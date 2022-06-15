Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meningococcal Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Brand (Menactra, Menveo, Bexsero, Trumenba, Nimenrix), by Type, by Serotype, by Age Group, by Sales Channel, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meningococcal vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 4.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2%. Increasing prevalence of meningitis is one of the major factors attributed to the market growth. For instance, according to ECDC, it was estimated that in 2017, 3,221 confirmed cases were observed in EU member states, wherein 58% cases were found in the U.K., France, Spain, and Germany. Moreover, a high incidence of meningitis disease is found in the "meningitis belt" of sub-Saharan Africa, and approximately 30,000 cases are reported every year in this region.

In addition, rising FDA approval for meningococcal vaccines is expected to boost the growth. For instance, in April 2020, Sanofi received FDA approval for its MenQuadfi Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine for the prevention of invasive meningococcal disorders in individuals at least two years old. The increase in approval of novel vaccines is expected to improve meningococcal prevention which in turn, is anticipated to drive the market.



Initiatives undertaken by the government to combat the rising incidence of the disease are anticipated to boost the meningococcal vaccine market growth. For instance, from April 2019, Nimenrix was made available for free as a part of the National Immunization Program (NIP) in Australia for the age group 15 to 19 years. Nimenrix is a quadrivalent meningococcal vaccine that targets serogroups A, C, W & Y.



According to WHO, as of 2021, 24 of the 26 nations in the meningitis belt have introduced mass preventive campaigns targeting the age of 1 to 29 years. Moreover, around 13 nations have undertaken the vaccine in their national routine immunization programs. Such initiatives undertaken by countries having high disease burdens are expected to boost the market growth.



Non-profit organizations entering into strategic initiatives such as partnering, alliances, and others to improve access to new vaccines for vulnerable children are anticipated to drive the market. For instance, in September 2021, WHO and its partners announced the first-ever global strategy to defeat meningitis. This initiative aims to reduce epidemics of bacterial meningitis. Under this strategy, WHO goals to save more than 200,000 lives annually.



The availability of vaccines at lower prices in countries with an increasing prevalence of the meningococcal disease is anticipated to fuel the revenue of the manufacturers and drive the meningococcal vaccine market. For instance, under Meningitis Vaccine Project, MenAfriVac costs less than USD 0.5 per dose.



Meningococcal Vaccines Market Report Highlights

Quadrivalent vaccines dominated the type segment owing to their ability to target four serogroups and the strong presence of vaccines such as Menveo, Menactra, and Nimenrix.

The infants (0-2 years) segment accounted for the significant revenue share, by age group, in 2021. The increasing prevalence of meningitis in the age group 9 months to 11 years contributed to the segment growth.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. High unmet needs, rising healthcare expenditure, and a large population base in this region are likely to bolster the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Meningococcal Vaccines Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Product Pipeline Analysis

3.3 Regulatory Framework

3.3.1 North America

3.3.2 Europe

3.3.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.4 Latin America

3.3.5 Middle East & Africa

3.4 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1 Rising Incidence Of Meningitis

3.4.2 Rising R&D In Meningococcal Vaccines

3.4.3 Increasing Immunization Programs and Government Initiatives

3.4.4 Growing Support by Healthcare Services In Providing Low-Cost Meningococcal Vaccine

3.5 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1 High-Cost Associated With Storage and Supply Of Vaccines

3.5.2 Challenges Associated With Vaccine Development

3.6 Swot Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 4. Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Segment Analysis, by Type 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Type, 2017 To 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030

4.5.1 Bivalent

4.5.1.1 Bivalent Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2 Quadrivalent

4.5.2.1 Quadrivalent Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3 Others

4.5.3.1 Others Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Segment Analysis, by Brand 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Brand Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Brand, 2017 To 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030

5.5.1 Menactra

5.5.1.1 Menactra Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Menveo

5.5.2.1 Menveo Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3 Nimenrix

5.5.3.1 Nimenrix Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.4 Trumenba

5.5.4.1 Trumenba Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.5 BEXSERO

5.5.5.1 Bexsero Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.6 OTHERS

5.5.6.1 Others Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Segment Analysis, by Age Group 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 Age Group Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Age Group, 2017 To 2030

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030

6.5.1 INFANTS (0-2 YEARS)

6.5.1.1 Infants Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2 CHILDREN and ADULTS (2 YEARS and ABOVE)

6.5.2.1 Children and Adults Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Segment Analysis, by Serotype 2017-2030 (USD Million)

7.1 Definition and Scope

7.2 Serotype Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Serotype, 2017 To 2030

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030

7.5.1 SEROTYPE A

7.5.1.1 Serotype A Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)

7.5.2 SEROTYPE B

7.5.2.1 Serotype B Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)

7.5.3 SEROTYPE C

7.5.3.1 Serotype C Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)

7.5.4 SEROTYPE W-135

7.5.4.1 Serotype W Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)

7.5.5 SEROTYPE Y

7.5.5.1 Serotype Y Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Segment Analysis, by Sales Channel 2017-2030 (USD Million)

8.1 Definition and Scope

8.2 Sales Channel Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

8.3 Segment Dashboard

8.4 Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Sales Channel, 2017 To 2030

8.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030

8.5.1 PRIVATE

8.5.1.1 Private Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)

8.5.2 PUBLIC

8.5.2.1 Public Market Estimates and Forecast 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9. Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Segment Analysis, by Region 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

10.1.1 ANSOFF MATRIX

10.1.2 COMPANY/COMPETITION CATEGORIZATION (KEY INNOVATORS, MARKET LEADERS, EXPANSION)

10.1.3 INNOVATORS

10.2 Vendor Landscape

10.2.1 LIST OF KEY DISTRIBUTORS and CHANNEL PARTNERS

10.2.2 KEY COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2021

10.3 Public Companies

10.3.1 COMPANY MARKET POSITION ANALYSIS

10.3.2 COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD ANALYSIS

10.4 Private Companies

10.4.1 KEY EMERGING COMPANIES/TECHNOLOGY DISRUPTORS/INNOVATORS

10.4.2 REGIONAL NETWORK MAP

10.5 Strategy Framework

10.6 Company Profile

10.6.1 SANOFI

10.6.1.1 Company Overview

10.6.1.2 Financial Performance

10.6.1.3 Product Benchmarking

10.6.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.6.2 MERCK & CO., INC.

10.6.2.1 Company Overview

10.6.2.2 Financial Performance

10.6.2.3 Product Benchmarking

10.6.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.6.3 GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

10.6.3.1 Company Overview

10.6.3.2 Financial Performance

10.6.3.3 Product Benchmarking

10.6.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.6.4 SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA PVT. LTD.

10.6.4.1 Company Overview

10.6.4.2 Product Benchmarking

10.6.4.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.6.5 PFIZER, INC.

10.6.5.1 Company Overview

10.6.5.2 Financial Performance

10.6.5.3 Product Benchmarking

10.6.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

10.6.6 WALWAX BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

10.6.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.6.2 Product Benchmarking

10.6.6.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.6.7 PETROVAX

10.6.7.1 Company Overview

10.6.7.2 Product Benchmarking

10.6.7.3 Strategic Initiatives



