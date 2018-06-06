Global Medical Ceramics Market 2018-2024: Focus on Bio-inert (Alumina and Zirconia), Bioactive (Hydroxyapatite and Glass Ceramics), Bioresorable and Piezo-Ceramics Market

Medical Ceramics Market is anticipated to exceed US$ 24 Billion, experiencing a significant growth over the forecast period

An inorganic non-metallic or metalloid atoms made up of either metal or non-metal with its feature of hard, corrosion-resistant and brittle, and have been shaped and hardened by heating to a high temperature known as ceramic.



Medical Ceramics market is expected to witness substantial growth due to Rising number of hip and knee replacement procedures, Increasing demand for implantable devices, and growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries & wound healing applications the demand for the industry over the forecast period.



By Type of Material:



The report studies the market of the following segments: [Bio-inert (Alumina and Zirconia), Bioactive (Hydroxyapatite and Glass Ceramics), Bioresorable and Piezo-ceramics market. Due to its ideal Characteristics, it is widely used by dentist and orthopedic surgeon, it is anticipated that the Medical Ceramics market will grow in future.



By Application - Dental Application & Orthopedic Application have Bright Future:



It is believed that in near future; Dental Application and Orthopedic Application will certainly rule the Medical Ceramics Market. The report provides a detailed competitive landscaping Market of Ceramics used in Regenerative Procedures, Ceramics used in Medical Equipments, Ceramics used in Dental Applications and Ceramics used in Orthopaedic Applications.



By Region - North America and Europe will drive the Medical Ceramics Market:



North America and Europe tend to have the considerable market in the Medical Ceramics Market. In addition; the report also provides the complete geographical analysis of Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Medical Ceramics Market.



Companies Analysis:



CeramTec GmbH, Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, H.C. Stark, 3M, DSM, NGK Spark Plug, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc., and Straumann are some of the top companies operating in the global Medical Ceramics; which has been studied thoroughly in the report.



All the 10 Companies Studied in the Report have been Studied from 3 Points:

Company Overview

Business Strategy /Mergers & Acquisition

Financial Insight

This market research report provides a complete analysis of the Medical Ceramics Market, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and their projections for the upcoming years.



Medical Ceramics By Type of Material Covered in the Report:



Bio-inert:

Alumina

Zirconia

Bioactive:

Hydroxyapatite

Glass Ceramics

Bioresorable:

Piezo-ceramics

By Application Medical Ceramics Covered in the Report:

Ceramics used in Regenerative Procedures

Ceramics used in Medical Equipments

Ceramics used in Dental Applications

Ceramics used in Orthopedic Applications

10 Key Companies Covered in the Report:

1. CeramTec GmbH

2. Kyocera Corporation

3. Morgan Advanced Materials

4. H.C. Stark

5. 3M

6. DSM

7. NGK Spark Plug

8. DePuy Synthes

9. Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

10. Straumann



