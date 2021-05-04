Global Medical Devices Market Outlook 2021-2025 : New Market Trends and Forecasts Based on Events from COVID-19 Pandemic
The "The Global Market for Medical Devices, 11th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical device industry has unique challenges and opportunities. During 2020, many of these challenges, and opportunities, were highlighted even more so. It is a heavily regulated industry in most nations of the world. Devices need to be approved for reimbursement and prices are negotiated in many cases by group purchasing organizations and governments. Companies in the field must make constant research and development investments to produce the innovations that drive market success. Yet, despite these challenges, devices also benefit from servicing an enlarging elderly population around the world. Devices are also among the first priority of emerging market nations, as they increase the size of their economies and their healthcare spending. Therefore, there are a great many device competitors and continued investors and venture capital interested in the field.
This report consists of new market trends and forecasts based on events from the COVID-19 pandemic. Market share position has changed for some companies as a result of the pandemic and for some mergers, restructuring and divestitures of certain medical device units have impacted results.
With increasing growth in the market, companies are merging to build revenue growth and present combined offerings to hospital and physician customers; however, the volume of acquisitions declined in 2020 due to uncertain market conditions. The US economy continues to recover from the setbacks in 2020; while Europe faced a second-round of lockdowns in Q4 2020, which slowed recovery for the region. In Europe as well as the United States, reimbursement challenges and the threat of new, and changing legislation looms. Emerging markets again helped to boost company revenues, but the double-digit growth of past years was not present for 2020 and forecasts are conservative going forward as continued recovery fosters.
As part of its coverage, this report contains: an overview of medical devices and relevant regulation in 50 world markets; market size estimate and forecast to 2025 for the global market, the United States market and several country markets, including China, Japan, India Brazil, Germany, Canada and other nations; an index of bellwether device companies; markets for specific categories of medical devices; a look at market drivers and limiters; and company profiles of major device concerns.
For the purposes of this study, 15 medical device companies have been identified with a diverse enough product range, significant revenues, and performance to provide insight into the industry as a whole.
The following companies are included:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Braun
- Baxter
- Becton Dickinson
- Boston Scientific
- Cardinal Health
- Danaher Corp.
- GE Healthcare
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic
- Philips
- Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Overview
- Size and Growth of the Market
- Top Companies
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Scope and Methodology
- Conclusions
Chapter 2: Introduction
- Regulation in the United States
- Classification of Medical Devices
- Class I Medical Devices
- Limitations on Exemptions
- Class II Medical Devices
- Class III Medical Devices
- Device Classification Summary
- FDA Launches Early Approval Program (EAP)
- Real-World Data and Real-World Evidence in Device Approval Process
- European Union
- United Kingdom - Brexit
- European Economic Area
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Regulation in Brazil
- World Health Care Trends
- Unique Device Identifier (UDI)
Chapter 3: Mergers and Acquisitions
- Selected Significant Device Industry Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 4: Specific Device Markets
- Catheters
- CPAP Devices
- Critical Care Analysis - Blood Gas Analyzers
- Defibrillators
- Dialysis Equipment & Supplies
- Hernia Repair and Fixation Devices
- Hip Implants
- Infusion Pumps
- Intraocular Lens Devices
- Knee Implants
- Posterior-Stabilized Knee Implants
- Cruciate-Retaining Knee Implants
- Unicompartmental Knee Implants
- Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)
- MRI
- Nasal Cannula
- Ostomy Products
- Pacemakers
- Medical Mask/Face Protection Market Value (2020): $3 billion
- Stents
- Sterilization and Disinfection Equipment
- Ultrasound
- Wheelchairs
- Wound Care Devices, Advanced Technologies
- X-Ray and Digital X-Ray
Chapter 5: Bellwether Companies
- Overview
- Revenue Performance - 15 Bellwether Companies
Chapter 6: Market Analysis
- Market Influence: Strength of Impact
- State of the US Hospital Market
- Interoperability and Exchange of Patient Health Information
- Medical Device Size and Growth
Chapter 7: Company Profiles: Bellwether
