Global Medical Device Connectivity Market 2018-2023: Increasing Penetration of EHRs & Health Information Exchange Systems in Healthcare Organizations

The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing penetration of EHRs & health information exchange systems in healthcare organizations, growing focus on care quality and patient safety, healthcare IT initiatives driving the integration of medical devices with hospital information systems, and the growing need to curtail healthcare costs through a connected healthcare environment.

The medical device connectivity market in this report is segmented by product & service, technology, and end user. This report also provides market information on major regional segments of the market, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

In 2017, North America dominated the global medical device connectivity market. Growth in this market can mainly be attributed to the strong IT infrastructure in the region, increasing investments and regulatory mandates favoring the implementation of eHealth solutions, presence of large healthcare IT companies, and increasing need to curtail healthcare costs. The North America region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

However, various interoperability issues, lack of standard interfaces, and the high cost of ownership of these systems are some of the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the global market to a certain extent.

The players in the medical device connectivity market include GE Healthcare (US), Qualcomm (US), Cerner (US), Philips (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), Cisco Systems (US), Infosys Limited (India), Digi International (US), NantHealth (US), Bernoulli Enterprise (US), True Process (US), iHealth Labs (US), and Lantronix (US).

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Penetration of EHRs & Health Information Exchange Systems in Healthcare Organizations

5.2.1.2 Growing Focus on Care Quality and Patient Safety

5.2.1.3 Healthcare It Initiatives Driving the Integration of Medical Devices With Hospital Information Systems

5.2.1.4 Growing Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs Through A Connected Healthcare Environment

5.2.1.5 Medical Device Connectivity Aids in Data Analytics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Deployment for Small Healthcare Organizations

5.2.2.2 Reluctance Among Medical Professionals to Adopt Advanced Healthcare It Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Consolidation in the Healthcare Industry

5.2.3.2 Growing Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration Between Various Hospital Information Systems and Medical Devices

5.2.4.2 Security Concerns and Risk of Data Breaches

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Growing Need for Semantic Interoperability Through Medical Device Connectivity Solutions

6.2.2 Transition of Poc Diagnostics From Hospital to Home Settings

6.2.3 Growing Adoption of Telehealth Solutions

6.2.4 Shift From Payment-For-Performance to Payment-For-Outcomes Boosting Demand for Medical Device Connectivity Solutions

6.2.5 Low-Power Connectivity Solutions and Advancement of Software Architecture

6.2.6 M2m Communications & Artificial Intelligence Boom in Healthcare

6.3 Vendor Benchmarking

6.4 Interoperability Standards

6.5 Regulatory Analysis

6.6 Pricing Analysis

7 Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Medical Device Connectivity Solutions

7.2.1 Medical Device Integration Solutions

7.2.2 Telemetry Systems

7.2.3 Connectivity Hubs

7.2.4 Interface Devices

7.3 Medical Device Connectivity Services

7.3.1 Support & Maintenance Services

7.3.2 Implementation & Integration Services

7.3.3 Training Services

8 Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wired Technologies

8.3 Wireless Technologies

8.4 Hybrid Technologies

9 Medical Device Connectivity Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Home Healthcare

9.4 Ambulatory Care Centers

9.5 Imaging and Diagnostic Centers

10 Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Strategic Benchmarking

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

12 Company Profiles



