Global Medical Tourism Market Potential Bundle 2021: 168 Countries - Turning Medical Tourism Back On / Medical Tourism Background and Figures / Country Profiles

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Global Potential 2021 - 3 Volume Bundle Offer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism which is why it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand not just the background but how the industry and countries are adapting.

All are essential reading if you wish to make more informed decisions and deliver a better return on your investment when targeting the international patient.

This report will help you to understand the competition in terms of which countries have the highest number of incoming medical travelers and the US$ earned, and identify which countries have significant outgoing medical travel flows. It will give you the benefit of an impartial view of what is happening now and what the future trends may be.

Monitoring the ever-changing world of medical tourism is a challenge for every destination and healthcare provider involved in the international patient business. Organisations must adapt their medical tourism strategy in response to a changing market. To do that, they need to know which countries are doing well or badly, who is going where, the treatments they are seeking, why they are going there, and how political, economic, social and technological changes are impacting the medical tourism market.

This bundle includes 3 volumes:

Volume 1: Medical Tourism Background and Figures - February 2021 (500 pages)

(500 pages) Volume 2: Country Profiles - February 2021 (168 Countries)

(168 Countries) Volume 3: Turning Medical Tourism Back On - April 2021 (Approx. 500 pages)

Who are the reports for:

Professionals working in global healthcare markets

Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally

International patient departments

Travel and medical travel agents

Banks and other financial institutions

Investors and private equity

International insurers

National government policy-makers

Travel and tourism organisations

Lawyers

Policy advisors

Think tanks

Management consultants

What Volume 1 covers:

Assessment of the size and nature of the medical travel market.

Factors that are encouraging or constraining the global growth of medical tourism.

Insights into supply chains, business models, products and the target consumer

Insight into who is going where and what treatments they are seeking.

Discussion of which countries are doing well, and which badly in this dynamic market.

Accreditation organisations

What Volume 2 covers:

In an exciting new format of individual PDFs for each country, 168 destination and source countries are profiled.

New For 2021:

Updated information on existing detail

Population numbers 2020

Tourist numbers 2019 and where in 2021

Diaspora numbers

New sections on:

Risks

None

Turning tourism and medical tourism back on

Testing

Quarantine

Safety and health

Reliability of numbers

Compulsory travel insurance

What Volume 3 covers:

Are you ready for an even more competitive 2021 and 2022?

Many assume that it will just return as before - but they are very wrong.

You need to plan for the new normal or a new concept.

How will medical travel be different in 2021?

The new normal

How to save medical tourism from itself

Tourism predictions

Medical tourism predictions

COVID vaccine is coming

Better testing procedures and policy making

The advent of digital COVID passport

Travel agencies will make travel better and safer

The rise of conscious traveller

Health checks

Costs

Testing

Quarantine

Reassurance on safety and hygiene

Technology

Future trends

Why the Gulf will no longer be the golden source for medical tourists

Gulf

Europe

Caribbean

USA

Hotels

Safe travel protocols

Re-opening Europe

COVID passports

Technology

Future of air travel

Contact tracing apps

Future of healthcare and health insurance

SafeCare

Safe Travels

CommonPass

Travel rules and advice

Airports

Traffic light systems for travel

Wellness travel

Digital vaccine passports

Vaccine vacations and ethics

Bureau Veritas

Information and advice from EU, WTTC, OECD, IATA, UNWTO, BAAPS, WHO, WTM, ITB and others

Companies Mentioned

Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care

Accreditation Canada

ACHS International

Acreditas Global

American Accreditation Commission International

American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities

American Nurses Credentialing Centre

CHKS

COHSASA

DNV-GL Healthcare

European Aeromedical Institute

European co-operation for Accreditation

European Historic Thermal Towns Association

European Society for Quality in Healthcare

European Spas Association

Global Clinic Rating

Global Healthcare Accreditation Programme

Global Healthcare Travel Council

Haute Autorite de Sante

Healing Hotels of the World

Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Programme

International Hospital Federation

International Medical Spa Association

International Organization for Standardisation

International Society for Quality in Health Care

International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation

International Society of Aesthetic Global Surgery

International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery

International Spa Association

Joint Commission International

KTQ International

Leading Doctors of the World

Leading Hospitals of the World

Leading Hotels of the World

Medical Travel Quality Alliance

Royal College of Surgeon

of Surgeon SafeCare

Swiss Leading Hospitals

Temos

Wellness Tourism Association

World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gncmuq



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

