Global Medical Device Testing Services Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $16.29 Billion by 2030 - Clinical Phase Reigns Supreme in 2022 Market, Preclinical Phase on the Rise

The global market for medical device testing services is projected to reach a size of USD 16.29 billion by 2030, with an expected annual growth rate of 9.0% from 2023 to 2030

The increasing intricacy in product design and stringent governmental regulations are fueling the demand for these services.

A noteworthy trend in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors is the substantial increase in preclinical spending, making a significant contribution to market expansion. According to global health data, supporting preclinical research for pharmaceuticals took 73 months and cost USD 7 million, while for biologics, it took 47 months and cost USD 6.3 million.

As modern medical devices incorporate complex functionalities, it becomes crucial to subject them to rigorous testing to ensure compliance with regulatory standards. This rigorous testing not only enhances accuracy, ease of use, and durability but also provides a competitive edge to manufacturers.

Furthermore, the market is driven by the growing need for production efficiency, safety, and adherence to escalating regulatory requirements for medical devices. Regulatory bodies like the European Medicines Agency, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Therapeutic Goods Administration, and other national regulatory entities mandate documentation and testing to certify that medical devices meet efficacy and safety standards before they can be distributed to patients and healthcare providers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated an unprecedented demand for medical device testing services, primarily due to the increased need for COVID-19-related products like masks, PPE, and respiratory equipment. Countries like Mexico, Spain, and France have established specific specifications and standards (e.g., UNE 0064-1, UNE 0064-2, AFNOR-SPEC-S76 & UNE 0065) that must be met before masks can be sold.

Report Highlights

Microbiology and sterility testing emerged as the leading segment in 2022, holding a market share of 34.2%, and are expected to maintain their dominance. Ensuring the safety and efficacy of products is a top priority for medical device manufacturers, with sterility assurance playing a pivotal role in achieving this.

The biocompatibility testing segment held a significant share in 2022 due to stringent requirements set by global regulatory bodies to ensure the safety of devices before market release.

In 2022, the clinical phase segment dominated the market, representing 68.8% of the market share. This phase primarily focuses on assessing the safety and biocompatibility of medical devices.

Conversely, the preclinical phase segment is poised for substantial growth in the forecast period. Preclinical testing encompasses evaluating the efficacy, safety, and biocompatibility of prosthesis, biomaterials, and medical devices.

Factors such as raw materials, packaging, and design significantly impact device safety and compatibility. Thus, preclinical testing of these elements is a crucial step in gauging a device's market potential.

Asia Pacific captured the largest market share globally in 2022, accounting for 41.0% of revenue. This can be attributed to the growing demand for medical devices in developing countries like India and China .

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Complexity in Product design

Intensifying competition

Increase in number of small medical device lacking in-house testing capabilities

Strict approval norms

Market Restraint Analysis

Legal and Regulatory Issues

Delays in contractual obligations

Medical Device Testing Services Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

