Global Medical Tourism Market Report 2018: Focus on Neurological, Orthopedic, Cancer, Cardiovascular & Fertility Treatments

The report predicts the global medical tourism market to grow with a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.



The study on medical tourism market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.



The report on medical tourism market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical tourism market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global medical tourism market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Further, Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Medical Tourism Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Tourism Market



4. Global Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type

4.1. Neurological Treatment

4.2. Orthopedic Treatment

4.3. Cancer Treatment

4.4. Cardiovascular Treatment

4.5. Fertility Treatment

4.6. Others



5. Global Medical Tourism Market by Region 2017-2023

5.1. North America

5.1.1. North America Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type

5.1.2. North America Medical Tourism Market by Country

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Europe Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type

5.2.2. Europe Medical Tourism Market by Country

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type

5.3.2. Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market by Country

5.4. RoW

5.4.1. RoW Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type

5.4.2. RoW Medical Tourism Market by Sub-region



