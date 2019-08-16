Global Mechanical Seals Market 2019-2023: Focus on Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Metals & Mining, Power Generation, Water & Wastewater
Aug 16, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mechanical Seals Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes current and future trends in the global mechanical seals market across various industries. This study is based on end-user industries (oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverage, metals & mining, power generation, water & wastewater, and others) within the global mechanical seals market.
The data is also segmented by product types (pusher seals, non-pusher seals, and dry seals) and regions. At the global level, the products are segmented further by sub-product types. Pusher seals are segmented as single, dual and split, while non-pusher seals are segmented as elastomer and metal bellows. In addition, this research outlines the competitive structure and market share analysis of major participants at the global and end-user segment levels.
With 2018 as the base year, the research provides estimates of the market size and future growth prospects up to 2023. For this purpose, a specific methodology is followed that includes discussions with product management teams of seal manufacturers that are supported by secondary research.
Research Highlights
- In-depth analysis, with market sizing of product segments: pusher seals, non-pusher seals, and dry seals. Also sub-product types - pusher seals (single, dual and split) and non-pusher seals (elastomer and metal bellows)
- Focus on the growth potential of various end-user industries (oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverage, metals & mining, power generation, water & wastewater, and others) across various regions.
- Competitive market revenues of key participants in the global mechanical seals market are provided.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the market opportunity for the global mechanical seals market?
- How big is each end-user segment? At what rate is each end-user segment growing?
- Is the global mechanical seals market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- Who are the main competitors in the global mechanical seals market?
- What are the qualitative and quantitative trends that affect the global mechanical seals market?
- What are the key growth opportunities arising in the industry? How should participants capitalize on them?
- Which regions are hot spots for growth?
- Which end-user segment is driving growth in such regions?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
Market Overview
- Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
Drivers and Restraints-Total Mechanical Seals Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecasts and Trends-Total Mechanical Seals Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Revenue by Sub-Product Type
Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Mechanical Seals Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
- Growth Opportunity 2-Energy Efficiency
- Growth Opportunity 3-Changing Market Dynamics
- Growth Opportunity 4-Market Positioning
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- A.W. Chesterton
- AESSEAL Plc
- EagleBurgmann
- Flowserve Corporation
- Fluiten
- Garlock Sealing Technology
- Huhnseals
- John Crane
- Trelleborg Sealing Solutions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hc8vi0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article