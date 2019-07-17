Global Medical X-Ray Tube Market Report 2019: Review & Forecast 2014-2024

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical X-Ray Tube Market: Analysis By Type (Rotating Anode Tube, Stationary X-Ray Tube), By Application (Dental Imaging, Radiography, CT Scanner, Mammography System), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities & Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Market is Projected to Display a Subtle Growth Represented by a CAGR of 3.6% During 2019-2024.

The global medical x-ray tube market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The report has covered and analyzed the potential of global medical x-ray tube market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global medical x-ray tube market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Market Insights



Over the recent years, the global medical x-ray tube market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including an increase in the geriatric population and surge in the incidence of chronic diseases due to the sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits. Moreover, rising medical infrastructure developments with increase in medical facilities is expected to propel the demand for medical x-ray tube market.

In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type as well as application. By Product Type, the segment of rotatory anode medical x-ray tube is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market in the historic as well as forecast period.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in the global medical x-ray tube market in 2018. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of a vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita expenditure on healthcare, is likely to drive the regional market.



Scope of the Report



Global Medical X-Ray Tube Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Medical X-Ray Tube Market - Size, Growth, and Forecast

By Product Type (Rotatory Anode Medical X-Ray Tube and Stationary Anode Medical X-Ray tube)

By Type of Application (Dental imaging, Radiography, CT Scanner, and Mammography System)

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Medical X-Ray Tube Market - Size, Growth, and Forecast

By Product Type (Rotatory Anode Medical X-Ray tube and Stationary Anode Medical X-Ray Tube)

By Type of Application (Dental imaging, Radiography, CT Scanner, and Mammography System)

Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Medical X-Ray Tube Market- Size, Growth, and Forecast

By Product Type (Rotatory Anode Medical X-Ray Tube, Stationary Anode Medical X-Ray Tube)

By Type of Application (Dental imaging, Radiography, CT Scanner, and Mammography System)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis - Oxford Instruments, Hitachi, Siemens, Raymax Medical, Varex, Hangzhou Wandong Electron Co, Hangzhou Kailong Medical Instruments Co, Dunlee, General Electrics, IAE

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Medical X-ray Tube Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Medical X-ray Tube Market: Growth & Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Medical X-ray Tube Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Medical X-ray Tube Market Size, By Product Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Medical X-ray Tube Market Size, By Product Type, 2018 (%)

6.1.2 Global Medical X-ray Tube Market Size, By Product Type, 2024 (%)

6.2 Global Rotatory Anode X-ray Medical Tube Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.3 Global Stationary Anode X-Ray Medical Tube Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.4 Global Medical X-ray Tube Market Size, By Application: Breakdown (%)

6.4.1 Global Medical X-ray Tube Market Size, By Application, 2018 (%)

6.4.2 Global Medical X-ray Tube Market Size, By Application, 2024 (%)

6.5 Global Dental imaging Medical X-Ray Tube Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.6 Global Radiography Medical X-Ray Tube Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.7 Global CT Scanner Medical X-Ray Tube Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.8 Global Mammography system Medical X-Ray Tube Market, By Value (2014-2024)



7. Global Medical X-ray Tube Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Global Medical X-ray Tube Market Size, By Region: Breakdown (%)

7.2 North America Medical X-ray Tube Market: Growth and Forecast

7.3 North America Medical X-ray Tube Market: Country Analysis (US, Canada)

7.4 Europe Medical X-ray Tube Market: Growth and Forecast

7.5 Europe Medical X-ray Tube Market: Country Analysis (UK, Germany)

7.6 APAC Medical X-ray Tube Market: Growth and Forecast

7.7 APAC Medical X-ray Tube Market: Country Analysis (Japan, India, China)

7.8 RoW Medical X-ray Tube Market: Growth and Forecast

7.9 RoW Medical X-ray Tube Market: Country Analysis (Brazil)



8. Global Medical X-ray Tube Market Dynamics

8.1. Global Medical X-ray Tube Market Drivers

8.2 Global Medical X-ray Tube Market Restraints

8.3 Global Medical X-ray Tube Market Trends



9. Porter Five Force Analysis



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Oxford Instruments

13.2 Hitachi Ltd.

13.3 Siemens

13.4 Varex

13.5 William Demant Holding A/S

13.6 Hangzhou Wandong Electron Co. Ltd.

13.7 Hangzhou Kailong Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

13.8 Dunlee

13.9 General Electrics

13.10 IAE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mq0mqb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

