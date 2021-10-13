Global Medical Imaging & Informatics Market Outlook Report, 2021 - ROI Calculations Will Undergo Increased Scrutiny Across the Globe

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Imaging & Informatics Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical imaging and informatics market is experiencing dynamic changes with the emergence of advanced technologies, evolving clinical and administrative needs, and the introduction of new policies and regulations, which is forcing industry participants to innovate to maintain their competitive edge. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the cloud are creating opportunities that did not exist a few years ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating already overstretched financial resources at healthcare institutions and consequently prompting a drastic change in their mode of engagement with vendors. With the entry of start-ups, competition in imaging informatics is set to intensify to such an extent that many industry leaders are competing to establish strategic partnerships with small start-ups to expand their solution portfolios.

Study Coverage

This study analyzes the global medical imaging and informatics market and predicts its evolution within the next year and beyond. Highlights include key issues that imaging departments across the globe are facing and how the market is responding to address these concerns.

The priorities for medical imaging in 2021 and beyond are illustrated using the Quadruple Aim. Cost reduction, clinical outcomes, and staff and patient experience are considered the main priorities for provider stakeholders. These priorities may vary in strength, depending on the region or provider's profile, but they are the most common across institutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed some of the basic ways of operating in the imaging market. With trade shows cancelled and on-site demonstrations not happening, key decision-makers are postponing purchases in some of the biggest markets.

The following 3 conclusions define the medical imaging and informatics market:

Efficiency and productivity are key focus areas for both hospitals and vendors in 2021

ROI calculations will undergo increased scrutiny across the globe

To address new challenges, the industry is innovating at a faster than ever before pace on both the technology and business model front

Key Topics Covered

1. Headlines

Highlights of the Global Medical Imaging & Informatics Market

Challenges for Global Medical Imaging & Informatics Market in 2020

Medical Imaging & Informatics - Historical Revenue and Forecast

Key 2021 Medical Imaging & Informatics Market Trends

Key 2021 Medical Imaging & Informatics Market Predictions

2021 Market Snapshot - Medical Imaging & Informatics Market

2020 Market Snapshot - Medical Imaging & Informatics Market

Success Factors in a Rapidly Evolving AI Imaging Market

High Priority Areas for Imaging Departments to Invest in Enterprise Imaging

Driving New Industrial Solutions by Focusing on Cost Among Imaging Providers

Regional Variations in the Use of Imaging Modalities in the Management of COVID-19

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medical Imaging & Informatics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment and Scope

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Medical Imaging & Informatics - Historical Revenue and Forecast

2020 Market Snapshot - Medical Imaging & Informatics

2021 Market Snapshot - Medical Imaging & Informatics Market

Variations in the Use of Diagnostic Imaging Modalities at Different Stages of COVID-19

Key 2021 Medical Imaging & Informatics Market Trends

4. Top Predictions for 2021

Prediction 1 - A Total of 15-20% of Unit Shipments Across Imaging Equipment Modalities will Incorporate an AI Solution

COVID-19 - An Unexpected Key Driver for AI Imaging Adoption

Main Hurdles to Large-scale Adoption of AI Imaging

Success Factors in a Rapidly Evolving AI Imaging Market

Prediction 2 - Focus on Workflow Efficiency Gains Via Enterprise-wide IT Consolidation will Contribute to 55% of Growth in Imaging IT

Enterprise Imaging and Ancillary IT Segments Powering the Recovery of the Imaging Informatics Market

High Priority Areas for Imaging Departments to Invest in Enterprise Imaging

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Enterprise Imaging IT Solutions Market

Prediction 3 - Enterprise-level Non-CAPEX Business Models will Grow by 27% in Revenue Above the Pre-pandemic Forecast for 2021

Propositions of Non-CAPEX Business Models Gaining Strength

Prediction 4 - TCO will be a Key Influencing Factor in More than 60% of Imaging Purchase Decisions

Driving New Industrial Solutions by Focusing on Cost Among Imaging Providers

TCO Value Proposition - Industry Examples

Prediction 5 - COVID-19 will Drive a Change in Procurement Behavior

Procurement Trends Impacting the Imaging Industry

Prediction 6 - Cybersecurity will Emerge as a Key Differentiator in Medical Imaging

Unawareness of Best Practices in Cybersecurity Leads to Billions of Leaked Images from Hospitals

5. Regional Predictions 2021

Regional Variations in the Use of Imaging Modalities in the Management of COVID-19

Regional Variations in the Use of Imaging Modalities to Manage COVID-19

2021 Regional Outlook - NA

2021 Regional Outlook - Europe

2021 Regional Outlook - APAC

2021 Regional Outlook - ROW

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Using AI Imaging to Optimize Workflow and Improve Clinical Outcomes, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud-based Imaging Informatics to Grow Rapidly Aided by Proposition of Lower Initial Investment and Quicker Go-Live, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Enterprise-level Long-term Partnerships to Grow Driven by Strong Reimbursement Changes, 2021

Growth Opportunity 4: Inorganic Growth Emerging as a Preferred Route for Medical Imaging Vendors' Growth Strategy, 2021

7. Companies to Watch

Medical Imaging & Informatics - Companies to Watch

8. Key Conclusions

Key Conclusions

List of Exhibits

9. Appendix

Market Definitions - Medical Imaging Equipment

Abbreviations and Acronyms

