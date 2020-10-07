Global Medical Plastics Markets, 2020-2026: Rapid Rise in the Demand for Medical Plastics in Ventilators amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Plastics - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall global market for Medical Plastics is expected to reach US$28 billion in 2020.



The growth of plastics in medical devices has transformed the marketplace, with plastic medical devices steadily replacing other materials such as glass, ceramics, and metals, wherever applicable.



Plastics are widely used in medical devices like disposable syringes, intravenous blood bags, optical and dental products, MRIs, heart valves, contact lenses, prosthetic devices, and many more medical products. Medical-grade plastics are used more and more in medical devices for their high performance, lightweight, and lower costs.



During Covid-19 outbreak, increased requirements of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will boost the consumption of standard plastics such as medical-grade polypropylene, polyethylene, and drive market demand. Other prominent medical-grade plastics include medical-grade PVC and HDPE medical grade.



Research Findings & Coverage

This global market research report on Medical Plastics analyzes the market with respect to product types and applications

Medical Plastics market size is estimated in this report by product types and application across all major regions/countries

Rapid Rise in the Demand for Medical Plastics in Ventilators amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Graphite Nanoplatelets on Plastic Medical Devices Kill 99.99% of Bacteria

Plastic Collimators to Replace Metal Collimators

Novel Plastic Sensor to Monitor Neurodegenerative Diseases

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 30

The industry guide includes the contact details for 134 companies

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Medical Plastics market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026 and focus on y-o-y growth rate for 2019 and 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Medical Device Plastic Processes

1.1.1.1 Extrusion

1.1.1.2 Blow molding

1.1.1.3 Vacuum forming

1.1.1.4 Extrusion blow molding

1.1.1.5 Injection Molding

1.1.1.6 Reaction Injection Molding

1.1.1.7 Rotational Molding

1.1.1.8 Calendaring

1.1.1.9 Thermoforming

1.1.1.10 Compression molding

1.1.1.11 Transfer Molding

1.1.2 Sterilization Techniques

1.1.2.1 Heat Sterilization

1.1.2.1.1 Autoclave Steam Sterilization

1.1.2.1.2 Dry Heat Sterilization

1.1.2.2 Radiation Sterilization

1.1.2.2.1 Gamma Ray Sterilization

1.1.2.2.2 Electron Beam Sterilization

1.1.2.3 Gaseous Sterilization

1.1.2.3.1 Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization

1.1.2.3.2 Formaldehyde Sterilization

1.1.2.4 Low-Temperature Oxidative Sterilization

1.1.2.4.1 Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide (VHP) Sterilization

1.1.2.4.2 Hydrogen Peroxide Plasma Sterilization

1.1.3 Plastic Material Selection Process for Medical Devices

1.1.3.1 Physical and Mechanical Properties

1.1.3.2 Thermal Properties

1.1.3.3 Electrical Properties

1.1.3.4 Chemical Resistance

1.1.3.5 Biocompatibility

1.1.3.6 Sterilization Capability

1.1.3.7 Shelf Life and Aging

1.1.3.8 Leachables and Extractables

1.1.3.9 Durability

1.1.4 Types of Plastics Used in Medical Devices

1.1.4.1 Standard Plastics

1.1.4.1.1 Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

1.1.4.1.2 Polyolefins

1.1.4.1.3 Polyethylene (PE)

1.1.4.1.4 Polypropylene (PP)

1.1.4.1.5 Polystyrene (PS)

1.1.4.2 Engineering Plastics

1.1.4.2.1 Polyamide (PA)

1.1.4.2.2 Polycarbonate (PC)

1.1.4.2.3 Polyoxymethylene (POM)

1.1.4.2.4 Poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA)

1.1.4.2.5 Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO)

1.1.4.2.6 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

1.1.4.3 High-Performance Plastics

1.1.4.3.1 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

1.1.4.3.2 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

1.1.4.3.3 Polysulfone (PSU)

1.1.4.3.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

1.1.4.3.5 Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

1.1.4.3.6 Polyethersulfone (PES)

1.1.4.3.7 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene FEP

1.1.4.3.8 Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

1.1.4.4 Silicone

1.1.4.5 Other Plastics

1.1.4.5.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

1.1.4.5.2 Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)

1.1.4.5.3 Polymer blend

1.1.5 Applications of Medical Plastics



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Rapid Rise in the Demand for Medical Plastics in Ventilators amid COVID-19 Pandemic

2.2 Plastic Industry, an Essential during COVID-19 Outbreak

2.3 Graphite Nanoplatelets on Plastic Medical Devices Kill 99.99% of Bacteria

2.4 Plastic Collimators to Replace Metal Collimators

2.5 Novel Plastic Sensor to Monitor Neurodegenerative Diseases



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Arkema S.A. ( France )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Celanese Corporation ( United States )

) Covestro AG ( Germany )

) Dupont De Nemours Inc. ( United States )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Exxon Mobil Corporation ( United States )

) Royal DSM ( Netherlands )

) SABIC ( Saudi Arabia )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) The Lubrizol Corporation ( United States )

) Wacker Chemie AG ( Germany )

4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

The Ensinger Group Uses PET-GAG Plastic to Make Face Shields

PolyOne Unveils ECCOH LSFOH Polymer Grades

PolyOne Expands in North America

Rotuba and Eastman Agree to Make Cellulose-acetate Based Face Shields

Evonik Unveils implant-grade PEEK Filament for Medical Use

PolyOne Develops New Bergamid Laser Weldable Material

Celanese Corporation Acquires Polymer Business from Nouryon

ExxonMobil Expands Polypropylene Production Capacity

Rchling Group Supplies Thermoplastic Materials and Components

BASF SE and Fabbri Group Develop Compostable Cling Film

Evonik Introduce Bioresorbable Polymer

DSM Establish High Performance Material Plant in North America

PolyOne Showcases Thermoplastic Solutions at MD&M West 2020, California

SABIC Launches LNP ELCRES CRX Polycarbonate (PC) Copolymers

Trinseo S.A Unveils High Lubricity Polycarbonate (PC)

Eastman Develops New Polymers at MD&M West Expo

Tekni-Plex, Inc Establish Tekni-Plex Medical business

Arkema Presents Polyolefins at K 2019 in Dsseldorf, Germany

Trinseo SA and Fernholz Develop High Quality Recycled Polystyrene

Evonik Develops New Thermoplastic Elastomers Based on Innovative Copolyesters

Nexeo and DSM Enter into Distribution Agreement

SABIC Develops NORYL WM330G Resin

PolyOne Launches reSound OM Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

Solvay Set-up Two New Thermoplastic Composites Centers

Evonik Acquires Endexo Surface Modification Business from Interface Biologics, Inc

Lanxess AG Commence New High-Performance Plastics Center in China

Solvay Establish New Thermoplastic Composite Facility in California

BASF, Solvay and DOMO Acquire Polyamide Business

RTP Acquires Zeotherm TPV Product Line from Zeon

Wacker Unveils Silicone Additive for Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU)

SIBUR and BASF Develop Polymer Solutions

Evonik and EAS Collaborate on Thermoplastics Portfolio

MCAM Acquires APT Corp

BASF SE Set-up New Thermoplastic Polyurethanes and Engineering Plastics at Verbund Site in Zhanjiang, China

DuPont Develops Polyamide Grades

Trinseo SA Presents TPEs at the Healthcare Elastomer Conference from May 21-22 in Schaumburg, Illinois , USA

in , USA Celanese Expands in Italy

Covestro Develops Makrolon Rx2235 Polycarbonate

The Ensinger Group Acquires Moll Engineering GmbH

Celanese Buys Next Polymers Ltd

RTP Showcases Thermoplastic Products

Evonik Signs Distribution Agreement with CSL

Covestro A.G Raise Stakes in DCP

KOLON BASF Establish Polyoxymethylene (POM) Center in South Korea

Covestro Develops Polyether Carbonate Polyols

Evonik Unveils CYROLITE High Performance Acrylic-Based Polymers

LANXESS Expands its Thermoplastic Composites Business in Germany

QS And Covestro AG Develop Makrolon Medical-Grade Polycarbonates Injection

The Ensinger Group Launches Polyacetal Copolymer (POM-C)

BASF Acquires Advanc3D Materials GmbH

SABIC Unveils New Thermoplastic Solutions

SABIC Showcases high-Performance Thermoplastic Solutions

Covestro AG Begin Composite materials Production

SABIC Unveils UDMAX Thermoplastic Composite Tape

Celanese Acquires Omni Plastics LLC

PolyOne and ITI Collaborate to Commercialize ElectriPlast Material

PolyOne Expands in India

PolyOne's COMPTEK Medical-grade Polymers in North America

SABIC Begins Polyacetal Production

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Medical Plastics Market Overview by Product Type

5.1.1 Medical Plastics Product Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Standard Plastics

5.1.1.2 Engineering Plastics

5.1.1.3 High Performance Plastics

5.1.1.4 Silicone

5.1.1.5 Other Medical Plastics

5.2 Global Medical Plastics Market Overview by Application

5.2.1 Medical Plastics Application Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Medical Disposables

5.2.1.2 Diagnostic Equipment

5.2.1.3 Drug Delivery & Feeding Devices

5.2.1.4 Surgical Equipment

5.2.1.5 Other Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Medical Plastics Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



6. NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

Avantor, Inc. ( United States )

) Biomerics LLC ( United States )

) Celanese Corporation ( United States )

) Dupont De Nemours Inc. ( United States )

) Eastman Chemical Company ( United States )

) Exxon Mobil Corporation ( United States )

) GW Plastics, Inc. ( United States )

) Polyone Corporation ( United States )

) RTP Company ( United States )

) Tekni-Plex, Inc. ( United States )

) The Lubrizol Corporation ( United States )

) Trinseo S.A. ( United States )

7. EUROPE

Major Market Players

Arkema S.A. ( France )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Covestro AG ( Germany )

) Ensinger GmbH ( Germany )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Invibio Ltd. ( United Kingdom )

) Lanxess AG ( Germany )

( ) Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V ( Netherlands )

) Nolato AB ( Sweden )

) Orthoplastics Ltd ( United Kingdom )

) Rochling SE & Co., Kg. ( Germany )

) Royal DSM ( Netherlands )

) Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics ( France )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) Wacker Chemie AG ( Germany )

8. ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Players

Kuraray Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Japan Ltd. ( Japan )

9. SOUTH AMERICA



10. REST OF WORLD

10.1 Rest of World Medical Plastics Market Overview by Product Type

10.2 Rest of World Medical Plastics Market Overview by Application

10.3 SABIC (SAUDI ARABIA) - A Major Market Player

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/len3b1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

