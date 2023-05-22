Global Medical Tourism Country Profiles 2023: New Players have the Potential to Take on Existing Top Destinations

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Country Profiles 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical tourism is again booming

Medical tourists may number an estimated 14 million and rising so they are increasingly being courted by nations. The world has changed so medical tourism destinations and businesses risk being left behind.

Medical tourism represents a promising growth market within tourism. Medical tourism will grow by 10% a year and as economies recover this will reach 20%. Outward medical travel is a global industry valued at hundreds of billions of dollars and is projected to grow dramatically over the next five years.

The publisher has spent the last 20 years writing on, researching, collecting information and analysing global medical tourism. "I expected a slow medical tourism recovery after the pandemic closed borders but have been surprised how quickly the business has rebounded.

But those expecting to carry on as if in 2019 will be in for a nasty shock as not only has the world and customer expectations changed but despite some countries exiting the market, new players have the potential to take on existing top destinations" says the publisher.

This report is the world's only detailed country profiles of 172 countries involved in medical tourism.

This report has the latest information, facts and figures on medical tourism by country.

Medical tourists are increasingly being courted by nations in an organised way.

Healthcare businesses are setting up physically in another country.

Some countries have exited the market but others known as suppliers- are becoming destinations.

The medical tourism market is a dynamic one that is fast moving and changing quickly.

Who the report is for

Medical tourism destinations

Global healthcare providers

Medical tourism agents

Medical tourism trainers and consultants

Management consultants

Insurance companies and brokers

Professionals working in global healthcare markets

Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally

Travel agents

Banks and other financial institutions

Investors and private equity

National and local government policy makers

Lawyers

Policy advisors

Think tanks

Assistance companies

Travel managers

Why buy this report?

Keep up to date with trends in medical tourism and how the market is changing

Understand the impact of political and economic changes.

See an overview of what key countries are doing.

Find out which countries are succeeding in promoting medical tourism.

The world's only detailed country profiles of 172 countries involved in medical tourism.

Inbound medical tourism 2019

Inbound medical tourism 2020

Inbound medical tourism 2021

Inbound medical tourism 2022

Inbound health and wellness

Outbound medical tourism

Tourists 2019

Tourists 2020

Tourists 2021

Tourists 2022

Medical tourism revenue USD 2019

Medical tourism revenue USD 2020

Medical tourism revenue USD 2021

Medical tourism revenue USD 2022

Population 2023

Diaspora

Overview

Potential

Reliability of numbers

Medical tourism numbers targets

Health tourism numbers in

Health tourism numbers targets

Medical tourism visas

Where medical tourists come from

Why inbound medical tourists go there

Inbound medical tourism treatments

Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism

Target markets by country

Medical tourism promotion

Medical tourism financial incentives and grants

Medical tourism at airports and airlines

Health tourism

Health tourism promotion

Health tourism financial incentives and grants

Medical tourism revenue

Medical tourism revenue targets

Health tourism revenue

Health tourism revenue targets

Medical tourism numbers out

Medical tourism outbound spending

Where medical tourists go

Why outbound medical tourists go abroad

Health insurers and medical tourism

Domestic medical tourism

Medical tourism regulation

Medical tourism price regulation

Compulsory travel health insurance for visitors

Promotional organisations

