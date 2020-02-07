Global Membranes Industry Report 2020: Insights & Forecasts by Material, Technology, Application and Region to 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Membranes Market by Material (Polymeric, Ceramic), Technology (RO, UF, MF, NF), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Industrial Processing), Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The membranes market size is projected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2019 to USD 8.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. In this report, the membranes market has been segmented based on material, technology, application, and region.

The increasing demand for water owing to the increase in population, rapid industrialization, and increasing urbanization, globally are the major drivers for the membranes market. Other driving factors include the shift from chemical treatment of water to physical treatment of water, increasing industrial investments, and stringent regulations for water & wastewater treatment and raising awareness about water & wastewater treatment are also driving the market. However, the high capital and energy costs can hinder the growth of the market.



The report profiles several leading players of the membranes market that include DuPont (US), Toray (Japan), Hydranautics (US), Koch Separation Solutions (US), and Pentair (UK). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the market.

The polymeric material segment is estimated to be the largest material segment of membranes during the forecast period.



The polymeric material segment accounts for the largest market share, in terms of value, in the membranes market. This segment includes natural and synthetic polymers. The synthetic polymeric membranes are mainly used in water treatment, desalination, and wastewater treatment applications. The high heat and chemical resistance, stabilizability, porosity, and long lifespan provided by polymeric membranes are the significant drivers of the membranes market.



The NF segment is expected to be the fastest-growing membranes technology during the forecast period.



The NF technology segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. The ability of NF membranes to permeate monovalent ions, while rejecting divalent and multivalent ions has a significant impact growth of NF technology. The flexibility provided by NF segments for ion separation and permeation offers substantial advantages in industrial applications. Also, the use of these membranes for water treatment provides lower discharge volumes than RO, reduces heavy metal, salt, and nitrate contents. Excellent separation properties provided by NF membranes, increasing industrialization, and growing population are the major drivers for the NF technology membranes.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing membranes market during the forecast period.



APAC is projected to be the largest, as well as the fastest-growing membranes market during the forecast period owing to the continuously increasing population, rapid industrialization, increasing urbanization, and raising awareness about water conservation and water reuse. Also, the implementation of water reuse programs, and stringent environmental regulations for wastewater discharge, in the region are propelling the demand for membranes.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Membranes Market Overview

4.2 Global Membranes Market, By Material

4.3 Global Membranes Market, By Technology

4.4 Global Membranes Market, By Application

4.5 Global Membranes Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Awareness for Water & Wastewater Treatment

5.1.1.2 Shifting from Chemical to Physical Treatment of Water

5.1.1.3 Requirement of Selective Separation to Meet Water Quality Standards

5.1.1.4 Stringent Regulatory and Sustainability Policies Concerning the Environment

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Capital Cost

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Changing Environmental Landscape in Terms of Global Warming, Pollution and Draught

5.1.3.2 Industrial Development in Emerging Economies

5.1.3.3 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Treatment of Water and Gas

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Increasing Membrane Lifespan

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Macroeconomic Trends/Operational Data Analysis



6 Global Membranes Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polymeric Membranes

6.2.1 Polyamide

6.2.2 PE & PES

6.2.3 Fluoropolymers

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Ceramic Membranes

6.3.1 Alumina

6.3.2 Titania

6.3.3 Zirconium Oxide

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Metal

6.4.2 Zeolite



7 Global Membranes Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reverse Osmosis

7.3 Ultrafiltration

7.4 Microfiltration

7.5 Nanofiltration

7.6 Others (Dialysis & Electrodialysis, Pervaporation, Forward Osmosis, Membrane Distillation, and Chromatography Membranes)



8 Global Membranes Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment

8.2.1 Municipal Water Treatment

8.2.2 Desalination

8.2.3 Waste Water Reuse

8.2.4 Industrial Wastewater Treatment

8.3 Industrial Processing

8.3.1 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

8.3.2 Food & Beverages

8.3.3 Pulp & Paper

8.3.4 Power

8.3.6 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.7 Others



9 Global Membranes Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

10.3.1 Expansions

10.3.2 Joint Ventures, Partnerships, and Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.3 New Product Launches

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (MQ)



11 Company Profiles

10.1 DuPont

10.2 Toray

10.3 Nitto (Hydranautics)

10.4 Pentair

10.5 Asahi Kasei

10.6 LG Water Solutions

10.7 Koch Membranes Systems

10.8 Pall Corp.

10.9 Suez

10.10 Merck Millipore

10.11 Other Companies

10.11.1 Hyflux

10.11.2 Parketr Hannifin

10.11.3 Lanxess

10.11.4 Axeon Water Tech

10.11.5 Inge

10.11.6 Membranium

10.11.7 Microdyn-Nadir

10.11.8 Markel Corp.

10.11.9 GEA Filtration

10.11.10 Veolia ENV

10.11.11 Toyobo

10.11.12 PCI

10.11.13 Corning Inc.

10.11.14 WL Gore

10.11.15 Polymem



