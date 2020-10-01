Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market (2020 to 2025) - Emerging Markets Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market by Detector (Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators, Solid-State), Product (Personal Dosimeters, Passive Dosimeters), Safety (Full Body Protection), End User (Hospitals) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is projected to reach USD 1,207 million by 2025 from USD 949 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, growing number of diagnostic imaging centers, rising prevalence of cancer, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, and the growing number of people covered by insurance.



Gas-Filled Detectors segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Based on the detector type, the medical radiation detection and monitoring market is segmented into gas-filled detectors, solid-state detectors, and scintillators. The gas-filled detectors is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The favorable performance-to-cost ratio of gas-filled detectors coupled with their wide application in the medical imaging field is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.



Personal Dosimeter to register the highest growth in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market during the forecast period.



Based on product, the medical radiation detection and monitoring market is segmented into personal dosimeters, area process monitors, environmental radiation monitors, surface contamination monitors, radioactive material monitors, and other medical radiation detection and monitoring products. The personal dosimeter segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market during the forecast period. The growing number of diagnostic and interventional radiological procedures performed are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



In this report, the medical radiation detection, monitoring and safety market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing number of hospitals, rising incidence of cancer, increasing installations of radiological imaging systems, and rising adoption of radiation therapy for the treatment of diseases.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, by Type and Country (2019)

4.3 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Therapy for Diagnosis and Treatment

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

5.2.1.3 Increasing Safety Awareness Among People Working in Radiation-Prone Environments

5.2.1.4 Growth in the Number of People Covered by Insurance

5.2.1.5 Growing Number of Diagnostic Imaging Centers

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.2.2 Increasing Research for Designing Technologically Advanced Products for Medical Radiation Detection

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Lack of Skilled Radiation Professionals and Qualified Medical Physicists

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis of the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market

5.5.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market



6 Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Market, by Detector Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gas-Filled Detectors

6.2.1 Geiger-Muller Counters

6.2.1.1 Ability to Detect All Types of Medical Radiations to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2 Ionization Chambers

6.2.2.1 Dosimeters

6.2.2.1.1 Dosimeters Accounted for the Largest Share of the Ionization Chambers Market

6.2.2.2 Radiation Survey Meters

6.2.2.2.1 Ease of Use and Portability are Contributing to the Increased Adoption of Radiation Survey Meters

6.2.3 Proportional Counters

6.2.3.1 Technological Advancements to Drive Market Growth

6.3 Scintillators

6.3.1 Inorganic Scintillators

6.3.1.1 Inorganic Scintillators Segment to Witness the Highest Growth

6.3.2 Organic Scintillators

6.3.2.1 Plastic Scintillators are Used for the Detection of Charged Particles, Neutrons, and Gamma Rays

6.4 Solid-State Detectors

6.4.1 Semiconductor Detectors

6.4.1.1 Ionizing Radiation Detectors

6.4.1.1.1 Silicon and Germanium are the Common Materials Used in Ionizing Radiation Detectors

6.4.1.1.2 Terahertz Radiation Detectors

6.4.1.1.2.1 Terahertz Radiations are Less Harmful as Compared to Ionizing Radiations

6.4.2 Diamond Detectors

6.4.2.1 High Cost of These Detectors is Expected to Hamper Their Adoption



7 Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Personal Dosimeters

7.2.1 Passive Dosimeters

7.2.1.1 Optically Stimulated Luminescence Dosimeters

7.2.1.1.1 High Sensitivity, Precision, and Readout Flexibility are Some of the Key Advantages of OSL Dosimeters

7.2.1.2 Thermoluminescent Dosimeters

7.2.1.2.1 Thermoluminescent Dosimeters are the Most Widely Used Individual Radiation Monitoring Devices

7.2.1.3 Film Badge Dosimeters

7.2.1.3.1 Film Badge Dosimeters Do Not Require an External Source of Energy

7.2.2 Active Dosimeters

7.2.2.1 Self-Reading Pocket Dosimeters

7.2.2.1.1 Self-Reading Pocket Dosimeters Provide an Immediate Reading of Radiation Exposure

7.2.2.2 Pocket Electroscopes

7.2.2.2.1 Low Cost and High Sensitivity are the Key Advantages Associated with Pocket Electroscopes

7.3 Area Process Monitors

7.3.1 Technological Advancements Will Support Market Growth

7.4 Environmental Radiation Monitors

7.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Radiation Exposure to Propel Market Growth

7.5 Surface Contamination Monitors

7.5.1 Development of User-Friendly, Accurate, and Portable Radiation Contamination Monitors to Aid Market Growth

7.6 Radioactive Material Monitors

7.6.1 Rising Use of Radioisotopes in Nuclear Medicine is Driving the Growth of this Market

7.7 Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products



8 Medical Radiation Safety Market, by Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Full-Body Protection Products

8.2.1 Aprons

8.2.1.1 Demand for Lead Aprons is Growing Due to the Growing Volume of Medical Imaging Procedures Performed

8.2.2 Barriers & Shields

8.2.2.1 Hospital Budget Constraints to Hamper the Adoption of Barriers and Shields

8.3 Face Protection Products

8.3.1 Eyewear

8.3.1.1 Lead-Free Eyewear Offers Enhanced Comfort

8.3.2 Face Masks

8.3.2.1 Advanced Face Masks are Lightweight, Comfortable, and Provide Proper Ventilation

8.4 Hand Safety Products

8.4.1 Gloves

8.4.1.1 Lead-Free and Powder-Free Gloves Eliminate the Risk of Allergies and are Environment Friendly

8.4.2 Attenuating Sleeves

8.4.2.1 Attenuating Sleeves are Made of Lead or Lightweight Materials

8.5 Other Medical Radiation Safety Products



9 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 Radiology

9.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Hospitals in Emerging Markets to Support Market Growth

9.2.2 Dentistry

9.2.2.1 Dentistry Departments of Hospitals are Among the Major End-users of Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Products

9.2.3 Emergency Care

9.2.3.1 Increased Demand for the Timely Diagnosis of Acute Diseases is Supporting the Growth of this Segment

9.2.4 Nuclear Medicine

9.2.4.1 Large Number of Nuclear Medicine Procedures Performed is Expected to Propel the Demand for Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Products

9.2.5 Radiation Therapy

9.2.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer to Propel Market Growth

9.2.6 Other Hospital Specialties

9.3 Non-Hospitals

9.3.1 Dental Clinics

9.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Dental Systems in Dental Clinics to Support Market Growth

9.3.2 Orthopedic Facilities

9.3.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Orthopedic Disorders to Drive Market Growth

9.3.3 Imaging Centers

9.3.3.1 Growing Number of Imaging Centers to Drive the Adoption of Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Products

9.3.4 Radiation Therapy & Cancer Centers

9.3.4.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Support the Growth of this End-User Segment

9.3.5 Other Non-Hospital End-users



10 Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Number of Radiography Procedures to Support Market Growth in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Favorable Insurance Policy in the Country to Support Market Growth

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Large Number of CT Procedures Performed in the Country is the Major Factor Driving Market Growth in France

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Diagnostic Imaging Scans to Drive Market Growth

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increasing Awareness About Radiation Exposure Among Medical Professionals to Support Market Growth

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer Will Support Market Growth

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth in Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Increasing Number of Hospitals - A Major Factor Driving Market Growth in China

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Growing Number of Cancer Cases to Propel the Adoption of Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Products

10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Market Evaluation Framework, January 2017-June 2020

11.3.2 Product Launches & Approvals

11.3.3 Acquisitions

11.3.4 Agreements & Collaborations

11.3.5 Expansions

11.3.6 Other Developments



12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

12.1.1 Vendor Exclusion Criteria

12.1.2 Stars

12.1.3 Emerging Leaders

12.1.4 Pervasive

12.1.5 Emerging Companies

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-ups (2019)

12.2.1 Progressive Companies

12.2.2 Starting Blocks

12.2.3 Responsive Companies

12.2.4 Dynamic Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Fortive Corporation

13.2 Mirion Technologies, Inc.

13.3 IBA Worldwide

13.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

13.5 Sun Nuclear Corporation

13.6 Bertin Instruments

13.7 Ludlum Measurements, Inc.

13.8 Polimaster, Inc.

13.9 Radiation Detection Company Inc.

13.10 Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

13.11 Arrow-Tech, Inc.

13.12 Amray Group

13.13 Infab Corporation

13.14 PTW Freiburg GmbH

13.15 Centronic Ltd.

13.16 SE International, Inc.

13.17 Atomtex

13.18 Nucleonix Systems Pvt. Ltd.

13.19 Alpha Spectra, Inc.

13.20 LND, Inc.

13.21 Bar-Ray

13.22 Trivitron Healthcare

13.23 Scionix

13.24 Radcomm Systems

13.25 Micron Semiconductor Ltd.



14 Adjacent Markets



15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhevj0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

