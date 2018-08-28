Global Medical Waste Management Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024: The United States Dominates, Asia-Pacific Witnesses Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Waste Management in US$ Million.





The US market is further analyzed by the following Product/Service Segments:





Management & Disposal Services

Collection Equipment

Liquid Medical Waste Management

Treatment & Processing Supplies

The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as:





Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC. ( USA )

) Bondtech Corporation ( USA )

) BWS, Inc. ( USA )

) Clean Harbors, Inc. ( USA )

) Cleanaway Waste Management Limited ( Australia )

) Daniels Health USA ( USA )

( ) Gamma Waste Systems ( USA )

) Hawaii Bio-Waste Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) MedWaste Management ( USA )

) REMONDIS Medison GmbH ( Germany )

) San-I-Pak Pacific, Inc. ( USA )

) Sharps Compliance, Inc. ( USA )

) Stericycle, Inc. ( USA )

) STI BioSAFE ( USA )

) SUEZ Recycling & Recovery Pty Ltd ( Australia )

) The Mark-Costello Co. (USA)

Veolia Environmental Services (UK)

Waste Management, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study



Management & Disposal Services



Collection Equipment



Liquid Medical Waste Management



Treatment & Processing Supplies







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Medical Waste Developing into a Major Issue Worldwide



Types of Medical Wastes: An Insight



Bio-medical Waste Sources



Diseases Associated with Biomedical Waste



Current and Future Analysis



The United States Dominates, Asia-Pacific Witnesses Fastest Growth



Waste Management Technologies



Offsite Waste Management Continues to Dominate



Hospital and Big Pharma/Biotech Companies Produce the Largest Quantity of Medical Waste



Major Players



Sophisticated Techniques and Increased Awareness - Need of the Hour



Healthcare Waste Categories







3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Aging Global Population Drives Demand for Medical Waste Management



Increasing Healthcare Spending Propels Market Growth



Increasing Volume of Waste Drives the Need for Waste Management



Increasing Shift towards Disposables Drives Medical Waste Management Market



Governments, NGOs, and Global Level Organizations Do their Bit to Raise Awareness



WHO Recommended Segregation and Collection Scheme



Increased Government Efforts to Manage Medical Wastes



Waste Reduction at Source - The New Approach



Recycling Witnesses Fast Growth



Automated Guided Vehicle Systems Gain in Popularity



Ban on Medical Waste Incinerators in the US Triggers Growth



Autoclave and Steam Sterilization Technology Grow in Popularity



Utilizing Waste for Energy Generation - An Emerging Trend



Outsourcing of Medical Waste Management on the Rise



Reprocessing - An Effective Medical Waste Management Solution



Pre-Treatment of Waste with Disinfectants



Medical Waste Management Companies Go Green



Centralized Approach of Treating Medical Waste - The Most Preferred Option



Smart Solutions for Management of Biomedical Waste - The Future







4. ISSUES & GROWTH INHIBITORS



List of Standard Treatment for Biomedical Waste Categories



Action Plans to Boost Prospects



Alternative Technologies - Issues Remain



Comparison of Various Parameters among Various Medical Waste Treatment Technologies



Mechanical/Chemical Treatment Technology & Environmental Safety Issues



Microwave Irradiation - High Costs Involved







5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Definition



Regulated Medical Waste (RMW) - A Key Concept to the Healthcare Facilities



Types of Medical Wastes



Human Pathological Waste



Human Blood



Sharps



Cultures and Stocks



Animal Waste



Waste from Isolation Wards



Others



Medical Waste Management Process - Overview



Steps Involved in Biomedical Waste Management Process



Segregation



List of Color Bags Used for Segregating Different Types of Wastes



Type of Bag used for Segregation with respect to Color



Collection



Storage



Transportation



Treatment of Waste



Treatments Performed for Waste Collected in Color Bags



Safety Measures



Collection Equipment



Medical Waste Treatment and Processing Supplies



Managing Medical Waste



Selecting the Proper Technology



Treatment Capability



Pollution Control



Capacity



Vendor Support



Volume Reduction/Appearance Alteration







6. MEDICAL WASTE MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGIES - OVERVIEW



Steam Sterilization/Sanitation



Working Mechanism



Drawbacks



Superheated Steam



Hydroclaving



Rotoclave



Dryheat Treatment



Microwave Treatment



Chemical Treatment



Waste Mineralization/Stabilization



Sterilization with Mineralization



Burying of Sanitary Wastes



Public Sewerage System



Decontamination



Liquid Medical Waste Disposal







7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







7.1 Focus on Select Players







7.2 Recent Industry Activity



Clean Earth Takes Over MKC Enterprises



Meridian Waste Solutions Buys EnviCare



Estre Ambiental Takes Over Three Waste Management Companies



Macau Capital Investments Aquires ECO Medical Waste Holdings



Freightways Buys State Waste Services



Stryker Takes over Cactus



Averda Takes Over Solid Waste Technologies



Bertin Unveils New Innovative Sterilwave 100 Solution



Sharps Compliance Takes Over Citiwaste



Clean Earth Takes Over EWS Alabama



Averda Sets Up Second Medical Waste Facility in Oman







8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







9.1 The United States



A. Market Analysis



United States: The Largest Market for Medical Waste Management



Incineration Closure Drives Demand for Alternative Technologies



Select Alternative Medical Waste Technologies



Small-to-Medium Quantity Waste Generators - A High Growth Segment



Small Companies Face Difficult Times



Better Waste Management Cuts Costs



Persistent Organic Pollutants



Regulatory Environment



Mercury Ban



Ageing Demographics: A Major Growth Driving Factor



B. Market Analytics







9.2 Canada



A. Market Analysis



Medical Waste Disposal Treatment and Equipment Market



Leading Standards Development Organizations (SDOs)



Facts about the Canadian Medical Waste Management Industry



Ontario-A Major Market for Medical Waste Management



B. Market Analytics







9.3 Japan



A. Market Analysis



Demographics Drive Market Growth



B. Market Analytics







9.4 Europe



A. Market Analysis



Aging Population - An Opportunity Indicator



EU Directives and Legislations Promote Waste Management Solutions



Growing Demand for Medical Waste Treatment Alternatives to Incineration in Europe



Turkey



B. Market Analytics







9.5 Asia-Pacific



A. Market Analysis



Overview



Focus on Select Countries



China



Regulatory Environment



India



Medical Waste Management Market



Regulatory Environment



Indian Government Revises Regulations Governing Management of Biomedical Waste



Biomedical Waste Management in India



Taiwan



Malaysia



B. Market Analytics







9.6 Latin America



Market Analysis







9.7 Rest of World



A. Market Analysis



Focus on Select Countries



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



B. Market Analytics







10. COMPANY PROFILES







