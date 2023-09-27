Global Medical Lasers Markets and Technology Research Report 2023: Solid-State Lasers Dominated the Market in 2022 - Forecasts to 2028

27 Sep, 2023, 05:30 ET
The "Global Markets and Technologies for Medical Lasers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global medical lasers technology and market is expected to reach a value of $3.3 billion by 2028 from $1.6 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.2%
This comprehensive report provides an in-depth study of the global medical laser market, highlighting various types of medical lasers, technologies, and their applications. Technologies encompass solid-state, semiconductor diode, and gas lasers, with a focus on wide-ranging medical applications such as thermal-photoablation, photocoagulation, and selective photothermolysis.
The market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, medical tourism, and the rising adoption of medical lasers for cosmetic, dental, and ophthalmic surgeries. Additionally, key players like Nidek, Cynosure, Ziess Group, and Lumibird Medical are investing heavily in research and development activities, contributing to the market's expansion.
The solid-state laser segment dominated the 2022 global market, while the semiconductor laser segment is expected to experience significant growth due to its conversion efficiency of light and cost-effectiveness. New product developments for treating chronic pain, both cancerous and non-cancerous, are also boosting the market.
This report includes segmented market sales analysis by technology, system type, modality, application, end use, and region. It offers detailed profiles of market participants, market drivers, restraints, and focuses on innovation and technological advancements, helping you navigate the opportunities and challenges in the global medical laser market.
Report Includes
- 33 data tables and 27 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for medical lasers
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Highlights of the market potential and characterization of medical lasers market based on technology, end-user type, and region
- Detailed description about basic concepts, principles, and components of lasers with laser operations and discussion on effects of lasers on human tissue and medical treatments using lasers
- Discussion on innovation, technological advancements, and market drivers and restraints
- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis
- Detailed company profiles of major players in the market, including Nidek, Cynosure, Ziess Group, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb, and Lumibird Medical
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- What's New in this Report?
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Basic Concepts
- Laser Principles
- Components of Lasers
- Laser Operation
- Effects of Lasers on Human Tissue
- Medical Treatments Using Lasers
- Laser Types
- Diode or Semi-Conductor Lasers
- Solid-State Lasers
- Other Gas Lasers
- Medical Laser Trends
- Therapeutic Uses
- Adopting Option for Laser Therapy
- Future of Laser Therapy
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Aging Global Population and Chronic Disease Surgery
- Developments in Cosmetic Surgery Using Laser Technology
- Increase in Modern Lifestyle and Chronic Diseases
- Emerging Medical Tourism for Aesthetic and Cosmetic Treatment
- Increasing Surgical Procedures for Permanent Vision Correction
- Market Restraints
- Side Effects of the Lasers
- High Cost of Laser Treatment
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Ophthalmic Surgery for Vision Correction
- Rise in the Number of High-Intensity Use of Lasers
Chapter 5 Global Medical Laser Market by Type of Technology
- Introduction
- Global Market for Medical Lasers by Type of Technology
- Solid-State Laser
- Gas Laser
- Semiconductor Laser
- Others
Chapter 6 Global Medical Laser Market by Modality
- Overview
- Global Market for Medical Lasers by Modality
- Mobile Laser
- Fixed Laser
Chapter 7 Global Medical Laser Market by Application
- Global Market for Medical Lasers by Application
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- Surgical
- Dental
- Ophthalmic
- Cardiology
- Others
Chapter 8 Global Medical Laser Market by End Use
- Global Market for Medical Lasers by End Use
- Ophthalmology
- Diagnostic Applications
- Therapeutic Applications
- Suppliers
- Surgical
- Diagnostic Applications
- Therapeutic Applications
- Photothermolysis
- Photoablation
- Photodisruption
- Photobiostimulation
- Photochemical Tissue Bonding
- Suppliers
- Cosmetic Surgery
- Photocoagulation
- Thermal Ablation
- Photothermolysis
- Photodisruption
- Photobiostimulation
- Suppliers
- Dental Procedures
- Diagnostics
- Therapeutic Procedures
- Suppliers
Chapter 9 Global Medical Laser Market by Region
- Global Markets for Medical Lasers by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- China
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Brazil
- Gcc Countries
- Other Row Countries
Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies
- Emerging Technologies in Lasers
- Recent Advances in Laser Therapy Devices
- Developments in Fat-Reducing and Skin-Tightening Devices
- Other Improvements in Aesthetic Laser Devices
Chapter 11 Mergers and Acquisitions, and Funding Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 12 Sustainability in the Medical Laser Industry: An Environmental, Social and Governance Perspective
- Importance of Environmental, Social and Governance in the Laser Device Manufacturing Industry
- Environmental, Social and Governance Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data
- Environmental, Social and Governance Practices in the Laser Devices Manufacturing Industry
- Future Trends
- Research Viewpoint
Chapter 13 Government Regulations
- U.S.
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration
- Canada
- European Union
- Japan
- China
- India
- Other Countries and Regions
- Latin America
- Saudi Arabia
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape
- Global Analysis of Company Ranking
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
- Alcon
- Bausch + Lomb
- Carl Zeiss
- Cynosure
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lumibird Medical
- Nidek Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sf61pz
