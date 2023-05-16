Global Menopause Drug Market Trends and Growth Opportunity Report 2022-2023 & 2030

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Menopause Drug Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, by Stages Type, by Treatment Type, by Product Type, by Route of Administration Types, by End-Users, by Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Menopause Drug Market was valued at USD 15.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 24.1 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Menopause is a physiological process that occurs when a woman's body stops producing estrogen hormones and her menstrual cycles generally stopped. It may develop naturally or could be contracted as a result of surgery or chemotherapy. Menopausal women might suffer from hot flashes, exhaustion, depression, lack of concentration, and memory issues.



Market Drivers



The increasing incidences of post-menopausal symptoms owing to the shift towards a hectic lifestyle propel the growth of the market.



The growing prevalence of vasomotor and menopausal symptoms like night sweats and hot flashes among women during the menopausal transition and the issues such as mood swings, difficulty in concentrating, and depression act as major factors for the growing market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising investment in the treatment of menopausal manifestation boosts the expansion of the market. The growing technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare sector fuel market growth.



Market Restraints



The lack of awareness among people regarding menopause drugs and the less consciousness among patients hinders the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the lack of advanced healthcare infrastructure facilities restrains the growth of the global menopause drug market.



Regional Analysis



North America is likely to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the high incidences of an unhealthy lifestyle, and the rising introduction of novel drugs in this region.



Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness substantial growth because of the increasingly vulnerable aging population of menopausal women and the increase in the demand for novel therapies in this region.

Company Profiles

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Allergan

Pfizer Inc

Novo Nordisk A/S

Merck & Co Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Pantarhei Bioscience

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

SHIONOGI & Co Ltd

BioSyent Inc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos SA

Market Taxonomy

By Stages Type

Perimenopause

Menopause

Postmenopause

By Treatment Type

Non-Hormonal Treatment

Paroxetine

Hormonal Treatment

Estrogen-Only Medicines

Progestin-Only Medicines

Combination Estrogen

Progestin Medicines

Herbal Supplements

Ginseng

Ashwagandha

By Product Type

Patch

Pill

Gel

Injectable

Cream

Others

By Route of Administration Type

Oral

Injectable

Topical

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

