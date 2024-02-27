Global Medical Imaging Services Market Report 2024-2029: Role of X-rays, CT Scans, and MRI in Accurate Diagnosis Elevates Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Feb, 2024, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Imaging Services Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Modality (X-ray, MRI, CT scan, Others), Technology (2D, 3D/4D), By End Users, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Medical Imaging Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%. The Global Medical Imaging Services Market is expected to generate USD 981.5 Billion by the end of 2029.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia, India). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.

The research report also assesses market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.

The prevalence of chronic diseases on a global scale is a pivotal factor propelling the demand for medical imaging services. A significant driver of the global medical imaging services market is the continuous evolution and advancement of medical imaging technologies, encompassing improved resolution, speed, and the introduction of novel imaging modalities.

Additionally, accidents and their associated injuries play a noteworthy role in influencing the dynamics of the global medical imaging services market. The demand for medical imaging services experiences a significant uptick due to accidents, contributing to the expansion and evolution of the market. For instance, technologies like X-rays, CT scans, and MRI are instrumental in assessing the extent of injuries, identifying fractures, and determining the presence of internal injuries.

Global Medical Imaging Services Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

  • Proportion of selected age groups of world population and in regions in 2023
  • Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases in the World Bank Regions
  • Incidence of Osteoarthritis in the World Bank Regions
  • Incidence of Transport injuries in the World Bank Regions
  • Global Medical Imaging Services Market : Dashboard
  • Global Medical Imaging Services Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)
  • Impact of COVID-19 on Global Medical Imaging Services Market
  • Global Medical Imaging Services Market Segmentation: By Modality
    • Global Medical Imaging Services Market, By Modality Overview
    • Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By X-ray, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By MRI, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By CT scan, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By Other Modalities, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Medical Imaging Services Market Segmentation: By Technology
    • Global Medical Imaging Services Market, By Technology Overview
    • Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By 2D, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By 3D/4D, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
  • Global Medical Imaging Services Market Segmentation: By End Users
    • Global Medical Imaging Services Market, By End Users Overview
    • Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By Hospitals By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By Diagnostic Labs, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)
    • Global Medical Imaging Services Market Size, By Specialty Clinics, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Market Share Analysis of Medical Imaging Services Market

Company Profiles

  • Sonic Healthcare
  • Global Diagnostic Services, Inc.
  • RadNet
  • Alliance Medical Limited
  • Novant Health
  • Akumin Inc.
  • Jefferson Health.
  • Carlisle Health Group
  • Vista Health
  • HCA Healthcare UK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vk1bbc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

South Africa's Iron Ore and Chrome Mining Sector Report, Featuring Profiles of Glencore, Samancor Chrome, Bauba Resources, Impala Platinum, Sylvania Platinum, Kumba, Assmang, Afrimat & Ironveld Mining

South Africa's Iron Ore and Chrome Mining Sector Report, Featuring Profiles of Glencore, Samancor Chrome, Bauba Resources, Impala Platinum, Sylvania Platinum, Kumba, Assmang, Afrimat & Ironveld Mining

The "Mining of Iron Ore and Chrome in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Chrome ore production is on an...
Global Silicon Photonics (SiPh) Transceivers Market Report 2023-2029: Rising Data Traffic and Smart Device Adoption Fuel Global

Global Silicon Photonics (SiPh) Transceivers Market Report 2023-2029: Rising Data Traffic and Smart Device Adoption Fuel Global

The "Global Silicon Photonics (SiPh) Transceivers Market (2023 Edition): Analysis by Value and Volume, Transmission Rate (<100G, 100G/200G,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.