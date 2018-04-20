Global Melanoma Market Report 2018 - Anticipated to Reach a Market Value of $14 Billion by 2024

The global melanoma market is anticipated to expand in value from US$ close to 5 Billion in 2016 to an estimated US$ 14 billion by 2024, representing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12%. The advancement in research and development of therapeutics, early entry and dominance of immunotherapeutics, strong investor base and a robust clinical pipeline ensures a bright future for the key players involved in the segment.



This report on the global malignant melanoma is based on an in-depth analysis of the current market trends, opportunities and other dynamics that may have a significant impact on the market. Special emphasis has been put on the collection and analysis of latest data that will influence the market in the present and the future. Further, analysis of sales data, patent expiry, Cost analysis of therapeutics and collaboration between industries has been used to devise an accurate and efficient projection regarding the future of malignant melanoma market which clearly indicates it to be a key market in the future of skin cancer therapy.



The targeted therapy segment of the malignant melanoma market is anticipated to be the most promising market of the future due to its high efficacy with minimum side effects. Further, sales analysis and future projections of existing therapeutics show exponential growth for the newly introduced biologics like Opdive and cotellic due to multifold increase in adoption rate, positive post marketing response and feedback from users.



The US currently leads the global malignant melanoma market due to large patient base, easy availability and affordability of the newly introduced biologics followed by Europe. Other regions such as Australia and New Zealand have also contributed significantly to the current market size. However, the increasing patient base in highly populated regions like China and India is estimated to shift the market size to these Asian regions by the year 2024.



