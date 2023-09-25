Global Medicated Skin Care Products Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Growing Prominence of Personalized Skin Care Prescriptions Benefit Market Penetration

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medicated Skin Care Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medicated Skin Care Products Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Medicated Skin Care Products estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global Medicated Skin Care Products market is on a significant growth trajectory, projecting substantial annual sales from 2014 to 2030.

The analysis covers a range of product segments, including cleansers, toners, scrubs & masks, serums, and moisturizers, all contributing to the market's vibrant landscape. It also delves into distribution channels, assessing both offline and online sales channels.

This data-rich report is a valuable resource for businesses and investors in the Medicated Skin Care Products market, facilitating well-informed decisions and strategic planning in this thriving industry.

Within this market, cleansers are expected to achieve a 2.8% CAGR, reaching US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the toners segment is estimated to grow at a 2.6% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Geographically, the report covers key regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It provides independent assessments of annual sales figures, CAGR percentages, and a 16-year perspective from 2014 to 2030.

In 2022, the U.S. Medicated Skin Care Products market is estimated at US$2.3 Billion, while China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.6% over the 2022-2030 analysis period. Other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 2.3% and 2.9%, respectively, during the same period. Germany is forecasted to grow at an approximate 2.7% CAGR within Europe.

This report also offers insights into the competitive landscape, featuring industry leaders like Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, Bayer AG, and more. It equips businesses with a competitive edge in a highly competitive market landscape.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact 2022 Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Global Beauty Industry Posts a Cautious Recovery from the Pandemic Impact

Dermatology Practices Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pandemic Influences Demand for Dermatology Products

Skin Care Products Witness Pockets of Growth

Key Skincare Trends for 2022 and Beyond

Competition

Medicated Skin Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Medicated Skin Care Products: An Introduction

Growing Prevalence of Skin Diseases and the Unmet Treatment Needs: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Major Skin Diseases Driving the Need for Medicated Skincare Products

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medicated Skin Care Domain to Have Real Moment with Innovation Focus

Select Recently Launched Innovative Skin Care Brands

Trending Ingredients for Skin Care Products

Medical Skin Care Products Rank Better than Regular OTC Products

Growing Demand for Products with Visible Results to Push Growth

Rising Incidence of Skin Issues among Children Fuels Demand for Medicated Skincare Products

Increasing Incidence of Skin Cancer Spurs Demand for Dermatological Products

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Multiple Skin Changes During Cancer Treatment Offers Opportunities

Incidence of Different Types of Skin Cancer

Growing Prevalence of Psoriasis Widens the Demand

Rising Incidence of Eczema to Underpin Volume Growth

Increasing Focus on Wellness and Self-Care amidst Mounting Healthcare Costs Drive Healthy Market Growth

Health & Wellness Boosts Demand for Dermocosmetics

Growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market Bodes Well for Market Growth

Global Cosmeceutical Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Rise in Young Population and Skin Conditions Such as Acne Drive Demand for Medicated skin Care Products

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Age-Related Skin Changes: A Strong Growth Driver

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference

Growing Prominence of Personalized Skin Care Prescriptions Benefit Market Penetration

AI Skin Technology Opening New Opportunities for Ultra-Personalized Skincare Shopping

Medicated Skin Care Advancements DriveGrowth

Nano Gold Products Emerge for Combating Aging

Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Demand for Natural and Organic Products

Demand for Natural Ingredients for Cosmetic Products Surges amid the Pandemic

Surging Popularity of Multi-Functional Products Promote Market Expansion

Women: The Dominant Consumer Cluster for Skin Care Products

Participation of Women in Workforce & Subsequent Need to Maintain Appearance to Fuel Mediated Skincare Product Sales: Women as % of Labor Force by Region (2020)

Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Products

Gen Z Emerge as an Attractive Target

Focus Grows on Finding Alternatives to Hydroquinone for Pigment Control

Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Skin Treatments Lends Traction to Market Demand

Growing Online Availability of Medical-Grade Products and Concerns

Increasing Environmental Pollution Drive Demand for Anti-Pollution Skin Care Products

