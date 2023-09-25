Global Medicated Skin Care Products Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Growing Prominence of Personalized Skin Care Prescriptions Benefit Market Penetration

25 Sep, 2023, 19:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medicated Skin Care Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Medicated Skin Care Products Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Medicated Skin Care Products estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The global Medicated Skin Care Products market is on a significant growth trajectory, projecting substantial annual sales from 2014 to 2030.
The analysis covers a range of product segments, including cleansers, toners, scrubs & masks, serums, and moisturizers, all contributing to the market's vibrant landscape. It also delves into distribution channels, assessing both offline and online sales channels.
This data-rich report is a valuable resource for businesses and investors in the Medicated Skin Care Products market, facilitating well-informed decisions and strategic planning in this thriving industry.
Within this market, cleansers are expected to achieve a 2.8% CAGR, reaching US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the toners segment is estimated to grow at a 2.6% CAGR over the next 8 years.
Geographically, the report covers key regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It provides independent assessments of annual sales figures, CAGR percentages, and a 16-year perspective from 2014 to 2030.
In 2022, the U.S. Medicated Skin Care Products market is estimated at US$2.3 Billion, while China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.6% over the 2022-2030 analysis period. Other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 2.3% and 2.9%, respectively, during the same period. Germany is forecasted to grow at an approximate 2.7% CAGR within Europe.
This report also offers insights into the competitive landscape, featuring industry leaders like Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, Bayer AG, and more. It equips businesses with a competitive edge in a highly competitive market landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
- Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact 2022 Growth Outlook
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
- Global Beauty Industry Posts a Cautious Recovery from the Pandemic Impact
- Dermatology Practices Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
- Pandemic Influences Demand for Dermatology Products
- Skin Care Products Witness Pockets of Growth
- Key Skincare Trends for 2022 and Beyond
- Competition
- Medicated Skin Care Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Medicated Skin Care Products: An Introduction
- Growing Prevalence of Skin Diseases and the Unmet Treatment Needs: A Fundamental Growth Driver
- Major Skin Diseases Driving the Need for Medicated Skincare Products
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Medicated Skin Care Domain to Have Real Moment with Innovation Focus
- Select Recently Launched Innovative Skin Care Brands
- Trending Ingredients for Skin Care Products
- Medical Skin Care Products Rank Better than Regular OTC Products
- Growing Demand for Products with Visible Results to Push Growth
- Rising Incidence of Skin Issues among Children Fuels Demand for Medicated Skincare Products
- Increasing Incidence of Skin Cancer Spurs Demand for Dermatological Products
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Multiple Skin Changes During Cancer Treatment Offers Opportunities
- Incidence of Different Types of Skin Cancer
- Growing Prevalence of Psoriasis Widens the Demand
- Rising Incidence of Eczema to Underpin Volume Growth
- Increasing Focus on Wellness and Self-Care amidst Mounting Healthcare Costs Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Health & Wellness Boosts Demand for Dermocosmetics
- Growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Global Cosmeceutical Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor
- Rise in Young Population and Skin Conditions Such as Acne Drive Demand for Medicated skin Care Products
- Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Age-Related Skin Changes: A Strong Growth Driver
- Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference
- Growing Prominence of Personalized Skin Care Prescriptions Benefit Market Penetration
- AI Skin Technology Opening New Opportunities for Ultra-Personalized Skincare Shopping
- Medicated Skin Care Advancements DriveGrowth
- Nano Gold Products Emerge for Combating Aging
- Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Demand for Natural and Organic Products
- Demand for Natural Ingredients for Cosmetic Products Surges amid the Pandemic
- Surging Popularity of Multi-Functional Products Promote Market Expansion
- Women: The Dominant Consumer Cluster for Skin Care Products
- Participation of Women in Workforce & Subsequent Need to Maintain Appearance to Fuel Mediated Skincare Product Sales: Women as % of Labor Force by Region (2020)
- Physiological Differences Entail Need for Male Specific Products
- Gen Z Emerge as an Attractive Target
- Focus Grows on Finding Alternatives to Hydroquinone for Pigment Control
- Growing Prominence of Non-Invasive Skin Treatments Lends Traction to Market Demand
- Growing Online Availability of Medical-Grade Products and Concerns
- Increasing Environmental Pollution Drive Demand for Anti-Pollution Skin Care Products
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 251 Featured)
- Allergan Aesthetics
- 3M Company
- Bayer AG
- Beiersdorf AG
- AdvoCare International LP
- ALBION co.,ltd.
- 4life Trademarks, L.L.C.
- Absolutely Natural
- Amarte USA LLC
- Abbe Laboratories, Inc.
- Bee-Alive, Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery
- Beauty Solutions, Limited
- Brevena
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djx8sw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article