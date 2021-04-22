Global Medical Tourism Market Potential Report 2021 - Turning Medical Tourism Back On
DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Global Potential 2021: Volume 3 - Turning Medical Tourism Back On" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Are you ready for an even more competitive 2021 and 2022? Many assume that it will just return as before - but they are very wrong. You need to plan for the new normal or a new concept.
2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism which is why it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand not just the background but how the industry and countries are adapting.
All are essential reading if you wish to make more informed decisions and deliver a better return on your investment when targeting the international patient.
Monitoring the ever-changing world of medical tourism is a challenge for every destination and healthcare provider involved in the international patient business. Organisations must adapt their medical tourism strategy in response to a changing market.
To do that, they need to know which countries are doing well or badly, who is going where, the treatments they are seeking, why they are going there, and how political, economic, social and technological changes are impacting the medical tourism market.
Who is this report for:
- Professionals working in global healthcare markets
- Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally
- International patient departments
- Travel and medical travel agents
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Investors and private equity
- International insurers
- National government policy-makers
- Travel and tourism organisations
- Lawyers
- Policy advisors
- Think tanks
- Management consultants
Key Topics Covered:
1. GENERAL PREDICTIONS
- Future of medical tourism
- Five reasons to be optimistic
- How will medical travel be different in 2021?
- The new normal
- Against the new normal
- An alternative view of global travel
- How to save medical tourism from itself
- The future of travel and tourism
- Reputation
- Hotels
- Hotels and medical care
- Hotels and wellness centres
- Technology
- Future of air travel
- Diasporic medical tourism
- Future of health insurance and healthcare
- Build back better
- Vaccine strategy
- Vaccine vacations
- Medical tourism- what got you here, won't get you there
2. RESEARCH AND PREDICTIONS
- Euromonitor
- European Travel Commission
- IATA
- ITB Berlin Statista
- McKinsey
- Medical tourism
- Phocuswright
- Tourism predictions
- Wellness travel outlook
- WTCC
- WTCF
3. ACCREDITORS
- Airports Council International Europe
- Bureau Veritas
- Caribbean Travellers Health Assurance stamp
- Global Healthcare Accreditation Programme
- Temos
- WTTC Safe Travels
4. SAFETY AND HEALTH
- Aviation health safety
- CommonPass
- Contact tracing apps
- Digital COVID passports
- Higher risk travellers
- IATA travel pass
- Quarantine
- SafeCare
- Testing of air passengers
- Testing and quarantine of air passengers
- Vaccination certificates
- WHO safe travel guidelines
- WTTC health protocols
5. INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS
- British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons
- European Commission
- European Institute of Innovation & Technology
- European Tourism Manifesto
- European Travel Commission
- European Union
- International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery
- US Travel Association
- UNWTO
- WHO
- WTTC
6. REGIONAL NOTES
- Africa
- Asia
- Europe
- Gulf
- Latin America
7. INDIVIDUAL COUNTRIES
- Dubai
- Germany
- Hungary
- India
- Iran
- Jordan
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Poland
- Russia
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- UK
- Ukraine
- USA
- Vietnam
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/746qxt
