Global Medical Fiber Optics Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030 - Developed Regions Lead, Developing Nations to Spearhead Future Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Fiber Optics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Fiber Optics estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Pure Silica Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$794.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polycrystalline Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $418.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR

The Medical Fiber Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$418.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$147.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$135.9 Million by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Pandemic Disrupts Fiber Optic Supply Chain

Optic Fiber Sensors: Important Role in COVID-19 Detection

An Introduction to Medical Fiber Optics

Global Market Outlook

Application of Optical Fibers in Healthcare Sector

Endoscopes: The Largest Application Market for Medical Fiber Optics

Pure Silica Fibers: The Most Widely Used Fibers

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Nations to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medical Fiber Optics Transform Healthcare

Fiber Optic Technology Advances in Medical Industry Improve Patient Care

Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for Medical Fiber Optics

Fiber Optic Devices Combined with Smartphones for Enhanced Assistance to Physicians

Fiber Optic Transillumination Improves Visual Inspections in Dentistry

Smart Fiber Optics Enable Radiation Free Guidance for Vascular Catheters

Fiber Optics Enabling Life-Like Bionic Limbs

Device to Aid Real-time Optical Imaging of Cancer Cells during Surgery

Ultra-thin Fiber Endoscopes to Reach Hard-to-reach Brain Structures

Innovative Ho:YAG Laser Technology

Novel Use in Respiratory Procedures

Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments

New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds

Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation

Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments

Researchers Design Bioresorbable Fiber Bragg Gratings

Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope

Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensor to Measure Weak Magnetic Fields

Researchers Develop Novel Optical Fiber for Printing Nano-Scale 3D Microstructures

Researchers Develop Smart Photoacoustic Imaging Method

Micro-Endoscope - A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy

Fiber Optic Thermometers

Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical Sensing Market

List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors

Fiber Optic Sensors Re-Envisioning Healthcare Domain by Aiding Minimally-Invasive Procedures

Wearable Sensors for Health Monitoring Attain Next Level with Fiber Optic Sensors

Optical Fibers for Surgical Applications Witness a Surge

Optical Fibers for Manufacturing Endoscopy Devices Gain Momentum

Use of Biomedical Sensors for Performing Chemical and Biological Analysis Gains Momentum

Specialty Optical Fibers Make Surgery Less Invasive

Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications: An Overview

Advent of Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors

Promising Medical Applications for the Fiber Optic Technology

Fiber Optics Technology Emerges as an Essential Requirement for Dental Practices

Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: Alternative to Standard Overhead Lighting for Dentists

Expanding Applications of Fiber Laser Technology in the Medical Sector

Role of Optic Fibers in Delivering CO2 Laser Beams for Medical Applications

Emergence of Single-Use Disposable Fiber-Optic Catheters: New Revenue Opportunities

Widespread Adoption and Usage of Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors for an Array of Applications

Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles: An Emerging Area in Healthcare Monitoring Space

OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical Fiber Optics Market

Fiber Optics for Surgical Lighting: Providing Effective Illumination in Operating Rooms

Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product Innovation

Fiber Optic Probe Set to Facilitate Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis

Innovations in Gastrointestinal Surgery Space Drive Market Growth

Nano-Optic Endoscopes Provide High-Resolution OCTs in vivo

Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergo Technological Evolution

An Optical Fiber to Safely Deliver Drugs and Light into Human Body

High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to Cause Tissue Damage

Expanded Beam Connectors Safeguard Medical Fiber Optics

Fiber Optics Components Power OR Integration Systems

Macro Growth Factors Shaping Trends in Medical Fiber Optics Market

Aging Global Population

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Rising Incidence of Cancer

Shift towards Minimally Invasive Procedures

Rise in Prevalence of GI Tract Disorders to Drive Global Market for GI Endoscopy Devices

Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices

Medical Fiber Optic Applications: A Conceptual Review

Fiberoptic Surgical Lights

Fiberoptic Dental Lights

Endoscopes

Applications of Endoscopes

Use of Fiber Optics in Endoscopes

Fiber Optic Lasers

Optical Fibers: The Appropriate Beam Delivery Systems

Fiber Optic Catheters

Fiber Optic Sensors

Other Fiberoptic Products

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 61 Featured)

biolitec AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coherent, Inc.

Nufern

IPG Photonics Corporation

LEONI AG

Newport Corporation

OFS Fitel, LLC

Schott AG

Sunoptic Technologies

Timbercon, Inc.

Trimedyne, Inc.

Vitalcor, Inc.

