Global Medical Adhesives & Sealants Market Report 2024, with Profiles of 16 Major Players and Contact Details for 80+ Companies in the Medical Adhesives & Sealants Sector

The growth in demand for soft-skin adhesives has been made possible by the wide variety of their applications in the medical, pharmaceutical and personal care areas. The design of these adhesive products is such that it can provide an effective, long-lasting bond that has easy removability with no discomfort or damage to the skin. Ever since their introduction in the 1900s when initially applied for affixing bandages and other medical items to the skin, soft-skin adhesives have gained greater acceptance due to the convenience offered by them.

Typically made using silicone, acrylic and urethane resins, soft-skin adhesives are being increasingly seen as reliable and practical in ensuring that items are secured to the skin. The flexibility, durability, reliability, noninvasive nature and minimal disruption of these materials make them highly popular in medical procedures.

Soft-skin adhesives find application in a range of medical areas, which comprise skin therapies, wound dressing and wearable medical devices, providing further impetus to demand for them. In particular, the use of wearable medical devices has seen substantial growth over recent years, which has, in turn, increased the need for scar-skin adhesives made using silicone. These adhesives are also finding extensive application during minimally invasive medical procedures owing to their flexibility and softness. In noninvasive medical devices, soft-skin adhesives are used for providing mild and nonirritating skin contact, such as attaching EKG electrodes and blood pressure cuffs to a patient.

The requirement for wound care products has been increasing quite rapidly in recent times because of the considerable prevalence of chronic diseases. As a result, the properties of soft-skin adhesives, including convenience, noninvasive nature and effectiveness have been stimulating demand for these products as efficient cost-effective options for wound treatment. Soft-skin adhesives are applied for sealing wounds and maintaining a barrier to germs and bacteria, thereby enabling a quick and efficient healing process. They can also be used for securing wound dressings, providing temporary support and holding medical devices in place.

Palliative care is another area where the gentleness and non-irritating nature of soft-skin adhesives make them ideal and are also proven to offer positive results in patients with severe acute radiation sickness. Silicone adhesive dressings are in wide use to prevent acute radiodermatitis.

The continuous monitoring of vital signs and medical conditions has been augmented by using wearable medical devices, which are of particular significance for individuals suffering from chronic diseases. These devices enable patients in monitoring health conditions and receive immediate advice from healthcare professionals.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Medical Adhesives & Sealants market for the period 2020-2029 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029.

The range of applications for adhesives and sealants the medical sector includes the areas of dentistry & cosmetics, internal & external surgery and medical devices & equipment. Major among the latter comprise prostheses, assistive devices, diagnostic equipment, medical disposable devices and surgical instruments.

Natural and synthetic/semi-synthetic are the two key categories of medical adhesives & sealants. Among these, acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, polyethylene glycol and cyanoacrylate are most widely used materials to make synthetic/semi-synthetic adhesives & sealants, with albumin, collagen and fibrin representing the resins employed for producing natural medical adhesives & sealants.

Acrylic is the most preferred resin to make Medical Adhesives & Sealants because of its good applicability in external and internal medical applications, including as adhesives in dentistry and healthcare devices.

However, silicone-based Medical Adhesives & Sealants will likely post the fastest growth over the analysis period, as these possess limited cross-reactivity with other metals and offer better eco-friendliness and durability than acrylics. Silicone-based adhesives are most widely applied in medical tapes used in external applications. On the negative side, the relatively high cost of these resins can be a restraining factor in their wider utilization.

Research Findings & Coverage

The worldwide market for Medical Adhesives & Sealants global market is analyzed in this report with respect to resin types/sub-types, major applications, end-use sectors, major geographic regions and key countries.

Market share analysis covered for Medical Adhesives & Sealants based on the segmentation mentioned above and current market size estimation, revenue projections provided for the analysis period through 2029

The study discusses major growth trends, R&D, technology updates and emerging applications of Medical Adhesives & Sealants that influence the market growth.

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 317 data tables covering market numbers by segment and regions with graphical representation for each table.

KEY MARKET TRENDS

Wide Array of Solutions and Application Areas Offered by Soft-Skin Adhesives Facilitating Market Growth

Novel Thermosensitive Bioadhesives Improve Surgical Sealing Processes Considerably

Tissue Adhesion Enhanced with the Use of Fermentation-Derived Albumin-Based Hydrogels

Demand for Composite Surgical Sealants Driving Biomedical Applications

Role of Medical Adhesives in Laparoscopic Surgery Growing

Remineralizing Agents Being Used to Restore Resin-Based Dental Materials

Spiroorthocarbonate Expanding Monomer and Unsaturated Epoxy Resin Monomer Being Used to Develop Dental Adhesives with Low Shrinkage

Segments Analyzed

The market for Medical Adhesives & Sealants resin types/sub-types analyzed in the report comprise the following:

Natural Resins Albumin Collagen Fibrin Other Natural Resins

Synthetic/Semi-Synthetic Resins Acrylic Cyanoacrylate Epoxy Polyethylene Glycol Polymeric Hydrogel Polyurethane Silicone



Applications market for Medical Adhesives & Sealants explored in this report include the following:

Dental & Cosmetic Surgery

Internal & External Surgery

Medical Devices & Equipment

The market for Medical Adhesives & Sealants end-use sectors analyzed in the report comprises the following:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Geographic Coverage

North America ( The United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( France , Germany , Italy , Russia , Spain , the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , the and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and Rest of ) South America ( Argentina , Brazil and Rest of South America )

( , and Rest of ) Rest of World

