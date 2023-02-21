Global Medical Fiber Optics Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030 - Developed Regions Lead, Developing Nations to Spearhead Future Growth

Feb 21, 2023, 18:20 ET
Global Medical Fiber Optics Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Medical Fiber Optics estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Pure Silica Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$794.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polycrystalline Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $418.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The Medical Fiber Optics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$418.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$147.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$135.9 Million by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Medical Fiber Optics Transform Healthcare
- Fiber Optic Technology Advances in Medical Industry Improve Patient Care
- Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for Medical Fiber Optics
- Fiber Optic Devices Combined with Smartphones for Enhanced Assistance to Physicians
- Fiber Optic Transillumination Improves Visual Inspections in Dentistry
- Smart Fiber Optics Enable Radiation Free Guidance for Vascular Catheters
- Fiber Optics Enabling Life-Like Bionic Limbs
- Device to Aid Real-time Optical Imaging of Cancer Cells during Surgery
- Ultra-thin Fiber Endoscopes to Reach Hard-to-reach Brain Structures
- Innovative Ho:YAG Laser Technology
- Novel Use in Respiratory Procedures
- Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments
- New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds
- Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation
- Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments
- Researchers Design Bioresorbable Fiber Bragg Gratings
- Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope
- Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensor to Measure Weak Magnetic Fields
- Researchers Develop Novel Optical Fiber for Printing Nano-Scale 3D Microstructures
- Researchers Develop Smart Photoacoustic Imaging Method
- Micro-Endoscope - A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy
- Fiber Optic Thermometers
- Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical Sensing Market
- List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors
- Fiber Optic Sensors Re-Envisioning Healthcare Domain by Aiding Minimally-Invasive Procedures
- Wearable Sensors for Health Monitoring Attain Next Level with Fiber Optic Sensors
- Optical Fibers for Surgical Applications Witness a Surge
- Optical Fibers for Manufacturing Endoscopy Devices Gain Momentum
- Use of Biomedical Sensors for Performing Chemical and Biological Analysis Gains Momentum
- Specialty Optical Fibers Make Surgery Less Invasive
- Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications: An Overview
- Advent of Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors
- Promising Medical Applications for the Fiber Optic Technology
- Fiber Optics Technology Emerges as an Essential Requirement for Dental Practices
- Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: Alternative to Standard Overhead Lighting for Dentists
- Expanding Applications of Fiber Laser Technology in the Medical Sector
- Role of Optic Fibers in Delivering CO2 Laser Beams for Medical Applications
- Emergence of Single-Use Disposable Fiber-Optic Catheters: New Revenue Opportunities
- Widespread Adoption and Usage of Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors for an Array of Applications
- Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles: An Emerging Area in Healthcare Monitoring Space
- OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical Fiber Optics Market
- Fiber Optics for Surgical Lighting: Providing Effective Illumination in Operating Rooms
- Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product Innovation
- Fiber Optic Probe Set to Facilitate Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis
- Innovations in Gastrointestinal Surgery Space Drive Market Growth
- Nano-Optic Endoscopes Provide High-Resolution OCTs in vivo
- Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergo Technological Evolution
- An Optical Fiber to Safely Deliver Drugs and Light into Human Body
- High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to Cause Tissue Damage
- Expanded Beam Connectors Safeguard Medical Fiber Optics
- Fiber Optics Components Power OR Integration Systems
- Macro Growth Factors Shaping Trends in Medical Fiber Optics Market
- Aging Global Population
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
- Rising Incidence of Cancer
- Shift towards Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Rise in Prevalence of GI Tract Disorders to Drive Global Market for GI Endoscopy Devices
- Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices
- Medical Fiber Optic Applications: A Conceptual Review
- Fiberoptic Surgical Lights
- Fiberoptic Dental Lights
- Endoscopes
- Applications of Endoscopes
- Use of Fiber Optics in Endoscopes
- Fiber Optic Lasers
- Optical Fibers: The Appropriate Beam Delivery Systems
- Fiber Optic Catheters
- Fiber Optic Sensors
- Other Fiberoptic Products
