Global Melamine Market Outlook, 2019-2020 & 2027 - Strong Demand from the Construction Industry

Global Melamine market accounted for $1,541.87 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,551.78 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



The strong demand from the construction industry is the major factor propelling market growth. However, growing customer concerns about formaldehyde discharge from melamine-based molding composites is hampering the market growth.



Melamine is a white crystalline material that exists for the family of heterocyclic organic compounds. It contains 66% nitrogen by mass. Melamine is merged with formaldehyde to manufacture melamine-formaldehyde resins by condensation polymerization. Melamine formaldehyde resins or melamine resins are hard, glossy, strong, and display strong resistance to moisture, heat, stain, and wear.



Based on the form, the melamine resin segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it is used in an extensive range of applications to avoid water contact with the product. These are hard, abrasion-resistant, rigid materials. The product has strong resistance against creep and possesses tremendous dimensional stability. The superior electrical resistance and self-extinguishing properties of the product enhance the overall quality, thereby improving the demand.



By geography, the Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the huge concentration of laminates & adhesives. China is the leading market in this region and is likely to influence the market due to increasing infrastructure growth and favorable regulations supporting industrial development.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Melamine Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Melamine Foams

5.3 Melamine Resin



6 Global Melamine Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Particle Size: 99% &lessThan; 40 Microns

6.3 Particle Size: 99% &lessThan; 60 Microns

6.4 Particle Size: 99% &lessThan; 180 Microns

6.5 Particle Size: 99% &lessThan; 350 Microns



7 Global Melamine Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Molding Compounds

7.2.1 Thermoset Plastics

7.3 Paints and Coatings

7.4 Wood Adhesives & Sealants

7.5 Laminates

7.6 Surface Coatings

7.7 Other Applications

7.7.1 Flame Retardants

7.7.2 Paper Finish

7.7.3 Concrete Plasticizers



8 Global Melamine Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Building & Construction

8.3 Chemical

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Textile

8.5.1 Resins



9 Global Melamine Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 OCI N.V.

11.2 BASF SE

11.3 Borealis AG

11.4 Cornerstone Chemical Company

11.5 Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy S.A. (ZAP)

11.6 Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL)

11.7 Qatar Melamine Company (QMC)

11.8 Xinji Jiuyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.9 Haohua Junhua Group Co. Ltd

11.10 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

11.11 Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd

11.12 Sichuan Golden Elephant Chemical Co. Ltd

11.13 INEOS Group Holdings SA

11.14 Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy

11.15 Shandong Liaocheng



