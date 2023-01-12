Global Medical Adhesives Market Set to Reach USD 16.41 Billion by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 7.6% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Medical Adhesives Market by Application (Surgery, Dental, Medical Devices & Equipment, Internal Medical Application, External Medical Application, and Others), Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Solids, Hot Melt, and Others), Resin (Acrylic, Silicone-based, Epoxy, Cyanoacrylate, Polyurethane, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 8.87 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 16.41 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% by the end of 2031. The global medical adhesives market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for medical adhesives over traditional wound closure techniques such as stitches.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include application, technology, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Medical Adhesives Market

Based on application, the global medical adhesives market is segmented into surgery, dental, medical devices & equipment, internal medical applications, external medical applications, and others. The surgery segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace in the coming years due to the increasing use of medical adhesives.

On the basis of technology, the market is fragmented into solvent-based, water-based, solids, hot melt, and others. The water-based segment is projected to hold a higher revenue share of the market during the forecast period. However, the hot melt segment is anticipated to register a considerable CAGR in the coming years.

Based on resin, the medical adhesives market is segregated into acrylic, silicone-based, epoxy, cyanoacrylate, polyurethane, and others. The acrylic segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the assessment period. It is widely used in healthcare equipment and dental assembly.

In terms of region, the global medical adhesives market is classified as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years owing to increasing healthcare awareness. However, the market in North America is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Medical adhesives play a crucial role to overcome surgical sutures in wound closure as it is painful and time-consuming. It acts as a protective measure against bleeding.

Increasing demand for an efficient alternative to stitches accelerates the growth of the market.

It is expected that the internal medical application will grow at a significant CAGR, during the forecast period. The medical adhesive is gaining traction in internal medical applications as it directly contacts the body tissues, which helps to reduce the chances of bleeding and skin infection.

Superior properties of the water-based adhesive include quick tackiness and provision of good breathability.

The acrylic adhesives are anticipated to generate more than 45% share of the market. It is useful for both internal and external medical applications.

Demand for silicone-based adhesives increasing at a rapid pace owing to their longer durability. Silicone-based adhesives have the ability to stick to any substrate.

The market of Asia Pacific is driven by the wide presence of wound infection patients, which demands for medical adhesives, such as transdermal insulin patches.

is driven by the wide presence of wound infection patients, which demands for medical adhesives, such as transdermal insulin patches. North America will generate more than 25% revenue share of the market. It is anticipated that the market grows quickly over the forecast period, due to the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and the increasing investment in development activities.

Read 190 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Medical Adhesives Market by Application (Surgery, Dental, Medical Devices & Equipment, Internal Medical Application, External Medical Application, and Others), Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Solids, Hot Melt, and Others), Resin (Acrylic, Silicone-based, Epoxy, Cyanoacrylate, Polyurethane, and Others), and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2023 – 2031"

SOURCE Growth Market Reports