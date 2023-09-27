Global Medical Lasers Markets and Technology Research Report 2023: Solid-State Lasers Dominated the Market in 2022 - Forecasts to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Sep, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Medical Lasers" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global medical lasers technology and market is expected to reach a value of $3.3 billion by 2028 from $1.6 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% 
This comprehensive report provides an in-depth study of the global medical laser market, highlighting various types of medical lasers, technologies, and their applications. Technologies encompass solid-state, semiconductor diode, and gas lasers, with a focus on wide-ranging medical applications such as thermal-photoablation, photocoagulation, and selective photothermolysis.

The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, medical tourism, and the rising adoption of medical lasers for cosmetic, dental, and ophthalmic surgeries. Additionally, key players like Nidek, Cynosure, Ziess Group, and Lumibird Medical are investing heavily in research and development activities, contributing to the market's expansion.

The solid-state laser segment dominated the 2022 global market, while the semiconductor laser segment is expected to experience significant growth due to its conversion efficiency of light and cost-effectiveness. New product developments for treating chronic pain, both cancerous and non-cancerous, are also boosting the market.

This report includes segmented market sales analysis by technology, system type, modality, application, end use, and region. It offers detailed profiles of market participants, market drivers, restraints, and focuses on innovation and technological advancements, helping you navigate the opportunities and challenges in the global medical laser market.

Report Includes

  • 33 data tables and 27 additional tables
  • An overview of the global markets and technologies for medical lasers
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
  • Highlights of the market potential and characterization of medical lasers market based on technology, end-user type, and region
  • Detailed description about basic concepts, principles, and components of lasers with laser operations and discussion on effects of lasers on human tissue and medical treatments using lasers
  • Discussion on innovation, technological advancements, and market drivers and restraints
  • Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis
  • Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Nidek, Cynosure, Ziess Group, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb, and Lumibird Medical

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing this Study
  • Scope of Report
  • What's New in this Report?
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Basic Concepts
  • Laser Principles
  • Components of Lasers
  • Laser Operation
  • Effects of Lasers on Human Tissue
  • Medical Treatments Using Lasers
  • Laser Types
  • Diode or Semi-Conductor Lasers
  • Solid-State Lasers
  • Other Gas Lasers
  • Medical Laser Trends
  • Therapeutic Uses
  • Adopting Option for Laser Therapy
  • Future of Laser Therapy

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Aging Global Population and Chronic Disease Surgery
  • Developments in Cosmetic Surgery Using Laser Technology
  • Increase in Modern Lifestyle and Chronic Diseases
  • Emerging Medical Tourism for Aesthetic and Cosmetic Treatment
  • Increasing Surgical Procedures for Permanent Vision Correction
  • Market Restraints
  • Side Effects of the Lasers
  • High Cost of Laser Treatment
  • Market Opportunities
  • Increasing Demand for Ophthalmic Surgery for Vision Correction
  • Rise in the Number of High-Intensity Use of Lasers

Chapter 5 Global Medical Laser Market by Type of Technology

  • Introduction
  • Global Market for Medical Lasers by Type of Technology
  • Solid-State Laser
  • Gas Laser
  • Semiconductor Laser
  • Others

Chapter 6 Global Medical Laser Market by Modality

  • Overview
  • Global Market for Medical Lasers by Modality
  • Mobile Laser
  • Fixed Laser

Chapter 7 Global Medical Laser Market by Application

  • Global Market for Medical Lasers by Application
  • Cosmetic Dermatology
  • Surgical
  • Dental
  • Ophthalmic
  • Cardiology
  • Others

Chapter 8 Global Medical Laser Market by End Use

  • Global Market for Medical Lasers by End Use
  • Ophthalmology
  • Diagnostic Applications
  • Therapeutic Applications
  • Suppliers
  • Surgical
  • Diagnostic Applications
  • Therapeutic Applications
  • Photothermolysis
  • Photoablation
  • Photodisruption
  • Photobiostimulation
  • Photochemical Tissue Bonding
  • Suppliers
  • Cosmetic Surgery
  • Photocoagulation
  • Thermal Ablation
  • Photothermolysis
  • Photodisruption
  • Photobiostimulation
  • Suppliers
  • Dental Procedures
  • Diagnostics
  • Therapeutic Procedures
  • Suppliers

Chapter 9 Global Medical Laser Market by Region

  • Global Markets for Medical Lasers by Region
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia and New Zealand
  • China
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World
  • Brazil
  • Gcc Countries
  • Other Row Countries

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies

  • Emerging Technologies in Lasers
  • Recent Advances in Laser Therapy Devices
  • Developments in Fat-Reducing and Skin-Tightening Devices
  • Other Improvements in Aesthetic Laser Devices

Chapter 11 Mergers and Acquisitions, and Funding Outlook

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 12 Sustainability in the Medical Laser Industry: An Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective

  • Importance of Environmental, Social and Governance in the Laser Device Manufacturing Industry
  • Environmental, Social and Governance Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
  • Environmental, Social and Governance Practices in the Laser Devices Manufacturing Industry
  • Future Trends
  • Research Viewpoint

Chapter 13 Government Regulations

  • U.S.
  • U.S. Food and Drug Administration
  • Occupational Safety and Health Administration
  • Canada
  • European Union
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Other Countries and Regions
  • Latin America
  • Saudi Arabia

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape

  • Global Analysis of Company Ranking

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

  • Alcon
  • Bausch + Lomb
  • Carl Zeiss
  • Cynosure
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Lumibird Medical
  • Nidek Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sf61pz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Innovative Packaging Solutions Propel 2023 Global Paint Packaging Market Amidst Challenges

Digital Transformation and Work-Life Balance Drive Explosive Growth in the Global Bleisure Travel Market, Valued at $315.3 Billion in 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.