Global Medical Tourism Market Figures 2018 - Supply Chain, Business Models, Products and Targeted Consumers

Report Summary:

Global medical tourism is increasing annually. What is changing rapidly is each country's share of the total, and the type of medical tourist they are attracting

Countries thought of as suppliers of medical tourists- USA , China , Russia and Dubai are turning the tables and becoming major destinations

, , and are turning the tables and becoming major destinations The report discusses the dynamics of medical tourism, providing insights into the supply chain, business models, products and the targeted consumer

Key Findings:

The global demand for medical tourism is changing

Some countries see increasing numbers but others struggle

This is a very fluid market

Some strategies and marketing are working well

This market is not just price driven

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

Introduction

History of Medical Tourism

Wellness and Medical Tourism

2. International Medical Tourism Figures

Global Figures on Medical Tourism

Global Figures Problems

Why Migration Alters Figures

Global Medical Tourism Figures by Country

Global Medical Tourism Figures Illusions

Top 40 Global Medical Tourism Destinations

Top 40 Outbound Medical Tourism Sources

Top 40 Health and Wellness Destinations

Global Medical Tourism Potential

Global Tourism and Medical Tourism

European Parliament Report on Health Tourism

European Regional Development Fund and Health Tourism

Global Figures on Travel and Tourism

European Figures on Travel and Tourism

Economic Impact of Tourism Sectors

Health and Wellness Tourism Figures

Health and Wellness Tourism Potential

Medical Tourism Revenue

Health and Wellness Tourism Revenue

Health and Wellness Tourism Revenue by Sectors

Medical Spas in the USA

Wellness Communities

3. International Medical Tourism Market

International Medical Tourism

Regional Medical Tourism

Domestic Medical Tourism

Distribution

Agencies

Agency Failures

Agency Frauds

Agency Scams

Agency Regulation

Agency Requirements of Hospitals

Agent Training and Education

Advertising and Fake Reviews in South Korea

Advertising and Fake Reviews on Social Media

Advertising Regulation

Advertising Regulation in the UK

Airlines

Apps

Consumer Rights Act 2015

Hotels and Medical Tourism

International Medical Accreditation

Legal and Ethical Issues

Medical Cruise Tourism

Medical Negligence

Medical Price Comparisons Sites

Medical Price Comparisons Sites and CMA

Mobile Technology

Price Comparisons

Price Regulation

Smart Phones

Social Media

Travel Agencies and Tour Operators

Us Travel Bans

Videos

4. Medical Tourism Customers

Defining Medical Tourists

Customer Demand

Carers

Crowd Funding

Cultural Sensitivity

Lbgtx

Luxury Travel

Muslim and Halal

Older Patients

Safety

Security and Terrorism

Taking Time To Be a Tourist

Uninsured Americans

Vip Patients

Waiting Times

Why People Become Medical Tourists

5. Medical Tourism Products and Services

Addiction Treatment

Birth Tourism

Cancer

Cosmetic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery Ethics

Cosmetic Surgery Isaps Survey

Cosmetic Surgery Problems

Cosmetic Surgery Standards

Dental Tourism

Dental Tourism and Australia

Diabetes Treatment

Elderly Care

Eye Care

Eye Care Safety

Fertility Treatment

Obesity Treatment

Organ Transplants

Organ Transplants Regulation

Organ Transplant Problems in Costa Rica

Organ Transplant Problems in Egypt

Organ Transplant Problems in India

Sex Change Tourism

Spa Definitions

Spa Definitions Visit Britain

Spas and Wellness

Sports Medical Tourism

Stem Cell Treatment

Stem Cell Treatment in USA

Stem Cell Treatment in India

Stem Cell Treatment in Switzerland

Stem Cell Treatment in Canada

Stem Cell Treatment Problems

Stem Cell Treatment Advice From FDA

Stem Cell Treatment Regulation

Surrogacy

6. Medical Tourism and Insurance

Medical Tourism and Insurance

Travel Insurance

Medical Tourism Insurance UK

Medical Negligence and Insurance

Medical Negligence and Medical Complications Insurance

Stem Cell Insurance

Insurers As Medical Tourism Agents

7. European Cross Border Healthcare

European Health Insurance Card

European Union Cross-Border Healthcare

EU Cross-Border Healthcare Official EU Patient Information

EU Cross Border Healthcare in Efta Countries

European Reference Networks

Evaluative Study on EU Cross-Border Healthcare Directive

EU Cross Border Healthcare 2015 Data

EU Cross-Border Healthcare Rules on Professional Liability

EU Package Travel Directive

European Standards on Cosmetic Surgery

European Standards on Non-Surgical Medical Procedures

8. International Organisations

ACHS International

Acreditas Global

Accreditation Canada

American Accreditation Commission International

American Association For Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities

American Nurses Credentialing Centre

CHKS

Cohsasa

Dnv-Gl Healthcare

European Aeromedical Institute

European Co-Operation For Accreditation

European Society For Quality in Healthcare

European Historic Thermal Towns Association

European Spas Association

Global Clinic Rating

Global Healthcare Accreditation Programme

Global Healthcare Travel Council

Haute Autorite De Sante

Healing Hotels of the World

International Board of Medicine and Surgery

International Healthcare Commission

International Hospital Federation

International Medical Spa Association

International Organization For Standardisation

International Society of Aesthetic Global Surgery

International Society For Quality in Health Care

International Spa Association

Joint Commission International

Ktq International

Leading Hospitals of the World

Leading Doctors of the World

Leading Hotels of the World

Medical Tourism Association

Royal College of Surgeons

Safecare

Swiss Leading Hospitals

Temos

Treatment Abroad

Wellness Tourism Association

9. UK and Brexit and Healthcare

Introduction

United Kingdom

UK Legislation

Transition Period

EU Cross Border Healthcare and UK Brexit

Brexit: Reciprocal Healthcare Inquiry

Brexit Health Alliance

EU Negotiations Update on Healthcare At December 201

European Health Insurance Card

Pensioner Health Rights

Cross Border Workers

Civil Servants

Students and Researchers and Trainees

UK Nationals in the EU

UK Nationals Who Move To the EU After 29 March 2019

UK Nationals in Eu/Efta Countries

EU Nationals in the UK

EU Nationals Who Arrive in the UK After March 2019

Eea/Efta Citizens in the UK

Ireland and UK

and UK Brexit and Overseas Territories

10. Countries Profiled



