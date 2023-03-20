Global Mechanical Ventilator Market to Reach $3.967 Billion by 2027: Featuring GE Healthcare, Medtronic, ResMed and HEYER Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mechanical Ventilator Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global mechanical ventilator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.18% during the forecast period to reach US$3.967 billion by 2027, from US$3.186 billion in 2020.

Companies Mentioned

Dragerwerk AG

Philips Healthcare

Hamilton Medical AG

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited

GE Healthcare

Medtronic Plc

ResMed Inc.

HEYER Medical AG

VYAIRE

ZOLL Medical Corporation

A mechanical ventilator is a machine that helps a patient in breathing when he or she is finding it difficult to breathe due to surgery or critical illness of the patient.

The patient is connected to a ventilator with a tube that goes into their mouth and down into their trachea. The patients are kept on a ventilator to improve their breathing conditions. It provides oxygen to the patients and removes carbon dioxide from the body. This process takes place under the supervision of a physician, registered nurse, or therapist.



The increase in the global mechanical ventilator market is due to increasing pollution and respiratory diseases.



Mechanical Ventilation is a life-saving therapy for patients with respiratory problems and critical illness. According to National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN), and CDC, more than 300,000 patients receive mechanical ventilation each year in the US.

The rise in pollution is one of the key drivers for the growth in the mechanical ventilator market. Air pollution, typically inhaling air pollutants in the body poses a serious risk of pulmonary disease. The smaller particles of pollutants cause deeper and greater penetration into the respiratory system.



According to (NCBI) National Centre for Biotechnology Information, Pub Med Central, long-term ozone and PM 2.5 exposure are associated with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) in old people in the United States.

As per UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme), exposure to outdoor air pollution poses a threat to the environment and increases the risk of premature death. For example, air pollution is the reason for 20% of ischemic heart disease deaths globally but causes more than 30% of deaths in the Middle East and North Africa regions. Additionally, 20% of newborn deaths are attributed to air pollution worldwide.



Another reason for the increase in the use of a mechanical ventilator is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) which includes bronchitis and emphysema. As per the National Library of Medicine (NCBI), it was the sixth most common cause of death in 1990 and became the third most common cause of death in 2020.

Asthma, bronchiectasis, and bronchiolitis are other respiratory illnesses. Another reason for the use of mechanical ventilators is smoking. As per OECD, respiratory diseases in all EU countries are 85% higher among men than among women due to smoking habits.



However, there are major drawbacks associated with mechanical ventilators. For example, long-duration exposure to ventilators can cause pneumonia in patients. Lungs can damage as a result of the pressure of putting air in the lungs since very high levels of oxygen may be harmful to the lungs, a side effect of medications. Furthermore, in developing countries like India use of low-cost and outdated mechanical ventilators can pose a serious problem to the health of patients.



Key Development

Masimo Corporation acquired TNI Medical, a German company in March 2020 . This acquisition was to capitalize on the softFlow technology of Masimo that provided high flow, warm, and humified respiratory gases to patients with pulmonary diseases and patients suffering from COVID-19.

. This acquisition was to capitalize on the softFlow technology of Masimo that provided high flow, warm, and humified respiratory gases to patients with pulmonary diseases and patients suffering from COVID-19. Air Liquide, a home healthcare business in Europe acquired Betamed S.A, a major healthcare provider in Poland , in October 2021 This acquisition strengthened the presence of Air Liquide in Poland and expanded its services to support patients suffering from chronic respiratory diseases.

acquired Betamed S.A, a major healthcare provider in , in This acquisition strengthened the presence of Air Liquide in and expanded its services to support patients suffering from chronic respiratory diseases. Medtech firm Inspiration Healthcare acquired Neonatal Ventilation product provider SLE Limited in June 2020 for 18 million Pounds. This acquisition was to increase the revenue of Inspiration Healthcare and expand its business and distribution network in the Middle East and Asia Pacific .

for 18 million Pounds. This acquisition was to increase the revenue of Inspiration Healthcare and expand its business and distribution network in the and . OES Medical - a UK manufacturer of anesthesia equipment launched a mains-powered ICU Ventilator in January 2022 at ABHI UK Pavilion at Arab Health 2022, for hospitals to manage their oxygen demand. The model Gemini-100 was designed to use in situations where high pressure of Oxygen gas supplies becomes problematic.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to acquire a significant portion in the global mechanical ventilator market.



North America, particularly the USA, captures higher market shares in the global mechanical ventilator market. The increase in respiratory illnesses and smoking habits contributed to the growth of mechanical ventilators in the market. According to American Lung Association, more than 20 million people each year suffer from respiratory illness, particularly lung diseases.

Lung Cancer is a common problem among men and women in the USA and approximately two-thirds of the people are diagnosed with lung cancer due to smoking habits.

The most common use of ventilators in the USA is in ICUs (Intensive Healthcare units), whereas at-home ventilators are used to control indoor pollution in homes and in clinics. USA MedTech giant Becton Dickinson is among the largest manufacturer of ventilators followed by Philips and Hamilton Medical.



COVID-19 Insights



COVID-19 had a significant impact on the global mechanical ventilator Market. A ventilator aids in the breathing process of patients who stay in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

There was an increase in the use of mechanical ventilators during COVID-19 as many people faced breathing problems followed by low levels of oxygen. Patients with COVID-19 were prone to hypoxemia in ICU and showed an increase in the need for ventilators. Hospitals were the major user of ventilators.

Furthermore, the rise in respiratory problems followed by millions of deaths worldwide increased the demand for mechanical ventilators which even created a shortage. The use of mechanical ventilators was more among adults, particularly middle-aged adults and infants. As per (NCBI) National Center for Biotechnology Information, there was a 31.5 % increase in ventilators in 2020 in the USA.



Market Segmentation:

By Type

Intensive Care

Portable

Others

By Mode

Volume

Pressure

Dual

Interactive

Others

By Technique

Invasive

Non-Invasive

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Others

The Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Vietnam

Indonesia

Taiwan

Others

