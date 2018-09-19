Global Medical Tourism Market Outlook and Trends Report 2018: Major Drivers & Restraints and Assessment of the Future Growth Scope of the Market
This report on medical tourism provides a comprehensive analysis of the market across the globe. The report discusses the medical insurance policies across various countries and initiatives taken by the destination countries to attract the medical tourists. It also analyzes current and potential opportunities for medical tourism market.
The report is arranged to provide an overview of the medical tourism market by treatment type and top most destination countries. The overall market is studied and an extensive data for the treatment options and the costs involved for each treatment type across various countries is provided.
The report includes analysis of leading and emerging countries offering medical services at an affordable price range in the current worldwide medical tourism market. Reason for attractiveness, available treatments, developments and government policies is extensively discussed.
This report also looks at clinics that are being looked up as the hot destinations due to the available infrastructure or the cost factor. The government policies are examined with special focus to determine the impact they have in influencing the medical tourism market. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.
The Report Includes:
- Analysis of medical tourism destinations and various treatments
- Coverage of medical insurance policies across various countries and initiatives taken by the destination countries to attract the medical tourists
- Information on top treatments offered in global medical tourism destinations
- An insight of medical travel quality alliance (MTQUA) and explanation of their criteria for ranking the hospitals
- Examination of the government policies with special focus to determine their impact in influencing the medical tourism market
- Discussion of major drivers and restraints, assessment of the future growth scope of the market
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Medical Tourists
- Preprocedural Precautions
- Healthcare Needs Across Countries
- Infrastructure
- Medical Experts
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Improving Service Quality
- Availability of the Latest Medical Technologies and Infrastructure
- Difference in Cost of Medical Treatment in Developed and Developing Countries
- Global Medical Insurance
- Attractive Medical Policies in Developing Countries
- Market Restraints
- Epidemic Outbreaks
- Patient Follow Up and Post-Procedure Complications
- Visa Hurdles
- Lack of Infrastructure
- Political Instability
- Market Opportunities
- Favorable Government Policies
- Government Initiatives in Medical Tourism
Chapter 5 Insurance and Healthcare Policies
- Health Insurance in Medical Tourism
- Current Scenario
- Government Policy and Regulation
- Public Health Concerns Regarding Different Disease Ecosystem
- Concerns with Regard to Pre-Counseling and Informed Consent
- Health Concerns Post Treatment
- Health Concerns During Post Treatment Travel
- India
- Thailand
- United Kingdom
- South Korea
Chapter 6 Top Clinics Across the Globe
- Accreditation
- Medical Travel Quality Alliance (MTQUA)
- Top 10 Clinics
Chapter 7 Global Medical Tourism Destinations
- Market Overview
- Brazil
- Malaysia
- India
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Costa Rica
- Treatment Costs
- Mexico
- Taiwan
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Jordan
- United Arab Emirates
- U. S.
- Reasons for Increase of Outbound Patients from U.S.
Chapter 8 Top Treatments Offered in Global Medical Tourism Destinations
- Cosmetic Surgery
- Invasive Procedures
- Non-Invasive Procedures
- Orthopedics
- Advanced Orthopedic Market Development
- Medical Tourism Impact on the Orthopedic Market
- Bariatric Surgery
- Medical Tourism
- Cardiac Treatments
- Coronary Heart Disease (CHD)
- Medical Tourism
- Ophthalmic Surgery
- Cataract Surgery
- Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)
- Refractive Surgery (Laser Operation for Eyes)
- Trabeculectomy Surgery (Glaucoma Surgery)
- Medical Tourism
- The Future of Ophthalmology Abroad
- Dental Surgery
- Types
- Market Drivers
- Medical Tourism
- Trends
- Neurology
- Fertility Treatment
- Applications
- Causes of Infertility
- Stages of Fertility Treatment
- Key Market Trends
- Drivers
