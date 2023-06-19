Global Media Asset Management Market Report 2023: An Expected $10.82 Million Market in 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 20.22% - Long-term Forecast to 2032

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Media Asset Management Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global media asset management market is expected to grow from $4.23 billion in 2022 to $5.18 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.35%. The media asset management market is expected to grow to $10.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.22%.



The media asset management is deployed on-premises and cloud in SMES (small and medium enterprises) and large enterprises. On-premises refers to software applications and IT infrastructures hosted within the organization or on-site. On-premises media asset management simply deliver digital content with the flexibility of scalable storage and on-demand support services. The media asset management is used by media and entertainment, BFSI, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and other end-users.



The media asset management market research report provides media asset management market statistics, including media asset management industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a media asset management market share, detailed media asset management market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the media asset management industry.



Technological advancement is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the media asset management market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on research and development for product innovations such integration of artificial intelligence.

For instance, in May 2022, Arvato Systems, a Germany-based IT service management company introduced VidiNet, the cloud-based media services platform with integration of AI software that allows users to recognize information in digital files and create their own AI models. Additionally, integrating VidiNet cognitive services in organizations will allow the creation and quality assurance of training data within a familiar media asset management environment and ensures maximum cost transparency using volume-based payment.



North America was the largest region in the media asset management market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing digital advertising is driving the growth of the media asset management market. Digital advertising is the marketing that takes place on websites, streaming media, and other online platforms in text, image, audio, and video formats, which helps businesses with the marketing funnel, brand awareness, consumer engagement, and other business operations.

Media asset management in digital advertising helps broadcast media archive, store video assets, and distribution large volumes of multimedia content. Additionally, media asset management provides digital advertising agencies with content security, sharing media files quickly and easily, creating metadata, and enabling asset retrieval.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Media Asset Management Market Characteristics



3. Media Asset Management Market Trends And Strategies



4. Media Asset Management Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Media Asset Management Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Media Asset Management Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Media Asset Management Market



5. Media Asset Management Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Media Asset Management Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Media Asset Management Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Media Asset Management Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Media Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

On-Premise

Cloud (SaaS)

6.2. Global Media Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

SMEs (Small And Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprises

6.3. Global Media Asset Management Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Media And Entertainment

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Other End-Users

7. Media Asset Management Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Media Asset Management Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Media Asset Management Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



