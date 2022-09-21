Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market to Reach $37.13 Billion by 2027

Sep 21, 2022, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Flexible Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global medical flexible packaging market reached a value of US$ 24.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 37.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.31% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Flexible packaging protects products from moisture, ultraviolet (UV) rays, mold, dust, and other environmental contaminants while maintaining their quality and extending their shelf life.
It is made using flexible materials, such as foil, plastics and papers, and widely available in pouches, bags and other formats. It requires less base material, which reduces production time and energy consumption, as compared to rigid packaging. Additionally, as it is lightweight, easy to dispose of, and requires less raw material during manufacturing, flexible packaging is extensively used by pharmaceutical companies around the world for the packaging of medicines and medical products and supplies.
Medical Flexible Packaging Market Trends:
At present, there is a rise in the need for reducing the overall packaging weight among pharmaceutical manufacturers, which represents one of the key factors driving the market.
Apart from this, there is an increase in the utilization of disposable medical products to reduce the risk of surgical site infections and cross-contamination among patients as well as healthcare professionals. This, along with rising innovations in producing eco-friendly materials for packaging, is propelling the growth of the market.
Additionally, rising environmental concerns and health issues among individuals due to the collection of non-biodegradable wastes worldwide are impelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing advancements in extrusion technology are positively influencing the sales of medical flexible packaging across the globe.
Furthermore, the rising employment of biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) barrier films is stimulating the market growth. Some of the other growth-inducing factors are effective supply chain management, increasing efficiency in transportation of goods and rising health and hygiene values among the masses.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Material:
- Plastics
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Polypropylene
- Polyethylene Terephthalate
- Polyethylene
- Others
- Paper
- Aluminum
- Bioplastics
Breakup by Product:
- Pouches and Bags
- Seals
- High Barrier Films
- Wraps
- Lids and Labels
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Medical Device Manufacturing
- Implant Manufacturing
- Contract Packaging
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market
6 Market Breakup by Material
7 Market Breakup by Product
8 Market Breakup by End User
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor plc
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Berry Global Inc.
- Catalent Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Coveris
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- Mondi plc
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Sonoco Products Company
- WestRock Company
- Winpak Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9nrv3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article