Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Soars with a 4.47% CAGR: Upsurge in Demand for Point of Care Diagnostics Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market (by Product, End User & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical imaging equipment market is poised to achieve significant growth, with an anticipated value of US$42.61 billion by 2023, reflecting a robust CAGR of 4.47% over the forecast period.

Medical imaging encompasses a range of technologies crucial for the observation, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various medical conditions. These technologies provide critical insights into the human body, aiding in the improvement of patient care and treatment planning. Medical imaging devices have become indispensable in modern healthcare, requiring expertise in fields ranging from computer science to material science to physics.

Market Segmentation:

The global medical imaging equipment market is segmented by product, including Ultrasound Equipment, Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, X-ray, and Molecular Imaging. Ultrasound equipment leads the market, accounting for the largest share. The liquid applied membrane segment is expected to experience significant growth due to technical advancements, increasing chronic diseases worldwide, particularly in the Middle East and Africa, and the growing elderly population necessitating regular diagnostic treatments.

By end-user, the market is divided into Hospitals, Emergency Care Centers, OP Centers, and Clinicians' Offices. Hospitals dominate the market, driven by increased demand for advanced imaging modalities, integration of surgical suites with imaging technologies, efforts to educate young doctors about imaging technology, and the entry of multinational healthcare service providers in developing regions.

Geographic Coverage:

The global medical imaging equipment market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market, with China and India leading the way due to developing healthcare infrastructure, favorable foreign direct investment policies, and the presence of skilled healthcare professionals. In North America, the ultrasound equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by increasing applications in the region and recent developments in advanced ultrasound transducers for biomedical and cardiovascular imaging.

Key Market Influencers:

Growth Drivers:

  • Growing Geriatric Population
  • Rising Healthcare Spending
  • Accelerating Obese Population
  • Upsurge in Demand for Point Of Care Diagnostics

Challenges:

  • Shortage of Helium
  • Lack of Skilled Radiologists

Trends:

  • 3D Printing in Medical Imaging
  • Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Medical Imaging Equipment
  • Emerging 4D & 5D Ultrasound Imaging Technology
  • Cryogen-Free MRI Imaging System

Companies Mentioned

  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation
  • Esaote SpA
  • FujiFilm Corporation
  • General Electric Company (GE)
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Onex Corporation (Carestream Health, Inc.)
  • Samsung Electronics (Samsung Medison)
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Siemens Healthineers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qhgxo

News Releases in Similar Topics

