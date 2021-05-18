Global Medical Marijuana Market Report 2021-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $27.72 Billion with New product Launches Driving Growth
The medical marijuana market is poised to grow by $ 27.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the rising number of product launches, increasing number of medical marijuana dispensaries, and plans to increase production and availability of medical marijuana by governments.
The report on the medical marijuana market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The medical marijuana market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the increasing number of awareness campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the medical marijuana market growth during the next few years. Also, launch of medical marijuana education programs and increase in funding for research and production of medical marijuana will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical marijuana market vendors that include Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Sativa Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., DEMECAN Holding GmbH, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc.
Also, the medical marijuana market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nausea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aphria Inc.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Cannabis Sativa Inc.
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- Cronos Group Inc.
- DEMECAN Holding GmbH
- GW Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- Tilray Inc.
- VIVO Cannabis Inc.
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmm1l7
