Global Melanoma Partnering Directory 2018: Deals and Agreements by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

The "Global Melanoma Partnering 2012 to 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Melanoma Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2012 report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.

The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.

This data driven report contains multiple links to online copies of actual deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products in the therapy area.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Therapy Partnering trends in numbers



Partnering in numbers - by year


Partnering in numbers - most active


Partnering in numbers - by industry sector


Partnering in numbers - by deal type


Partnering in numbers - by technology type


Partnering in numbers - by stage of development



Chapter 2 - Most active dealmakers



Chapter 3 - Partnering deals directory



Partnering deals directory - by company A-Z


Partnering deals directory - by deal value


Partnering deals directory - by industry sector


Partnering deals directory - by deal type


Partnering deals directory - by stage of development


Partnering deals directory - by technology area



Chapter 4 - Partnering deals with a contract document



Chapter 5 - M&A in numbers



M&A in numbers - by year



Chapter 6 - M&A deals directory



M&A deals directory - by company A-Z


M&A deals directory - by deal value



Chapter 7 - Financing in numbers



Financing in numbers - by year


Financing in numbers - by financing type



Chapter 8 - Financing deals directory



Financing deals directory - by company A-Z


Financing deals directory - by deal value


Financing deals directory - by financing type



https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s84m6x/global_melanoma?w=5

