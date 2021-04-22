Global Medical Tourism Market Potential Report 2021 - Turning Medical Tourism Back On

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism Global Potential 2021: Volume 3 - Turning Medical Tourism Back On" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Are you ready for an even more competitive 2021 and 2022? Many assume that it will just return as before - but they are very wrong. You need to plan for the new normal or a new concept.

2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism which is why it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand not just the background but how the industry and countries are adapting.

All are essential reading if you wish to make more informed decisions and deliver a better return on your investment when targeting the international patient.

Monitoring the ever-changing world of medical tourism is a challenge for every destination and healthcare provider involved in the international patient business. Organisations must adapt their medical tourism strategy in response to a changing market.

To do that, they need to know which countries are doing well or badly, who is going where, the treatments they are seeking, why they are going there, and how political, economic, social and technological changes are impacting the medical tourism market.

Who is this report for:

Professionals working in global healthcare markets

Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally

International patient departments

Travel and medical travel agents

Banks and other financial institutions

Investors and private equity

International insurers

National government policy-makers

Travel and tourism organisations

Lawyers

Policy advisors

Think tanks

Management consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1. GENERAL PREDICTIONS

Future of medical tourism

Five reasons to be optimistic

How will medical travel be different in 2021?

The new normal

Against the new normal

An alternative view of global travel

How to save medical tourism from itself

The future of travel and tourism

Reputation

Hotels

Hotels and medical care

Hotels and wellness centres

Technology

Future of air travel

Diasporic medical tourism

Future of health insurance and healthcare

Build back better

Vaccine strategy

Vaccine vacations

Medical tourism- what got you here, won't get you there

2. RESEARCH AND PREDICTIONS

Euromonitor

European Travel Commission

IATA

ITB Berlin Statista

McKinsey

Medical tourism

Phocuswright

Tourism predictions

Wellness travel outlook

WTCC

WTCF

3. ACCREDITORS

Airports Council International Europe

Bureau Veritas

Caribbean Travellers Health Assurance stamp

Global Healthcare Accreditation Programme

Temos

WTTC Safe Travels

4. SAFETY AND HEALTH

Aviation health safety

CommonPass

Contact tracing apps

Digital COVID passports

Higher risk travellers

IATA travel pass

Quarantine

SafeCare

Testing of air passengers

Testing and quarantine of air passengers

Vaccination certificates

WHO safe travel guidelines

WTTC health protocols

5. INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS

British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons

European Commission

European Institute of Innovation & Technology

European Tourism Manifesto

European Travel Commission

European Union

International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery

US Travel Association

UNWTO

WHO

WTTC

6. REGIONAL NOTES

Africa

Asia

Europe

Gulf

Latin America

7. INDIVIDUAL COUNTRIES

Dubai

Germany

Hungary

India

Iran

Jordan

Malaysia

Mexico

Poland

Russia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

UK

Ukraine

USA

Vietnam

Companies Mentioned

Airports Council International Europe

British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons

Bureau Veritas

Euromonitor

European Institute of Innovation & Technology

IATA

International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery

ITB Berlin Statista

McKinsey

Phocuswright

Temos

UNWTO

US Travel Association

WHO

WTCC

WTCF

WTTC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/746qxt

