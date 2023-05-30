Global Medical Alert System Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $20.95 Billion by 2030 at a 13% CAGR

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Alert System Market Size, Trends, By Offering Type, By System Type, By Technology Type, By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Alert System Market was valued at US$ 7.17 Bn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 20.95 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.09% from 2023-2030.

Market Drivers

The industry has had significant growth over the past few decades, which has been fueled by several factors including the aging population and growing public awareness of the need for a medical alert system. Due to the growing geriatric population and increased public awareness of the medical system globally, the medical vigilant system, which can be used by senior citizens, the disabled, or people with brain diseases to receive quick help in an emergency, is in high demand.

Furthermore, the rising number of elderly patients is a significant driving force behind the enormous growth in the global market for medical vigilant systems because chronic pain is relatively common among the geriatric population and is considered an independent risk factor for mortality.

Market Restraints

Growth in the global market for medical alert systems is hampered by fierce manufacturer competition, and a rise in bulk purchases of these systems through GPOs, and INHs.

Regional Analysis

The Global Medical Alert System Market is segmented into 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

North America dominated the market for medical alert systems during the forecast period. Several factors, including the presence of important players locally, established healthcare infrastructure, and technological advancements, account for a sizable portion of this. PERS is becoming more necessary as the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia rises.

Due to the rising senior population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the quickest growth throughout the projection period. Additionally, the market is anticipated to be driven by the demand for better healthcare facilities and a rise in home-based health programs. Additionally, it is anticipated that increased mobile health deployments in this area will increase demand for PERS.

Market Taxonomy

By Offering Type

Hardware

Services

By System Type

Personal Emergency Response System

Nurse Calling System

Smart Belt

By Technology Type

Two-Way Voice Systems

Medical Alert Alarm System

IP Based Systems

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Bonsai Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?

Which segment/region will have the highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Medical Alert System Market Outlook



5 Global Medical Alert System Market, By Offering Type



6 Global Medical Alert System Market, By System Type



7 Global Medical Alert System Market, By Technology Type



8 Global Medical Alert System Market, By Region



9 North America Medical Alert System Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



10 Europe Medical Alert System Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



11 Asia Pacific Medical Alert System Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



12 Latin America Medical Alert System Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



13 Middle East Medical Alert System Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



14 Competitive Analysis



15 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Connect America

Medical Guardian

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Jeron Electronics Systems Inc.

Bay Alarm Medical

MobileHelp

Ascom Wireless Solutions

ADT Corporation

Life Fone

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0ffvz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets