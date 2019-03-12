Global Medical Processing Seals Market 2019-2023 - The Miniaturization of Medical Devices Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Processing Seals Market by Material (Silicone, EPDM, Metals, PTFE, Nitrile Rubber), Type (O-Rings, Gaskets, Lip Seals), Application (Medical Equipment and Medical Devices), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical processing seals market size is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5%.

Majority of medical processing seals are consumed in the medical equipment industry. Capacity expansion in this industry will drive the demand for medical processing seals. High consumption of medical equipment & devices in North America due to the presence of a strong healthcare industry in the region is favorable for the medical processing seals market.

The high demand for new and improved equipment such as catheters, anesthesia equipment, and respiratory equipment used in the medical industry will have a favorable impact on the growth of the medical processing seals market. This overall growth in the medical equipment application is expected to drive the medical processing seals market.



O-rings type of medical processing seals accounted for the largest market share.



O-rings accounted for the largest share of the medical processing seals market. O-rings are used in medical devices & equipment applications in the medical industry. The growing demand for new and improved medical devices & equipment to cater to the increasing medical conditions globally is expected to drive the demand for O-rings, thereby boosting the medical processing seals market.

O-rings are used in different types of medical equipment & devices such as respiratory equipment, dialysis equipment, diagnostic equipment, and drug delivery devices. The huge consumption of these equipment & devices is expected to drive the O-rings medical processing seal market, globally.



Silicone is the largest medical processing seals market by material.



Silicone accounted for the largest share of the medical processing seals market. Silicone is preferred in the medical industry due to the qualities it possesses such as flexibility and stability in extreme pressure & temperature conditions, chemical inertness, and minimal bacterial growth.

Another reason for the consumption of silicone material is its cost-effectiveness, easy availability, and usage in the manufacture of O-rings and gaskets. Silicone rubber is used in medical devices such as syringe application, face mask or inhalers, and catheters. The growing consumption of O-rings and gaskets in medical devices & equipment is expected to drive the silicone segment of the market, globally.



North America is the largest medical processing seals market.



North America is the largest medical processing seals market, owing to the presence of a strong and developed healthcare industry in the region. North America is one of the key healthcare markets due to the presence of major economies such as the US and Mexico.



The rapidly growing demand for improved and innovative medical devices & equipment due to factors such as huge healthcare expenditure, increasing elderly population, and growing incidence of lifestyle diseases is expected to drive the demand for medical processing seals. The changing lifestyle and increased awareness about healthcare services among the general public in the region are expected to drive the medical devices & equipment market, ultimately boosting the growth of the medical processing seals market.



IDEX Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Freudenberg group (Germany), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Marco Rubber & Plastic Products Inc. (US), Morgan Advanced Materials Plc (UK), Bal Seal Engineering (US), Techno AD Ltd (Israel), and Minnesota Rubber and Plastics (US) are the most active players in the market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Medical Processing Seals Market

4.2 Medical Processing Seals Market in North America, By Type and Country

4.3 Medical Processing Seals Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in the Demand for Medical Devices & Equipment

5.2.1.2 Improved Medical Services in Urban Areas of Developing Countries

5.2.1.3 Adoption of Managed Equipment Services

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increase in the Purchase of Refurbished Medical Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Miniaturization of Medical Devices

5.2.3.2 Non-Availability of Substitutes for Medical Seals

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increase in the Overall Cost and Time Owing to Dynamic Regulatory Measures

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Contribution of the Healthcare Sector to GDP



6 Medical Processing Seals Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Silicone

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for O-Rings in APAC is Driving the Growth of the Silicone Segment in the Medical Processing Seals Market

6.3 Metal

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Gaskets is Driving the Metal-Based Medical Processing Seals Market

6.4 Ptfe

6.4.1 Increasing Demand for Medical Devices and Equipment Globally is Driving the Demand for Ptfe-Based Medical Processing Seals

6.5 Nitrile Rubber

6.5.1 The Increasing Demand for O-Rings and Lip Seals in the Region is Driving the Nitrile Rubber Market in North America

6.6 EPDM

6.6.1 Increasing Demand for O-Rings and Gaskets Used in Medical Devices and Equipment is Driving the EPDM Market Globally

6.7 Others



7 Medical Processing Seals Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 O-Rings

7.2.1 The Growing Medical Devices & Equipment Market Due to the Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases has Boosted the Demand for O-Rings in 49

7.3 Gaskets

7.3.1 Growing Medical Equipment Market has Boosted the Demand for Gaskets in APAC

7.4 Lip Seals

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Effective Medical Devices and Equipment Due to the Growth in Medical Conditions has Boosted the Lip Seals Market

7.5 Others



8 Medical Processing Seals Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Medical Devices

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Medical Devices for Diabetes in APAC is Expected to Drive the Demand for Medical Processing Seals

8.3 Medical Equipment

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Diagnostic and therapeutic Equipment is Driving the Medical Processing Seals Market



9 Medical Processing Seals Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Increase in the Demand for Innovative Medical Equipment and R&D Expenditure has Boosted the Medical Processing Seals Market in the Country

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increase in Demand for Medical Equipment Due to the Rise in Health Awareness and Its Demand in Public Hospitals has Boosted the MediSeaCountry

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Increase in the Demand for Medical Equipment From the PublAnd Private Hospitals is Driving the Medical Processing SealMarket in the Country

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Medical Equipment Due to Growing Incidences of Chronic Diseases is Driving the Market for Medical Processing Seals

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Diagnostic and Intense Care Equipment is Driving the Demand for Medical Processing Seals in the Country

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Increase in the Healthcare Expenditure and Demand for Innovative Products in the Country is Driving the Medical Equipment & Devices Segment

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Rise in Demand for Home Care System and Increase in Per Capita Income to Drive the Medical Equipment & Devices Segment

9.3.5 Switzerland

9.3.5.1 Increasing Market for Medical Equipment Due to Favorable Trade Policies is Driving the Medical Processing Seals Market in the Country

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Increasing Elderly Population and Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Have Boosted the Demand for Medical Processing Seals

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Increasing Healthcare Industry Due to the Rapidly Growing Elderly Population in the Country has Boosted the Demand for Medical Processing Seals

9.4.3 Singapore

9.4.3.1 Favorable Rules and Regulations for the Healthcare Industry in the Country to Boost the Demand for Medical Processing Seals

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Increase in the Elderly Population and the Incidence of Chronic Diseases has Boosted the Demand for Medical Processing Seals in the Country

9.4.5 India

9.4.5.1 Growing Healthcare Industry has Boosted the Demand FoMedical Processing Seals in the Country

9.4.6 Taiwan

9.4.6.1 Increase in the Healthcare Expenditure and the Elderly Population has Boosted the Demand for Medical Processing Seals in the Country

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.7.1 Increasing Medical Equipment and Devices Market Due to the Growing Healthcare Industry has Boosted the DemandMedical Processing Seals in the 86

9.4.8 Rest of APAC

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Changing Regulatory Norms for Medical Equipment and High Demand for New Technologies and Innovation are Driving the Market ForCountry

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.2.1 Increasing Domestic Production of Lower and Middle Range Medical Equipment is Driving the Equipment Market in the Country

9.5.3 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.1.1 The Market for Medical Processing Seals in the Country is Driven By New Government Initiatives for the Development of Medical Equipment and Devices

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.2.1 Development of the Healthcare Sector is Driving the Demand for Medical Processing Seals in the Country

9.6.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

10.3.1 New Product Developments

10.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.3 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Idex Corporation

11.2 Saint-Gobain S.A.

11.3 Freudenberg Group

11.4 Trelleborg Ab

11.5 Parker Hannifin Corp

11.6 Minnesota Rubber and Plastics

11.7 Marco Rubber & Plastics, Llc

11.8 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

11.9 Bal Seal Engineering, Inc.

11.10 Techno Ad Ltd

11.11 Additional Company Profiles

11.11.1 Maclellan Rubber Ltd

11.11.2 Precision Associates, Inc.

11.11.3 Fabri-Tech Components, Inc.

11.11.4 Performance Sealing Inc.

11.11.5 American High Performance Seals

11.11.6 Sur-Seal

11.11.7 Apple Rubber Products, Inc.

11.11.8 Darcoid of California

11.11.9 Technetics Group

11.11.10 Seal & Design Inc.

11.11.11 Le Joint Technique



