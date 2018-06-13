Global Medical Membranes Market 2018-2022: Focus on Pharmaceutical Filtration, Hemodialysis, Drug Delivery, IV Infusion & Sterile Filtration

The medical membranes market is projected to grow from USD 2.13 Billion in 2017 to USD 3.31 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



Medical membranes are increasingly used in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries. In the medical sector, the choice of membranes depends on various factors that include environments of the proposed application, degree of sterility required, chemical compatibility, biocompatibility, and the degree of hydrophobicity.



The growth of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, especially in emerging economies, is a major factor projected to drive the demand for medical membranes. The increasing demand for high purity products is another factor driving the growth of the medical membranes market. APAC and Latin America provide several opportunities for growth of the medical membranes market.



Based on material, the medical membranes market has been segmented into PSU & PESU, PVDF, PTFE, PP, modified acrylics, and others. PVDF and PSU & PESU are the most commonly used medical membranes for the separation of media in pharmaceutical, life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.



Based on application, the medical membranes market has been segmented into pharmaceutical filtration, hemodialysis, drug delivery, IV infusion & sterile filtration, and others. The pharmaceutical filtration application segment is projected to lead the medical membranes market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the production of medicated drugs and expansion of healthcare facilities.



Based on process technology, the medical membranes market has been segmented into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, and others. The ultrafiltration process technology is projected to lead the medical membranes market from 2017 to 2022. The increasing use of ultrafiltration process technology in pharmaceutical filtration will help increase the market share of ultrafiltration in the medical membranes market.



Based on region, the medical membranes market has been segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Europe is the leading market for medical membranes. The growth of the medical membranes market in Europe is driven by the increasing aging population (above 65 years), growing End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patient pool, increasing availability of improved diagnosis facilities, and rising incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension.



The long validation process for medical membranes is a major factor restraining the growth of the medical membranes market. Additionally, manufacturing quality products at affordable prices and increasing the lifespan of medical membranes act as key challenges to the growth of the medical membranes market.



Pall Corporation (US), Asahi Kasei (Japan), 3M (US), Sartorius (Germany), and Merck Millipore (US) are key companies operating in the medical membranes market. Other major manufacturers of medical membranes include GE Healthcare (US), Koch Membrane Systems (US), and W. L. Gore & Associates (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Membranes Market Overview, 2017 vs. 2022

4.2 APAC Medical Membranes Market, By Application and Country (2016)

4.3 Medical Membranes Market, By Application

4.4 Medical Membranes Market, By Material

4.5 Medical Membranes Market, By Process Technology

4.6 Medical Membranes Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Artificial Organs

5.2.1.2 Requirement for High-Purity Selective Separation

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Esrd Patients

5.2.1.4 Preference for Dialysis Procedures Over Renal Transplants

5.2.1.5 Growing Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Long In-Process Validation Process

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Medical Membranes in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lifespan of Membranes

5.2.4.2 Manufacturing Quality Products at Affordable Price

5.3 Value-Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.3.2 Membrane Manufacturers/Formulators

5.3.3 End Users

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Medical Membranes Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polysulfone (PSU) & Polyether Sulfone (PESU)

6.3 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

6.3.1 Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane

6.3.2 Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane

6.4 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

6.5 Polypropylene (PP)

6.6 Modified Acrylics

6.7 Others



7 Medical Membranes Market, By Process Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ultrafiltration (UF)

7.3 Microfiltration (MF)

7.4 Nanofiltration (NF)

7.5 Others



8 Medical Membranes Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical Filtration

8.3 Hemodialysis

8.4 Drug Delivery

8.5 Iv Infusion & Sterile Filtration

8.6 Others



9 Medical Membranes Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.2.1 Expansions

10.2.2 Acquisitions

10.2.3 New Product Launches

10.2.4 Agreements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.2 the 3M Company

11.3 Sartorius Ag

11.4 Merck Millipore (Emd Millipore)

11.5 Pall Corporation

11.6 Ge Healthcare

11.7 Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment

11.8 Koch Membrane Systems

11.9 Microdyn-Nadir GmbH

11.10 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.



