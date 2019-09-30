Global Medical Exoskeleton Markets, 2018-2019 & 2027 - High Market Potential In Developing Nations

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Exoskeleton Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Drive Type; Type; Extremity; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical exoskeleton market is expected to reach US$ 1,023.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 96.7 Mn in 2018. The Medical Exoskeleton market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 29.4% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by the factors such as, increase in the number of orthopaedic surgeries, rise in the geriatric population and growing incidences of road accidents. However, the factor such as high cost of the product and regulatory concerns are likely to act as challenges for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



A geriatric population is a group of people who are of the age group of 65 years and above. The geriatric population across the world is rising due to the increase in life expectancy, developments in the healthcare systems, and increasing facilities and services across the globe. Therefore, the number of geriatric population has been overgrowing across the globe. Also, an aging population is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market - By Drive Type

1.3.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market - By Type

1.3.3 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market - By Extremity

1.3.4 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market - By Application

1.3.5 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market - By End User

1.3.6 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market - By Geography



2. Global Medical Exoskeleton Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Medical Exoskeleton- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis



5. Global Medical Exoskeleton Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase In The Number of Orthopaedic Surgeries

5.1.2 Rise In The Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Growing Incidents Of Road Accidents

5.2 Key Market Challenge

5.2.1 High Cost Of The Products And Regulatory Concerns

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 High Market Potential In Developing Nations

5.3.2 Obesity, Chronic Disease and Osteoarthritis On The Rise

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Demand For Higher Quality Products

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Challenges



6. Medical Exoskeleton Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning Of Key Players



7. Medical Exoskeleton Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Drive Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Share by Drive Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Pneumatic Actuator

7.4 Hydraulic Actuator

7.5 Electric Actuator

7.6 Mechanical

7.7 Shape Memory Alloy Actuator

7.8 Other Actuator



8. Medical Exoskeleton Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Share by Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Powered Exoskeleton

8.4 Passive Exoskeleton



9. Medical Exoskeleton Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Extremity

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Share by Extremity 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Lower Body Exoskeleton

9.4 Upper Body Exoskeleton



10. Medical Exoskeleton Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Share by Application 2018 & 2027 (%)

10.3 Spinal Cord Injury

10.4 Multiple Sclerosis

10.5 Cerebral Palsy

10.6 Stroke

10.7 Others



11. Medical Exoskeleton Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - End User

11.1 Overview

11.2 Global Medical Exoskeleton Market Share by End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

11.3 Rehabilitation Centers

11.4 Physiotherapy Centers

11.5 Others



12. Medical Exoskeleton Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Regional Analysis



13. Medical Exoskeleton Market- Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies Done By Companies In the Market, (%)

13.3 Organic Developments

13.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies



14. Medical Exoskeleton Market-Key Company Profiles



Bioness Inc.

B-Temia Inc.

BIONIK Laboratories Corp

CYBERDYNE INC

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc

EXOATLET

GOGOA Mobility Robots

Hocoma AG

Wearable Robotics srl

Parker Hannifin Corporation

ReWalk Robotics

US Bionics, Inc.

Tyromotion GmbH

