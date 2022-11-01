Global Medical Diagnostics Company Selects SaaS-based ValGenesis VLMS to Digitize its Corporate Validation Process

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), today announced that a global medical diagnostics company selected ValGenesis VLMS to digitize their cleaning validation and equipment qualification processes across the organization. Specializing in point-of-care testing, central laboratory tests, and enzyme manufacturing, the company provides contract manufacturing services to the healthcare industry.

The company is building out a new, GMP-compliant facility for a new fermented product being brought to market. The company will implement the VLMS for equipment qualification and use ValGenesis e-Logbook for continuous monitoring of the equipment at their new facility. Their goals are to gain visibility across all validation activities, avoid human error, stay audit-ready, and standardize validation across the organization.

ValGenesis is the first mover in paperless validation and the inventor of the ValGenesis VLMS, the industry's first, proven, 100% paperless validation lifecycle management solution, trusted by hundreds of life sciences customers as the system of record for validation. Covering the entire validation lifecycle process, ValGenesis VLMS delivers technology solutions that are validated, fully configurable, and rapidly deployable through a validated private secured cloud. ValGenesis VLMS enables new levels of collaboration, data integrity, risk management, and compliance within validation lifecycle management processes.

"Our expanded platform of products and ability to meet a broader set of solution requirements differentiated ValGenesis from the start," says Steve Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at ValGenesis. "Our 100% paperless approach enables them to sustain a completely digital approach to validation execution and for digital logbooks in operations. We are excited to partner with this customer and help them achieve efficiencies and reduced cost of validation," he stated.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first fully paperless solution for 100% electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

Further information

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, [email protected]

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.