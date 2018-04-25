Global Medical Tourism Market Figures 2018 - Supply Chain, Business Models, Products and Targeted Consumers

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Medical Tourism Global Market and Figures 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical Tourism Global Market and Figures 2018 examines the global background and potential, as well as investigating inbound and outbound figures for 165 countries.
Unlike other reports, this does not take quoted figures as gospel, but analyses their reliability.
Report Summary:
- Global medical tourism is increasing annually. What is changing rapidly is each country's share of the total, and the type of medical tourist they are attracting
- Countries thought of as suppliers of medical tourists-USA, China, Russia and Dubai are turning the tables and becoming major destinations
- The report discusses the dynamics of medical tourism, providing insights into the supply chain, business models, products and the targeted consumer
Key Findings:
- The global demand for medical tourism is changing
- Some countries see increasing numbers but others struggle
- This is a very fluid market
- Some strategies and marketing are working well
- This market is not just price driven
Reason to Buy:
- Trying to keep up to date with the ever-changing medical tourism world in every country is like walking backwards up an escalator- stand still and you fall over
- Every country and organisation needs to update and refine its medical tourism strategy and to do that they need to know the latest on which countries are doing well or badly, who goes there, the treatment they seek and why they go there
- Every country and organisation needs to know what other countries and global groups are doing
- This report is essential reading to any organisation serious about medical tourism, with background material suitable for both experts and newcomers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
- Introduction
- History of Medical Tourism
- Wellness and Medical Tourism
2. International Medical Tourism Figures
- Global Figures on Medical Tourism
- Global Figures Problems
- Why Migration Alters Figures
- Global Medical Tourism Figures by Country
- Global Medical Tourism Figures Illusions
- Top 40 Global Medical Tourism Destinations
- Top 40 Outbound Medical Tourism Sources
- Top 40 Health and Wellness Destinations
- Global Medical Tourism Potential
- Global Tourism and Medical Tourism
- European Parliament Report on Health Tourism
- European Regional Development Fund and Health Tourism
- Global Figures on Travel and Tourism
- European Figures on Travel and Tourism
- Economic Impact of Tourism Sectors
- Health and Wellness Tourism Figures
- Health and Wellness Tourism Potential
- Medical Tourism Revenue
- Health and Wellness Tourism Revenue
- Health and Wellness Tourism Revenue by Sectors
- Medical Spas in the USA
- Wellness Communities
3. International Medical Tourism Market
- International Medical Tourism
- Regional Medical Tourism
- Domestic Medical Tourism
- Distribution
- Agencies
- Agency Failures
- Agency Frauds
- Agency Scams
- Agency Regulation
- Agency Requirements of Hospitals
- Agent Training and Education
- Advertising and Fake Reviews in South Korea
- Advertising and Fake Reviews on Social Media
- Advertising Regulation
- Advertising Regulation in the UK
- Airlines
- Apps
- Consumer Rights Act 2015
- Hotels and Medical Tourism
- International Medical Accreditation
- Legal and Ethical Issues
- Medical Cruise Tourism
- Medical Negligence
- Medical Price Comparisons Sites
- Medical Price Comparisons Sites and CMA
- Mobile Technology
- Price Comparisons
- Price Regulation
- Smart Phones
- Social Media
- Travel Agencies and Tour Operators
- Us Travel Bans
- Videos
4. Medical Tourism Customers
- Defining Medical Tourists
- Customer Demand
- Carers
- Crowd Funding
- Cultural Sensitivity
- Lbgtx
- Luxury Travel
- Muslim and Halal
- Older Patients
- Safety
- Security and Terrorism
- Taking Time To Be a Tourist
- Uninsured Americans
- Vip Patients
- Waiting Times
- Why People Become Medical Tourists
5. Medical Tourism Products and Services
- Addiction Treatment
- Birth Tourism
- Cancer
- Cosmetic Surgery
- Cosmetic Surgery Ethics
- Cosmetic Surgery Isaps Survey
- Cosmetic Surgery Problems
- Cosmetic Surgery Standards
- Dental Tourism
- Dental Tourism and Australia
- Diabetes Treatment
- Elderly Care
- Eye Care
- Eye Care Safety
- Fertility Treatment
- Obesity Treatment
- Organ Transplants
- Organ Transplants Regulation
- Organ Transplant Problems in Costa Rica
- Organ Transplant Problems in Egypt
- Organ Transplant Problems in India
- Sex Change Tourism
- Spa Definitions
- Spa Definitions Visit Britain
- Spas and Wellness
- Sports Medical Tourism
- Stem Cell Treatment
- Stem Cell Treatment in USA
- Stem Cell Treatment in India
- Stem Cell Treatment in Switzerland
- Stem Cell Treatment in Canada
- Stem Cell Treatment Problems
- Stem Cell Treatment Advice From FDA
- Stem Cell Treatment Regulation
- Surrogacy
6. Medical Tourism and Insurance
- Medical Tourism and Insurance
- Travel Insurance
- Medical Tourism Insurance UK
- Medical Negligence and Insurance
- Medical Negligence and Medical Complications Insurance
- Stem Cell Insurance
- Insurers As Medical Tourism Agents
7. European Cross Border Healthcare
- European Health Insurance Card
- European Union Cross-Border Healthcare
- EU Cross-Border Healthcare Official EU Patient Information
- EU Cross Border Healthcare in Efta Countries
- European Reference Networks
- Evaluative Study on EU Cross-Border Healthcare Directive
- EU Cross Border Healthcare 2015 Data
- EU Cross-Border Healthcare Rules on Professional Liability
- EU Package Travel Directive
- European Standards on Cosmetic Surgery
- European Standards on Non-Surgical Medical Procedures
8. International Organisations
- ACHS International
- Acreditas Global
- Accreditation Canada
- American Accreditation Commission International
- American Association For Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities
- American Nurses Credentialing Centre
- CHKS
- Cohsasa
- Dnv-Gl Healthcare
- European Aeromedical Institute
- European Co-Operation For Accreditation
- European Society For Quality in Healthcare
- European Historic Thermal Towns Association
- European Spas Association
- Global Clinic Rating
- Global Healthcare Accreditation Programme
- Global Healthcare Travel Council
- Haute Autorite De Sante
- Healing Hotels of the World
- International Board of Medicine and Surgery
- International Healthcare Commission
- International Hospital Federation
- International Medical Spa Association
- International Organization For Standardisation
- International Society of Aesthetic Global Surgery
- International Society For Quality in Health Care
- International Spa Association
- Joint Commission International
- Ktq International
- Leading Hospitals of the World
- Leading Doctors of the World
- Leading Hotels of the World
- Medical Tourism Association
- Royal College of Surgeons
- Safecare
- Swiss Leading Hospitals
- Temos
- Treatment Abroad
- Wellness Tourism Association
9. UK and Brexit and Healthcare
- Introduction
- United Kingdom
- UK Legislation
- Transition Period
- EU Cross Border Healthcare and UK Brexit
- Brexit: Reciprocal Healthcare Inquiry
- Brexit Health Alliance
- EU Negotiations Update on Healthcare At December 201
- European Health Insurance Card
- Pensioner Health Rights
- Cross Border Workers
- Civil Servants
- Students and Researchers and Trainees
- UK Nationals in the EU
- UK Nationals Who Move To the EU After 29 March 2019
- UK Nationals in Eu/Efta Countries
- EU Nationals in the UK
- EU Nationals Who Arrive in the UK After March 2019
- Eea/Efta Citizens in the UK
- Ireland and UK
- Brexit and Overseas Territories
10. Countries Profiled
