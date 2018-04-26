Global Medical Document Management Systems Market 2015-2018 & 2023 by Product Type, Solution, Mode of Delivery & End-Users

The report predicts the global medical document management systems market to grow with a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.



The report on global medical document management systems market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023.



The report on medical document management systems market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical document management systems market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global medical document management systems market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Further, Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Document Management Systems Market



4. Global Medical Document Management Systems Market by Product Type

4.1. HER

4.2. EMAR

4.3. Payroll Management



5. Global Medical Document Management Systems Market by Solution

5.1. Talent Management

5.2. Time & Attendance

5.3. Scheduling

5.4. Optimization Services



6. Global Medical Document Management Systems Market, by Mode of Delivery

6.1. Web Based

6.2. On premises

6.3. Cloud Based



7. Global Medical Document Management Systems Market, by End-Users 2017- 2023

7.1. Nursing Homes

7.2. Home Health Agencies

7.3. Assisted Living Facilities

7.4. Others



8. Global Medical Document Management Systems Market by Region 2017-2023



9. Company Covered



Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company McKesson Corporation

3M Company

Company Siemens Medical Solutions USA , Inc.

, Inc. GE Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba Medical systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Kofax

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p4dlxf/global_medical?w=5



