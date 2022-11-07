Global Membrane Bioreactor Market Report 2022: Limited Availability of Fresh Water and Depleting Water Reserves Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Membrane Bioreactor Market by Membrane Type (Hollow fiber, Flat sheet, Multi-tubular), System Configuration (Submerged, External), Application (Municipal Wastewater Treatment, Industrial Wastewater Treatment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global MBR market size is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2021 and 2026. The market is driven by various factor such as growing demand for clean water, scarcity of water, stringent regulations, and high-quality effluents by advanced wastewater treatment technology. Moreover, high potential in emerging countries of Asia Pacific such as India and China owing to rising population and industrialization is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, the market is in the nascent stage in developing countries due to the challenges such as cost-intensive technology, skilled workforce, and limited regulations of MBR in developing countries.



Growing demand for advanced wastewater treatment technology for more efficient and high-quality treated water is driving the demand for MBR during the forecast period



Wastewater generated from industries and rising government regulations on wastewater treatment require advance technology to produce high quality effluent. MBR is a proven technology to avoid the spread of the emerging micro pollutants and contaminants in the environment by treatment of wastewater for reuse. MBR membranes are made of various polymeric materials such as PVDF, PE, PES, and others which are used for filtration of wastewater. An MBR system is beneficial in eliminating microplastic (MP) and micropollutants generated from the textile industry, such as threads and beads, are polluting water bodies. MBR is preferred in both municipal and industrial application owing to its company size and high quality wastewater treatment.



Stringent wastewater regulation globally to boost the demand for MBR



Wastewater discharge mandates in natural water bodies have increased the demand for wastewater treatment. North America, Europe, and others are providing opportunities for the growth of the MBR market by implementation of regulations for high quality treated water. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and EU water framework directives have implemented stringent rules and regulations to counter the release of toxic effluents into water bodies and converse clean water. Effluent guidelines are national standards for industrial and municipal wastewater discharge. Moreover, increasing concerns regarding environmental safety and the rising awareness regarding the improved quality of drinking water are expected to increase the demand for MBR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to dominate the MBR market during the forecast period





The MBR market in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India is expected to witness high growth, owing to industrialization and growing awareness on water reuse and recycling. Moreover, serious environmental, and health hazards resulted in numerous adverse effects on humans and ecosystem due to water related issues. MBR is capable of handling various water impurities such as suspended solids, pathogens, bacteria, nitrogen, and other contaminants that are mostly present in municipal and industrial waste. Moreover, the introduction of various initiatives, laws, and regulations by government bodies such as environmental protection laws to conserve natural water resources sanitation management are expected to positively impact the MBR market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Advanced Wastewater Treatment Technology for More Efficient and High-Quality Treated Water

Limited Availability of Fresh Water and Depleting Water Reserves

Stringent Wastewater Regulations

Restraints

Higher Cost-Intensive Technology Than Conventional Systems

Membrane Fouling to Reduce Performance of MBR

Opportunity

Increasing Demand for High-Quality Effluents

Challenge

Skilled Labor and Technical Expertise Required to Handle Sophisticated MBR Systems



