Global Melamine Market to 2023 - Key Vendors are BASF, Borealis, Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe, INEOS, OCI N.V. & Qatar Petroleum

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Melamine Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The melamine market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

The increasing demand from the construction industry is one of the key factors that will trigger the growth of the global melamine market.

Melamine is extensively used in laminates for wall paneling in residential buildings and office buildings for improving the aesthetics. Wood is widely used in construction activities than other constructive materials including steel, concrete, and brick, as the production of these constructive materials requires intensive energy and leads to serve carbon dioxide emissions.

The remodeling and restructuring of residential buildings for energy efficiency and cost savings are expected to increase the demand for wood furniture. Therefore, the increasing consumption of melamine laminates will drive the growth of the global melamine market during the forecast period.

Growth in automotive industry



One of the growth drivers of the global melamine market is the growth in automotive industry. The growing demand for passenger cars is expected to increase the consumption of automotive coatings which will drive the growth of the market.

Availability of substitutes



One of the challenges in the growth of the market is the availability of substitutes. The plastic laminates can be used instead of melamine laminates to cover substrates which will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. Various manufacturers in the market are focusing on increasing their production capacities by adopting low energy melamine process technology for producing melamine.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players



BASF SE

Borealis AG

Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe "Pulawy" S.A.

INEOS

OCI N.V.

Qatar Petroleum

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Laminates - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Adhesives resins - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Coating resins - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Increased popularity of modular kitchen

Increasing emergence of circular economy

Increasing production of melamine and use of new technology

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

