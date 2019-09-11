Global Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook Report 2019: Manufacturer-level Revenue to Approach $100 Billion in 2019 Across 20 Key Markets
The "Global Medium/Heavy Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket Outlook, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global commercial vehicles aftermarket is a large, but overlooked industry. Across the world, the average company spends nearly $5,000 a year on maintenance and repair parts for just one commercial truck, compared to less than $1,000 that a consumer spends for a passenger vehicle.
The aim of this study is to identify the size of the global commercial vehicle parts and services aftermarket, and its growth opportunities in 2019. Commercial vehicles include medium and heavy-duty on-road trucks. Revenue includes parts only and excludes service. All revenue is measured at the manufacturer level and is expressed in US dollars. This research is the culmination of the work of analysts located in regions throughout the world. The analysts have used multiple sources and statistical analysis in markets where information is missing to increase the confidence level of the research findings.
Revenue is presented at the manufacturer, distributor and end-user levels. Covered markets include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, India, Japan, Thailand, Australia, Taiwan, and China.
The research covers the impact of connected trucks on vehicle maintenance. This includes the penetration of truck telematics by region as well as an analysis of services offered. Other findings include results from a survey of fleets on the factors that most influence the purchase of telematics services such as prognostics and remote vehicle diagnostics. Respondents were also asked for which vehicle systems they would most like to access telematics data for the purposes of reducing truck maintenance costs. Growth opportunities and companies to action are covered as well.
The research includes a global economic outlook with top trends for 2018 and predictions for 2019, as well as analysis of fastest-growing markets. It identifies the main factors that will influence the size of the global commercial vehicle aftermarket, as well as how the industry outlook varies from region to region.
The findings cover developments in the global commercial vehicle aftermarket in 2018 that will have an impact during 2019. Data sources include primary and secondary research, existing studies, statistical modeling, and analysis. Other exhibits include spending per vehicle and market attractiveness analyses. To determine market attractiveness, the analyst has analyzed each of the 20 countries for their growth outlook, barriers to entry, and economic competitiveness. The research ends with key conclusions and future outlook.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Highlights of 2018
- Top 5 Predictions for 2019
- 2018 Spend Per Vehicle Analysis
- 2018 Spend Per Vehicle Analysis Discussion
- 2019 Market Attractiveness Analysis
- 2019 Market Attractiveness Analysis Discussion
2. Research Scope and Objectives
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Methodology
- Data Sources
- Research Process
4. Global Economic Outlook
- Top 2018 Global Economic Trends
- Top 2019 Global Economic Predictions
- Top 2019 Predictions - Advanced Economies
- Top 2019 Predictions - Emerging Economies
- World GDP Growth Snapshot
- World's 20 Fastest Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019
5. North America - Key Markets
- Country Outlook - US
- Country Outlook - Canada
6. Latin America - Key Markets
- Country Outlook - Mexico
- Country Outlook - Brazil
- Country Outlook - Argentina
7. Europe - Key Markets
- Country Outlook - UK
- Country Outlook - Germany
- Country Outlook - France
- Country Outlook - Italy
- Country Outlook - Spain
- Country Outlook - Russia
- Country Outlook - Turkey
8. Middle East and Africa - Key Markets
- Country Outlook - Saudi Arabia
- Country Outlook - South Africa
9. Asia-Pacific - Key Markets
- Country Outlook - India
- Country Outlook - Japan
- Country Outlook - Thailand
- Country Outlook - Australia
- Country Outlook - Taiwan
- Country Outlook - China
10. Impact of Connected Trucks on Vehicle Maintenance - Diagnostics and Prognostics
- Global Installed Base of Connected Trucks by Region - A Snapshot
- Regional MD-HD Truck Telematics Penetration
- Key Telematics Services - Current and Future Scenario
- Influential Factors in the Telematics Technology Purchase Process
- Perceived Value of Prognostics Solution
11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Transportation Service Providers
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word - Three Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
12. Appendix
- 2019 Planned Research - Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- ATR International
- Daimler
- Euro Part
- Ford
- LKQ
- Mack Trucks
- Mercedes Benz
- Navistar International
- Paccar
- Rhiag
- TEMOT International
- Trost
- Volvo
- Winkle
