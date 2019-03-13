Global Medical Fluid Bags Market Insights & Outlook to 2024 - Analysis by Product, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Fluid Bags Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Rising geriatric population

Favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries

Rising number of healthcare centers and surgical procedures

Restraints

Negative impact of synthetic polymers on the environment.

Opportunities

Technological advancements

The report predicts the global medical fluid bags market to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The study on medical fluid bags market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on medical fluid bags market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical fluid bags market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global medical fluid bags market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the medical fluid bags market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the medical fluid bags market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global medical fluid bags market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Medical Fluid Bags Market Highlights

2.2. Medical Fluid Bags Market Projection

2.3. Medical Fluid Bags Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Medical Fluid Bags Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Medical Fluid Bags Market

4. Medical Fluid Bags Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Medical Fluid Bags Market by Product

5.1. Intravenous Bags

5.2. Blood Bags

5.3. Enema Bags

5.4. Reagent Bag

5.5. Drain Bags

5.6. Biohazard Disposable Bag

5.7. Dialysis Bags

5.8. Breast Milk Bag

5.9. Others

6. Global Medical Fluid Bags Market by End-User

6.1. Blood Banks

6.2. Clinics & Hospitals

6.3. Diagnostic Centers

6.4. Homecare Settings

6.5. Others

7. Global Medical Fluid Bags Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Fluid Bags Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. Fresenius Kabi AG

8.2.2. Baxter

8.2.3. Convatec Inc.

8.2.4. Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

8.2.5. Kraton Corporation

8.2.6. Sippex IV Bag

8.2.7. Pall Corporation

8.2.8. Wipak

8.2.9. McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

8.2.10. Renolit

