Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Report 2023: Increase in Demand for Medical Devices Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global medical equipment maintenance market grew from $32.55 billion in 2022 to $37.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The medical equipment maintenance market is expected to grow to $56.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Major players in the medical equipment maintenance market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Drager, Toshiba International Corporation, Althea Group, Olympus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Aramark Services Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Medical equipment maintenance refers to a set of activities conducted to keep the equipment in working condition. Medical equipment needs to be maintained in working order and periodically calibrated for the effectiveness and accuracy of the results.



The main types of services in medical equipment maintenance are preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance, and operational maintenance. Preventive maintenance is the process of maintaining equipment and assets regularly to keep them working and avoid costly unplanned downtime due to unexpected equipment breakdowns.

The different technologies include multi-vendor OEMS, single-vendor OEMs, independent service organization, and in-house maintenance and involve various devices such as imaging equipment, endoscopic devices, surgical instruments, and electro-medical equipment. It is implemented in various areas such as hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, dialysis centers, ambulatory surgical centers, dental clinics, and specialty clinics, among others.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are shaping the medical equipment maintenance market. For instance, in February 2021, Siemens Healthineers, a Germany-based medical technology company, and the Kantonsspital Baden (KSB), a Switzerland-based hospital formed a technological and strategic partnership for eight years.

This partnership aims to help Kantonsspital Baden to expand its capabilities, optimize business processes, and advance innovation. It includes maintenance of medical imaging systems, technology needs, and capacity assessment, holistic technology management, process optimization, expansion of telemedicine solutions, and certified employee training programs.

Additionally, in March 2021, Agiliti, a US-based medical equipment management company acquired Northfield Medical, a US-based company that offers repairing and maintenance services for surgical instruments for $475 million. Through this acquisition, Northfield Medical offers medical device care and repair, with a focus on surgical instruments, endoscopes, and other operating room equipment.



In March 2021, Fujifilm Healthcare, a Japan-based diagnostics imaging systems company acquired Hitachi's diagnostic imaging-related business for an amount of $1.52 billion (€1.3 billion). Through this acquisition, Fujifilm aims to expand its diagnostic products and services business globally to offer comprehensive solutions for clinical needs. Hitachi Ltd. is a Japan-based company that manufactures medical equipment and provides medical equipment maintenance services.



North America was the largest region in the medical equipment maintenance market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical equipment maintenance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the medical equipment maintenance market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The increase in demand for medical devices is significantly contributing to the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market. Medical devices are instruments, machines, and apparatus that are used for medical purposes to prevent, diagnose, or treat diseases. The rising demand for medical devices requires effective medical equipment maintenance services to lower dispatch costs, minimize patient dissatisfaction, ensure prompt patient treatment, and lower fatality and risk during patient care.

For instance, according to the International Trade Administration and U.S. Department of Commerce report, the total production of medical devices and equipment in India reached $4,473 million in 2020 which is an increase compared to $2,390 million in 2019. Therefore, the increase in demand for medical devices is expected to propel the growth of the medical equipment maintenance market going forward.



The medical equipment maintenance market consists of revenues earned by entities that are engaged in the service of preventive maintenance, periodic inspection, and corrective maintenance of medical equipment. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Characteristics



3. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Trends And Strategies



4. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Medical Equipment Maintenance Market



5. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, Segmentation By Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance

6.2. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, Segmentation By Device, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Imaging Equipment

Endoscopic Devices

Surgical Instruments

Electro-medical Equipment

6.3. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Multi-Vendor OEMs

Single-Vendor OEMs

Independent Service Organization

In-House Maintenance

6.4. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospital

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Dialysis Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Dental Clinics And Speciality Clinics

Other End Users

7. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g8upso

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets