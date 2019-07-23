Global Medical Robotic System Market to 2026: Increase in Funding for Medical Robots Research and Issuance of IPOS by Medical Robot Companies are Fuelling Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Robotic System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Robotic System market accounted for $6,078.31 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $33,652.34 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.



Factors such as technological advancements in medical robotic system, increase in funding for medical robots research and issuance of IPOS by medical robot companies are fuelling the market growth. However, the safety concerns over robotic surgery devices are hampering the market.



Medical robots are specially designed robots which can tackle various tasks associated with medical sciences. This refers that ranging from their usage in surgeries, to usage OD few robots as a receptionist in various hospitals around the world. Medical robotic systems are used in various medical applications and differ depending on its usage. These include surgical robotic systems, spine robotic systems, laparoscopic robotic systems, and rehabilitation robotic system.



Among Application, The neurosurgery segment has considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing precision and improved quality of medical robots which have encouraged the use of robots in neurosurgery.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population, growing adoption of medical robots, and robot-assisted training initiatives for surgeons.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Medical Robotic System Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Locomotion Systems

5.3 Visualization System

5.4 Safety Systems

5.5 Software Platform

5.6 User Interface

5.7 Power Sources



6 Global Medical Robotic System Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

6.2.1 IV Robotic Systems

6.2.2 Telemedicine Robots

6.2.3 Cart Transportation Robots

6.2.4 Pharmacy Robotic Systems

6.3 Emergency Response Robotic Systems

6.3.1 Auto Pulse Plus Robotic System

6.3.2 LS-1 Robotic System

6.3.3 Other Emergency Response Robotic Systems

6.4 Disinfection Robot

6.5 Surgical Robotic Systems

6.5.1 Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

6.5.1.1 NeuroMate Surgical System

6.5.1.2 Renaissance Surgical System

6.5.1.3 Pathfinder Surgical System

6.5.2 Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

6.5.2.1 Da Vinci Robotic Surgery System

6.5.2.2 Telelap ALF-X Surgery System

6.5.2.3 FreeHand Endoscope Holder System

6.5.2.4 Noncatheter Percutaneous Robotic Systems

6.5.3 Steerable Robotic Catheters

6.5.3.1 Sensei Robotic System

6.5.3.2 Niobe Remote Magnetic Navigation System

6.5.4 Orthopedic Robotic Systems

6.5.4.1 Robodoc Surgical System

6.5.4.2 MAKO RIO Surgical System

6.5.4.3 iBlock Surgical System

6.5.4.4 Navio PFS Surgical System

6.5.4.5 Stanmore Sculptor Surgical System

6.5.5 Other Surgical Robotic Systems

6.6 Rehabilitation Robotic Systems

6.6.1 Assistive Robotic Systems

6.6.1.1 I-ARM - Robotic Arm

6.6.1.2 Handy 1 Assistive Robot

6.6.1.3 Lokomat

6.6.1.4 Mobility System - Muscle Re-Education Device

6.6.2 Prosthetics/Exoskeletons

6.6.2.1 C-Leg Knee Prosthetic

6.6.2.2 Rewalk Walking Assistance Exoskeleton

6.6.2.3 Rheo

6.6.2.4 i-Limb Ultrahand - Hand Prosthetic

6.6.3 Orthotics

6.6.4 Therapeutic Robotic Systems

6.6.5 Other Rehabilitation Robotic Systems

6.7 Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

6.7.1 CyberKnife Robotic Radiosurgery System

6.7.2 TrueBeam STx Radiosurgery System

6.7.3 Gamma Knife Perfexion Radiosurgery System

6.7.4 Other Robotic Systems



7 Global Medical Robotic System Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Orthopedic Surgery

7.3 Neurosurgery

7.4 Laparoscopy

7.5 Oncology Application

7.6 Special Education

7.7 Cardiology Application

7.8 Urology Application

7.9 Other Applications



8 Global Medical Robotic System Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rehabilitation Center

8.3 Pharmacy

8.4 Home Care Setting

8.5 Hospital



9 Global Medical Robotic System Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Roche Holdings

11.2 Abbot Diagnostics

11.3 Omnicell Technologies

11.4 Intuitive Surgical

11.5 Accuray Incorporated

11.6 Stryker Corporation

11.7 Mckesson Corporation

11.8 Siemens Healthineers

11.9 Mazor Robotics

11.10 Titan Medical Inc.

11.11 Medrobotics Corporation

11.12 Agilent Technologies, Inc

11.13 iRobot Corporation

11.14 Hansen Medical, Inc.

11.15 Renishaw Plc



