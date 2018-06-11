Global Medical Ceramics (Bioresorbable, Bioinert, Bioactive) Market 2018-2024

The report predicts the global medical ceramics market to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report on global medical ceramics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on medical ceramics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical ceramics market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global medical ceramics market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Medical Ceramics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Ceramics Market



4. Global Medical Ceramics Market by Type

4.1. Bioresorbable

4.2. Bioinert

4.3. Bioactive



5. Global Medical Ceramics Market by Applications

5.1. Implantable Devices

5.2. Surgical and Diagnostics

5.3. Dental Applications

5.4. Orthopaedic Applications

5.5. Instruments

5.6. Therapeutic Treatment for Cancer

5.7. Other Diseases



6. Global Medical Ceramics Market by Region 2018-2024



7. Company Covered

7.1. Stryker

7.2. NGK Spark Plug

7.3. 3M ESPE

7.4. DSM

7.5. Coorstek Medical

7.6. Morgan Advanced Materials

7.7. Straumann

7.8. Zimmer Biomet

7.9. Depuy Synthes

7.10. Kyocera



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sbmd22/global_medical?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-medical-ceramics-bioresorbable-bioinert-bioactive-market-2018-2024-300664117.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

