfrig Global Foods

S.A. Danish Crown

NH Foods Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jtab5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets